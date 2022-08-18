Read full article on original website
humboldtsports.com
Eureka fall teams to play at Albee Stadium, for now
By Ray Hamill — The Eureka High School football team will play its home opener at Albee Stadium next week, but the Loggers may be forced to find another home field later in the season. The iconic local stadium is set to undergo substantial renovations soon, including the installation...
humboldtsports.com
VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS — H-DNL teams scrimmage at Fortuna and St. Bernard’s
By Ray Hamill — Eight H-DNL teams scrimmaged at two different locations on Saturday, as they get set to kick off the new high school football season next week. Fortuna hosted a six-team scrimmage, with Arcata, Del Norte, Eureka, Ferndale and Hoopa all making the trip, while St. Bernard’s hosted McKinleyville in a two-team scrimmage at Crusader field.
mendofever.com
The Cliffs of the Lost Coast Are Collapsing Faster Than Any Other in the Golden State
Researchers at UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography conducted a first-of-its-kind scientific survey measuring the rate California’s coastal cliffs are collapsing into the Pacific. Their findings indicate that the cliffs of the iconic Lost Coast, the coastline straddling the Mendocino and Humboldt County border, are crumbling into the sea faster than any in the Golden State.
lostcoastoutpost.com
THE CANNABIS CONVERSATION: Humboldt’s Big Play, Take Two
It is no mystery that I am concerned about the economy. Inflation, equity market multiples, GDP and the treasury yield curve all indicate that more challenging times are brewing. Here locally, vacant storefronts, declining business revenues and conversations with displaced pot farmers and employees from ancillary businesses paint a similar picture.
lostcoastoutpost.com
VEHICLE vs. PIPES: One Lane of Broadway Closed in Front of Hilfiker Pipe Co.
Emergency personnel are on scene at Hilfiker Pipe Co. on Broadway in Eureka after what appears to be a single-vehicle collision involving a driver who careened off the road. A tow truck is in the process of pulling a white sedan off a pile of concrete culverts piled in front of the business.
kymkemp.com
58th Klamath Salmon Festival a Celebration of ‘Rising Up’ Saturday August 20th
The Yurok Tribe is extremely excited to invite the community to the 58th Annual Klamath Salmon Festival on Saturday, August 20 in Klamath. The theme of this year’s event is Rising Up in recognition of the recent reintroduction of the Prey-go-neesh (California condor) in Yurok Country and the pending removal of the Klamath dams.
kymkemp.com
When Religion Dictates Healthcare: Access to Abortion in Humboldt and Mendocino Counties Is Restricted
Abortion remains legal in California, but there have been barriers to access since well before the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade. In Mendocino and Humboldt Counties, religious hospitals refuse what they term elective abortions. And the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits the use of federal funds for abortion, means that Medicaid recipients and patients at federally funded clinics like VA and many community health centers have to rely on secondary insurance or other providers for the service. But the costs of travel and taking time off work can be prohibitive for people who don’t have a lot of discretionary income or reliable transportation.
humboldt.edu
Welcome Home to Humboldt!
Guests were greeted by housing staff, local businesses, Equity Arcata, the Marching Lumberjacks, and others. Students were eagerly—and perhaps nervously—getting their room assignments, testing their keys, and getting welcome bags with Cal Poly Humboldt merch. Ruth Espinosa transferred to Humboldt after hearing about it from a friend. “I wanted to be inside nature,” she says. After getting some souvenirs in a photo booth with her parents, she said she will study kinesiology with the intention of becoming a high school PE teacher.
lostcoastoutpost.com
HumCO “OES: RE-POPULATION UPDATE: EVACUATION ORDERS for zones HUM-E063-B, E063-A, E077-C…”
For the record, it’s a scorching 70°F in Eureka today. Not saying that that’s what is responsible for this unfortunate Old Town scene, but it crossed LoCO’s fragile, coastal-dwelling minds. The California Retired Teacher Association is giving away lots and lots of money in the form...
lookout.co
Here’s where California’s cliffs are collapsing into the sea the fastest
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Cliffs along California’s northernmost coast have been eroding faster than the more populated bluffs of Southern California — one of many conclusions highlighted in a new map and study that analyzed, for the first time with high-resolution data, every cliff along the state’s long and varied shoreline.
kymkemp.com
[ UPDATE 8 p.m.] Six Rivers Lightning Complex Sending Up Menacing Column of Smoke
This afternoon, residents of the Humboldt Bay region can see a huge column of smoke rising to the west east. This is a pyrocumulus column from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex. Yesterday afternoon, the Campbell Fire which had been in large part contained, crossed over Cedar Creek from the Waterman...
kymkemp.com
Take a Look at the Indigenous Science Camp for Youth at Sue-Meg State Park
This is a press release from Save California Salmon:. [Recently], Save California Salmon (SCS), in partnership with local Tribes and Tribally-led organizations, hosted a free Indigenous Science Camp at Sue-Meg State Park. The camp is part of the push to include native sciences, history, and cultural practices in classrooms in Humboldt, Del Norte, and Siskiyou County and to get native youth outdoors learning in a healthy and hands-on way. Over 80 people listened to presentations from Indigenous scientists, experts, and cultural practitioners and engaged in hands-on activities related to fisheries, ocean and fire management, as well as cultural activities such as weaving, carving, harvesting, and traditional dress making and salmon preparation.
kymkemp.com
Some Evacuation Orders for the Six Rivers Lightning Complex in Humboldt County Downgraded
Press release from California Interagency Incident Management Team 14 :. Due to continued positive developments in fire behavior and the hard work of firefighters from Humboldt County and beyond, the Evacuation Orders for zones HUM-E063-B, HUM-E063-A, HUM-E077-C, and HUM-E077-B have been downgraded to Evacuation Warnings. RE-POPULATION UPDATE: The EVACUATION ORDERS...
kymkemp.com
Beautiful, Energetic, Loving Dog in Desperate Need of Home!
This is an approximately 4 year old Australian Shepard/Chow mix we call Charlie Barker. Charlie was recently rescued from the Brookings Humane Society Shelter in Oregon. He came there from another shelter in Southern California where he’d been caught as a stray in the San Bernadino area. Sadly he is not compatible with our elderly dog. Please call 707 845-5173.
kymkemp.com
Fatal Crash Near Ferndale Early This Morning
About 2:30 this morning, a silver sedan was discovered overturned on Grizzly Bluff Road near Coppini Road west east of Ferndale. The single occupant was declared deceased at the scene, according to the incident commander speaking over the scanner to emergency dispatch. My father was killed in an accident years...
crescentcitytimes.com
A Voice in the Crowd
The Klamath Yurok Salmon Festival was held in Klamath this Saturday. The first such festival since the onset of COVID-19, 2 1/2 years ago. What appeared to be a few thousand people attended. with well over 100 art, craft, clothing and food vendors as well as many cultural pavilions promoting...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Reclaiming Mouralherwaqh: Wiyot Tribe Acquires Culturally Significant Forest Land Near King Salmon
Members of the Wiyot Tribe and other community members gathered near King Salmon on Friday afternoon to celebrate the transfer of a 46-acre piece of land to the Wiyot people. The property – known by the Wiyot as “Mouralherwaqh,” which means “wolf’s house” – is one of the the last undeveloped pieces of land in this section of Humboldt County and is ecologically rich and diverse, containing wetlands, meadows and spruce forest and is full of native plants and wildlife.
krcrtv.com
Red Flag Warning issued for large portions of Humboldt and Del Norte Counties on Wednesday
EUREKA, Calif. — The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Red Flag Warning for large portions of eastern Humboldt and Del Norte Counties on Wednesday. The warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. tomorrow, Aug. 17. According to the NWS, mid-level moisture and dry...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Fishermen and Conservation Groups Appeal Nordic Aquafarms’ Environmental Report Certification to Humboldt County Supervisors
PREVIOUSLY: Nordic Aquafarms Lays out Next Steps After Planning Commission Gives the Thumbs-Up to Their Samoa Fish Farm Plans. Two weeks after the Humboldt County Planning Commission certified the Final Environmental Impact Report (FEIR) for Nordic Aquafarms’ planned land-based fish factory on the Samoa Peninsula, the decision is being appealed to the Board of Supervisors.
kymkemp.com
Cal Fire Warns of Possible Scammers Asking for Donations
CAL FIRE Humboldt – Del Norte Unit Headquarters in Fortuna has received several reports of possible phone scammers asking for donations for firefighters. CAL FIRE does not solicit for donations from the public. While CAL FIRE will not participate in this activity, there are legitimate labor organizations who do seek donations by telephoning households. The Humboldt – Del Norte Unit encourages anyone wishing to contribute to any organization claiming to support first responders to verify the legitimacy of the caller through other means.
