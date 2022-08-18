As a welcoming community known for its beaches, it's important for everyone to be able to experience the sweeping sense of peace the crashing waves and sea breeze bring. The City of Huntington Beach, including Public Works, Marine Safety, and Beach Maintenance, along with charitable organizations such as the Rotary and Kiwanis Clubs and Warriors with Hope, have been working to make attractions more accessible to individuals using wheelchairs, walkers, canes, and other assistive devices. Though there's still work to be done, Huntington Beach is proud to be in the top 10 of "10 Wheelchair Accessible Beaches in the US from Florida to Hawaii" by Conde Nast Traveler, and hopes to only improve in the years to come.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO