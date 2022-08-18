ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
numberfire.com

Gio Urshela sent to Minnesota's bench on Saturday

Minnesota Twins infielder Gio Urshela is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Texas Rangers. Urshela will take a seat after Jose Miranda was moved to third base, Byron Buxton was named Saturday's designated hitter, and Nick Gordon was positioned in center field. Per Baseball Savant on 286 batted balls...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Sandy Leon catching for Twins on Sunday

Minnesota Twins catcher Sandy Leon is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Leon will catch for right-hander Joe Ryan on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Kohei Arihara and the Rangers. Gary Sanchez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Leon for 7.0 FanDuel points...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Darin Ruf hitting fifth in New York's Saturday Game 2 matchup

New York Mets utility-man Darin Ruf is starting in Saturday's Game 2 contest against the Philadelphia Phillies. Ruf will take over designated hitting duties after Dan Vogelbach was given a breather on the road. In a matchup against left-hander Bailey Falter, Ruf's FanDuel salary stands at $2,400.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Jason Delay not in lineup Saturday night for Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jason Delay is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Delay is being replaced behind the plate by Tyler Heineman versus Reds starter Justin Dunn. In 82 plate appearances this season, Delay has a .250 batting average with a .634 OPS, 1 home run,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
numberfire.com

Seattle's Jake Lamb starting in right field on Saturday

Seattle Mariners utility-man Jake Lamb is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Lamb will man right field after Mitch Haniger was named Seattle's designated hitter, Jesse Winker was moved to left, and Sam Haggerty was left on the bench. In a matchup against right-hander James Kaprielian, our...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Omar Narvaez catching for Milwaukee Monday

The Milwaukee Brewers will start Omar Narvaez at catcher for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Narvaez will handle home plate for Monday night's game against the Dodgers. He'll bat ninth while Victor Caratini sits. Narvaez has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 6.7 fantasy...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

J.D. Martinez in Boston's lineup on Saturday

Boston Red Sox outfielder J.D. Martinez is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Martinez is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Orioles starter Kyle Bradish. Our models project Martinez for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.7 RBI and...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Tony Kemp leading off for Oakland on Saturday

Oakland Athletics utility-man Tony Kemp is starting in Saturday's contest against the Seattle Mariners. Kemp will take over second base after Jonah Bride was rested versus their division competitors. In a matchup against Logan Gilbert, our models project Kemp to score 8.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robinson Chirinos
Person
Anthony Santander
Person
Adrian Sampson
Person
Adley Rutschman
numberfire.com

J.T. Realmuto starting for Philadelphia on Saturday in Game 2

Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Realmuto is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fourth in the order versus Mets starter David Peterson. Our models project Realmuto for 0.9 hits,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Meibrys Viloria starting for Texas Saturday night

Texas Rangers catcher Meibrys Viloria is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Viloria is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Twins starter Chris Archer. Our models project Viloria for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
ARLINGTON, TX
numberfire.com

Keston Hiura starting Sunday for Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Keston Hiura is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Hiura is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting sixth in the order versus Cubs starter Justin Steele. Our models project Hiura for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Ryan McKenna starting for Baltimore Saturday afternoon

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Ryan McKenna is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. McKenna is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Red Sox starter Michael Wacha. Our models project McKenna for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Cubs
numberfire.com

Yandy Diaz in Rays' lineup on Saturday

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yandy Diaz is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Diaz is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting leadoff versus Royals starter Kris Bubic. Our models project Diaz for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 11.0 FanDuel...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

William Contreras starting Saturday night for Braves

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Contreras is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fifth in the order versus Astros starter Cristian Javier. Our models project Contreras for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Jarren Duran in lineup for Red Sox Saturday afternoon

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Duran is getting the nod in right field, batting eighth in the order versus Orioles starter Kyle Bradish. Our models project Duran for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Charlie Blackmon in Rockies' Saturday lineup

Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Blackmon is getting the nod at designated htiter, batting second in the order versus Giants starter Alex Cobb. Our models project Blackmon for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI and...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Wil Myers in Padres' lineup Sunday afternoon

San Diego Padres infielder/outfielder Wil Myers is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Myers is getting the nod at first base, batting leadoff versus Nationals starter Patrick Corbin. Our models project Myers for 1.0 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 7.4 FanDuel points.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Luke Voit in Padres' lineup Saturday night

Washington Nationals infielder Luke Voit is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Voit is getting the nod at first base, batting third in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project Voit for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Nick Maton in Philadelphia's Game 2 lineup Saturday night

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Nick Maton is starting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Maton is getting the nod in left field, batting ninth in the order versus Mets starter David Peterson. Our models project Maton for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Austin Wynns starting Sunday afternoon for Giants

San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Wynns is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Rockies starter Kyle Freeland. Our models project Wynns for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

