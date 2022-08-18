ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, MI

Judge orders Brighton to put marijuana proposal to voters

By Jennifer Eberbach, Livingston Daily
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XEA5t_0hMNJZm700

A Livingston County judge ordered the city of Brighton to allow voters to decide whether recreational marijuana stores can open in the city after the city's clerk rejected signed ballot petitions from a citizen's group earlier this month on a technicality.

The city won't appeal Chief Circuit Court Judge Michael Hatty's order to put the question on the Nov. 8 ballot. A motion to appeal Hatty's decision failed in a 4-3 vote after council members went into a closed session to discuss it.

Mayor Pro Tem Jim Bohn said Friday city officials will hold a special meeting at 7:30 p.m. on Monday to review and approve ballot language.

"We have to comply with putting together ballot language," to submit to the county clerk, Bohn said.

City Clerk Tara Brown said Thursday she had not yet certified the petition because she had not yet received a copy of Hatty's final opinion and was waiting to see how city officials would decide to proceed.

A message seeking further comment was left with Brown Friday morning.

The Say Yes to Brighton Committee circulated ballot petitions to repeal the city's ban on adult-use retail marijuana establishments and allow at least two dispensaries to operate in the city.

The committee successfully collected 746 signatures, enough to get it on the ballot, and submitted petitions to Brown on Aug. 1, according to Livingston County court records.

MORE: Food Truck Fridays in downtown Pinckney expects biggest event yet on Friday

On Aug. 5, Brown notified the committee she had rejected the petitions due to a formatting issue that did not strictly comply with state election law.

The committee sued the city, its elections department and Brown, requesting an emergency hearing.

"Defendants (the city and Brown) are hereby enjoined from printing any ballots for the November 2022 general election that do not include the ballot question proposed by the Say Yes to Brighton Committee," Hatty wrote in an order signed Tuesday.

The city and Brown had an opportunity late Wednesday afternoon to make a case for why Hatty should not rule in the committee's favor at a show cause hearing.

John Janiszewski, an attorney representing Say Yes to Brighton Committee, with Detroit-based law firm Dykema Gossett, said Hatty ruled in the committee's favor at the hearing, upholding the terms of his previous order.

The judge's ruling "compels the city clerk to affirmatively act in a manner consistent with his ruling, meaning they have to certify everything and place the language on the ballot," Janiszewski said.

Messages seeking comment were left Thursday morning with Hatty's office and the city's attorney Michael Homier.

According to the ballot petition, voters would be asked whether to initiate an ordinance in the city that would allow for two adult-use retail marijuana establishments in the city, effective Dec. 1.

The petition language said the dispensaries would be allowed to offer delivery, drive-thru and exterior walk-up windows. The establishments would not be allowed within 800 feet of a public or private grade school or parks larger than 1 acre.

Will proposal make Nov. 8 ballot?

Livingston County Elections Coordinator Joseph Bridgman told the Livingston Daily Thursday that county elections officials are aware of the matter, but had not received any official notification from the city or court.

A message seeking further comment was left with Bridgman Friday morning.

The deadline for ballot language to be certified was Tuesday, and local clerks receiving ballot wording must forward it to the county clerk within two days of receiving it, he said Thursday.

Bridgman said the big question is whether the proposal will make it on the Nov. 8 ballot now that the deadlines have passed.

"At this point, the city hasn't certified it to us to be on the ballot."

Brown said she believes there would time to get it on the Nov. 8 ballot, depending on when the ballots are printed.

"It’s all a tight timeline, we’ll have to investigate that," she said.

In 2018, about 56% of voters in the city supported a state proposal that legalized recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older in the state.

Committee calls rejection 'frivolous'

"This is a frivolous attempt to disenfranchise the voters of the City of Brighton and should be rejected by the Court," the committee's attorneys argued in court documents.

Attorneys for the city argued Brown "properly performed her duties" and asked the court to dismiss the suit.

MORE: Howell nonprofit steps in to revive rundown motel in Howell Township

The city and Brown argued that a warning required to appear on ballot petitions was in the wrong place on the petitions.

The warning, which says if a petition circulator does not comply with election law, any signatures they collected will be invalid, appears on the upper right side of the petitions.

The city argued that the petitions were rejected because the warning should have appeared below a checkbox indicating whether the signature collector was paid or a volunteer.

In a letter Brown sent to the committee on Aug. 5, she said the petitions were rejected as "insufficient" due to the formatting issue.

"My job is pretty black and white, it’s to follow the law," Brown said Thursday. "That’s what I have to follow. I have no opinion on the matter, of course, because that's up for the voters to decide and not me."

City officials previously considered lifting the city's ban on marijuana businesses and creating an ordinance that would determine where in the city they could go and other regulations. They ultimately decided to reaffirm the ban.

Bohn said he was in favor of the city creating its own ordinance.

"I think the city needs to try to control their own destiny and have an ordinance," he said. "My view is we should try to get ahead of this and control where these would be best placed."

He said the process for creating an ordinance takes time and likely could not be done before the general election.

"With this one, I believe the train has left the station. It's basically fast-tracked, and we're heading down the home stretch now," he said.

Contact Livingston Daily reporter Jennifer Eberbach at jeberbach@livingstondaily.com.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Judge orders Brighton to put marijuana proposal to voters

Comments / 8

Dean Shareck
4d ago

While we’re at it, can we add a trailer park near downtown? I would like to get my double wide within walking distance.

Reply(4)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hourdetroit.com

Ex-Chief Craig: “I’m not supporting Tudor Dixon”

Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig, who was on track to win the GOP gubernatorial nomination this year before being derailed by a forged-signature scandal, says he does not support Republican nominee Tudor Dixon and never considered becoming her running mate, despite numerous inquiries. He also criticizes her abortion policies.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

James Craig says he would support U.S. Taxpayers nominee before Tudor Dixon

Lansing — Former Detroit police Chief James Craig says he won't support Republican nominee Tudor Dixon or Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the November election for Michigan's top office. It's possible, the former lawman suggested in an interview Monday, that he could back U.S. Taxpayers Party candidate Donna Brandenburg,...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brighton, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Pinckney, MI
Brighton, MI
Government
Livingston County, MI
Government
County
Livingston County, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police warn residents of familiar phone scam

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Michigan State Police are letting residents know of a scam phone call. According to authorities, people have received phone calls from people impersonating police troopers, who inform residents they have a bench warrant and they need to pay bail via a kiosk deposit.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Oakland County judge rips pro-life witnesses, says both are not credible

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - In a win for supporters of access to abortion in Michigan, Oakland County judge Jacob James Cunningham granted a preliminary injunction to prevent a 1931 law from going into effect. During his ruling, he made it clear that witness testimony, presented from both sides, factored into the decision.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tara Brown
Detroit News

Tudor Dixon, Shane Hernandez make campaign debut at Dream Cruise

Bloomfield Hills — Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon campaigned with her new running mate, Shane Hernandez, for the first time Saturday at the Oakland County Republican Party's eighth annual Dream Cruise party. Dixon named Hernandez as her running mate Friday an hour before the Michigan GOP's deadline. Hernandez, who...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Border Agents Make Million Dollar Bust At Blue Water Bridge Crossing

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Four men are in custody after allegedly attempting to smuggle over a million dollars worth of marijuana and ecstasy into the United States from Canada. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, a semi-truck entered the U.S. from Canada and was eventually spotted at a closed business in Columbus Township. Officers observed the suspected narcotics being loaded from the truck and into a van. Officers then arrested two men and found 348 pounds of marijuana and 24 pounds of ecstasy. The department says the drugs have a street value in excess of $1,000,000. During...
COLUMBUS TOWNSHIP, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Uncounted primary ballots found in back room of Ecorse clerk's office after election

Before the members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers unanimously certified the results of the recent August primary late Tuesday, a debate over whether to tabulate a batch of uncounted ballots from Ecorse injected some last-minute drama.  Jennifer Redmond, Wayne County's deputy director of elections, told the canvassers that the three dozen ballots from the small Downriver city surfaced after it was discovered that the number of absentee ballots recorded as cast in the poll books didn't match the number...
ECORSE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Dispensaries#Attorneys#Politics Courts#Politics Local#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Circuit Court#Brighton Committee
Detroit News

Some Michigan school districts have figured out how to fill staff vacancies

Late August marks the return of school for many of Michigan's 1.4 million K-12 students, and many superintendents say this year they are ready and have fuller staffs. Some districts like Detroit Public Schools Community District and Rockford Public Schools are fully staffed. Increasing salaries appeared to be a key ingredient in their success.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man acquitted in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks out

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The retrial for two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is wrapping up and getting ready to go to the jury. On Friday, the defense rested its case, clearing the way for closing arguments. Local 4′s Shawn Ley was in Grand Rapids and spoke to one of the men originally charged in the case.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Arab American News

The problem of being insured while Arab, Chaldean or Muslim

The problems of racial and religious animus are unfortunately ongoing challenges for Michiganders with ancestry from the Middle East or who adhere to the Islamic faith. These challenges exist despite the density of Arab and Chaldean Americans and American Muslims who reside in Southeastern Michigan. Although issues such as hate...
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

CDC says Southeast Michigan counties are high risk for COVID-19

Health officials say most of Southeast Michigan is at high risk for the spread of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports all of Wayne county, as well as Oakland, Macomb and Washtenaw, fall into the high-risk category for community transmission of the coronavirus. Detroit’s health department advises...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus

Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus

1K+
Followers
703
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

livingstondaily.com is the home page of Howell, Brighton and Livingston County, Michigan with in depth and updated Howell, Brighton and Livingston County local news.

 http://livingstondaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy