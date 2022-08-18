ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Manchester United Will Not Double Casemiro's Real Madrid Salary

By Seth Dooley
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c08Fs_0hMNJDbN00

Contrary to multiple accusations in the media, Manchester United have not offered Casemiro double his current wage at Real Madrid.

Contrary to multiple accusations in the media, Manchester United have not offered Casemiro double his current wage at Real Madrid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XGruV_0hMNJDbN00

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Manchester United are on the verge of negotiating a deal for Real Madrid defensive midfielder Casemiro.

Madrid are prepared to accept a bid in the region of £60 million . Although the player has a good relationship with Carlo Ancelotti, the club would respect his desire to leave.

Reports suggested that United have offered Casemiro a ' dizzying ' contract. There have been accusations that the club would be willing to double the Brazilian's current wage at Madrid.

Casemiro earns £10.5 million per year at Madrid and has three years remaining on his contract.

According to ESPN Brazil , these reports are sensationalising the truth behind United's offer to Casemiro.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47GGH3_0hMNJDbN00

IMAGO / Jan Huebner

Fernando Campos has revealed via Twitter that, to his understanding, this monster contract does not exist and that reports of a potential £20 million salary are fake.

He indicated that Casemiro is 'shook' by the challenge and size of Manchester United as a football club.

United's proposal is allegedly similar to his contract at Madrid and the media has hyperbolised the amount, according to Campos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SJBeg_0hMNJDbN00

IMAGO / Jan Huebner

Campos continued to add further detail, indicating that the player is not being influenced by lucrative financial incentives,

'Casemiro is already a financially resolved player and is a guy who has already reached a high salary level for his quality.

The decision will go through the personal side, professional perspective and what he projects for the future.'

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Campos' suggestion that the contract offer is indeed being embellished by sections of the media, stating 'absolutely not double' .

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casemiro
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Carlo Ancelotti
Daily Mail

Leon Edwards shocks the world with incredible head kick KO of Kamaru Usman at UFC 278, as 'Rocky' snatches victory from the jaws of defeat to become second British champion in history

Leon Edwards delivered one of the iconic moments in UFC history to flatline Kamaru Usman with a head kick knockout. 'Rocky' became the second British champion in the promotion's history, following in Michael Bisping's footsteps, and the finish was as picture perfect as it was dramatic. With just one minute...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Chelsea#Imago#Brazilian#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
381K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy