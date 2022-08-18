Read full article on original website
NYS aligns with CDC COVID guidance for schools
ALBANY,N.Y. (NEWS10)–Governor Hochul announced on Monday that New York State is aligning with the recent COVID guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. “The CDC is no longer recommending quarantining due to exposure. So let’s lay this out. If a student or teacher is exposed, has a close contact who is exposed, and they don’t have symptoms— they no longer have to go home and will stay in school,” explained Hochul.
Vermont receives 250 single-dose vials of Mpox vaccine
In an effort to combat monkeypox, now being referred to as Mpox or HMPX, the Vermont Department of Health has received 250 single-dose vials of the vaccine. Monica Ogelby, the Immunization Program Manager for the DOH says that a single vial can now be split into five individual doses, which is just as effective.
