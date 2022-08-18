Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Realmuto is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fourth in the order versus Mets starter David Peterson. Our models project Realmuto for 0.9 hits,...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO