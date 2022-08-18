ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Hall of Fame coach Larry Brown returning to Penny Hardaway's Memphis basketball staff

By Jason Munz, Memphis Commercial Appeal
Larry Brown will return to Penny Hardaway's Memphis basketball coaching staff for a second season, the Hall of Fame coach told The Commercial Appeal Thursday.

“Happy to come back with Penny and be involved with him,” said Brown. “He stuck his neck out to get me and it took three years, but it was worthwhile being around him. I hope I can help.”

The 81-year-old Brown spent last season as an assistant with the Tigers, helping lead them to their first NCAA Tournament since 2014. Memphis reached the second round before falling to Gonzaga.

Brown said his role is largely undetermined at this stage. Hardaway has filled his three assistant coaching positions with Frank Haith, Faragi Phillips and Andy Borman. Borman's hire has not yet been officially announced by the school.

“It’s kind of up in the air, but whatever he needs me to do, I’ll do,” said Brown. “Whatever role he wants me to be in.”

Brown indicated whatever role he plays, it likely won't involve much travel or recruiting responsibilities.

“I’ll be 82 soon (September), and I think Penny’s concerned about me, you know, traveling and recruiting and stuff like that,” Brown said. “But I just want to do everything he needs me to do and not have him worry about it.”

Brown lauded the hires Hardaway made this offseason and those staff members returning.

“The biggest thing with me is (recruiting coordinator) Jeremy (Kipness is) back. (Assistant to the head coach) Shawn (Forrest is) back. I really have a lot of respect for Frank and I know Faragi a little bit,” Brown said. “Being around Penny another year is gonna be so much easier for me, because I kind of understand what he needs from me and I’m gonna do everything I can to help him. Whatever role he has.”

Prior to the 2021-22 season, Brown last coached at the collegiate level in 2016 at SMU. He won a national championship while the coach at Kansas in 1988. He won an NBA title in 2004 as the coach of the Detroit Pistons.

Brown plans to return to Memphis in time for the start of the fall semester, which begins Monday.

“This happened kind of quick, so I’m trying to get everything straightened out where I can be there when (the players) come to school. So I’m trying to leave (for Memphis) by Sunday,” he said. “I missed out on the summer. That’s a real important time when you get to know the kids.”

Reach sports writer Jason Munz at jason.munz@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @munzly.

