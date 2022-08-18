ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

Related
localsyr.com

Overdose Awareness Day at ACR Health

(WSYR-TV) — It’s an increasingly important conversation to have. Overdoses are one the rise, and thanks to ACR Health, the Central New York area and beyond is shedding light on how to honor those who have passed away and educate folks who can help those currently struggling. On...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Local acts added to New York State Fair’s concert lineup

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The New York State Fair will be representing local performers by granting them stage time on both the Chevy Court stage and the Chevy Park Stage. The 10th Mountain Division’s rock band, Avalanche, and fast-rising indie pop band NONEWFRIENDS have been added to the concert lineup.
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia couple to wed

The engagement of Mari Valonis (Dickson City, PA) and Jonny Haines (Sackets Harbor, N.Y.) residents of Cazenovia was announced on Aug. 11, 2022, during a trip to Cape May, N.J. with the Valonis family. Jonny asked for Mari’s hand in marriage while looking for sea glass at Sunset Beach and Mari accepted.
CAZENOVIA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Cars
City
Phoenix, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Health
City
Cleveland, NY
City
Liverpool, NY
Syracuse, NY
Government
localsyr.com

The REV Theatre presents “State Fair”

(WSYR-TV) — Just as everyone in the Central New York area is getting excited for the state fair, so is the REV Theatre in Auburn. From now until Sept. 6, folks from The REV Theatre are presenting their latest show called “State Fair.”. The show was originally directed...
AUBURN, NY
localsyr.com

Your Stories Q&A: Will all the NYS Fair animals return this year?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Your Stories Q&A State Fair edition!. One of the more popular questions the good folks at the Fair are often asked as we head into this year’s event: Will all the animals return this year?. If you went last year, some barns were closed...
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mammogram#Breast#Kinney Drugs#Central New York#Vehicles#The New York State Fair#Syracuse Community Center#Webb Offices#Sullivan Free Library#Osweg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Big Frog 104

Amazon Truck Driver Delivered to Hospital Following 2-Car Crash in Floyd, NY

A delivery truck driver was sent to the hospital following a motor vehicle accident in Oneida County. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) said the crash between an SUV and an Amazon delivery van (a 2022 RAM) happened at approximately 11:32am on Saturday, August 20, 2022 on Camroden Road/County Route 58 in Floyd, New York. In addition to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, other emergency responders called to the scene included the New York State Police, the Floyd Fire Department, and AmCare Ambulance.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Big Frog 104

Could A Classic Ski Center Make A Comeback In Central New York?

Could Upstate New York see a classic family ski area make a return?. According to WKTV, the City of Utica is looking to invest in the Val Bialas area of South Utica. Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri is considering plans to re-open the ski center in South Utica. Right now, the city is looking into the cost of snowmaking equipment as well as the possible return on investment."
UTICA, NY
WZOZ 103.1

New York State Police Identify Body Found In Morris

On Thursday, August 11, 2022, New York State Police announced that the body of a woman had been found in a remote area in the town of Morris. According to New York State Police in Sidney, the human remains belonged to an adult female who stood between 4'9" and 4'11" in height. The woman was wearing Adidas jogging pants, a pink tank top, a lightweight black jacket with a pink zipper, and Carolina brand boots. Also found with the remains were a silver adjustable ring with a heart and a gold chain necklace were also found.
MORRIS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy