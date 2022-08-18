Read full article on original website
newsantaana.com
Ward 4 City Council candidate Amalia Mejia is no fan of law enforcement
Amalia Mejia is challenging Ward 4 City Council Member Phil Bacerra in the upcoming November General Election. Which Santa Ana City Council candidates will you vote for this November?. Mejia’s social media posts show that she is no fan of the police. Here are a few examples of her posts:...
Rocked by Turmoil, OC’s Clean Power Agency Faces Possible County Withdrawal
County supervisors this week are considering leaving Orange County’s new green power agency, citing concerns about pricing and transparency. It’s the most recent challenge facing the Orange County Power Authority Orange County just months before it automatically takes over electricity service for thousands of households across the county.
cityofhope.org
City of Hope and FivePoint Invite Orange County, Calif. Residents to Rise Above Cancer as Great Park Balloon Soars with Messages of Hope
(August 22, 2022, Irvine, Calif.) — City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, is sending the iconic Great Park Balloon in Irvine, California, into the sky with a message of hope for ending the disease that affects 1 in 3 Americans in their lifetime. The balloon’s inaugural flight will take place today as the first patients walk through the doors of City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center four miles away.
tornadopix.com
Emerald Bay’s $43.5 million mansion is OC’s highest price for new construction – Orange County Register
A 4,981-square-foot home in the Emerald Bay neighborhood of Laguna Beach sold for $43.5 million, making it the highest price for new construction in Orange County — per square foot. That’s $8,733 per square foot. According to Redfin and based on multiple listing service data, it’s also the...
newsantaana.com
Get your documents shredded for free on August 27 in Santa Ana
Goodwill of Orange County is partnering with Caltrans Orange County District 12 to help clear your clutter and keep your confidential information safe by having your documents shredded at no cost! Join us for the Paper Shredding Event on Aug. 27 from 9 am -12 pm!. Drop off up to...
danapointtimes.com
$300 Million Revitalization Begins in Dana Point Harbor
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
The Romantic Restaurant With Waterfront Views in Long Beach That is Perfect for First Dates
Imagine it’s a beautiful afternoon and you and your date are seated at one of the tables on Parker’s Lighthouse Restaurant patio in Long Beach. You notice that the restaurant staff is courteous and kind, and they greet every customer that enters with a warm smile.
lagunabeachindy.com
Laguna Beach OKs $23 million to buy closed Catholic school
Laguna Beach will offer $23 million to purchase the closed St. Catherine of Siena Parish School, moving forward on a landmark deal 16 months in the making. The Laguna Beach City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to enter a 120-day escrow with the Diocese of Orange on the 6.5-acre property. The City will put down a $690,000 refundable deposit to start its environmental analysis of the site.
theavtimes.com
Free dumping day on Oct. 8
LANCASTER – Waste Management in partnership with Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will host a free dumping day for residents of unincorporated Los Angeles County communities in the Antelope Valley. Residents will be able to dump one ton of trash – including appliances and furniture — per household...
foxla.com
Another duck found in Fountain Valley park with beak cut off
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. - Another abused duck has been found at a Fountain Valley park with its beak severed, and has died from its injuries. This is the third duck reported in recent weeks to be found with its beak severed at Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley according to the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center of Orange County.
dailytitan.com
Unlicensed cannabis dispensaries thrive in Fullerton
Though illegal within the city, several cannabis dispensaries operate openly in Fullerton. Most of these businesses are easily searchable online, and some are located only a few miles from City Hall. Fullerton Exotics, an unlicensed dispensary that operated at 922 Williamson Avenue since at least November of 2021, was declared...
LA And OC Will Feel Significant Temperature Increases From Climate Change
California is one of four states expected to see the largest increase in hot days. The other three are Texas, Arizona and Florida.
surfcityusa.com
Beach Accessibility in Huntington Beach
As a welcoming community known for its beaches, it's important for everyone to be able to experience the sweeping sense of peace the crashing waves and sea breeze bring. The City of Huntington Beach, including Public Works, Marine Safety, and Beach Maintenance, along with charitable organizations such as the Rotary and Kiwanis Clubs and Warriors with Hope, have been working to make attractions more accessible to individuals using wheelchairs, walkers, canes, and other assistive devices. Though there's still work to be done, Huntington Beach is proud to be in the top 10 of "10 Wheelchair Accessible Beaches in the US from Florida to Hawaii" by Conde Nast Traveler, and hopes to only improve in the years to come.
enjoyorangecounty.com
10 Staycation Ideas in Orange County
Everyone needs a vacation every now and then and luckily for you, you live in Orange County. People come from all over the world to vacation here. So you don’t have to go far to get all you need out of a relaxing vacation. Here are a few staycation ideas in and around Orange County.
NBC Los Angeles
OC Man Attempts World Record By Pedaling Across the Pacific
A man from Newport Beach will attempt to break a world record Saturday by pedaling across the Pacific. Matthew Thomas will attempt breaking the record while pedaling from Newport Beach to Catalina Island. "There's always doubt because you're going across the ocean, pedaling a bike," Thomas said. "Anything could happen...
great-taste.net
Celebrate National Mai Tai Day at Billy’s at the Beach Tuesday, August 30, 2022
Toast to National Mai Tai Day while enjoying picturesque waterfront views at Newport Beach’s iconic Hawaiian-inspired restaurant, Billy’s at the Beach from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Order a World Famous Mai Tai ($18) during Happy Hour from 3-6 p.m. and receive a complimentary Billy’s signature canned Mai Tai. Complete the Mai Tai experience with custom Billy’s at the Beach Mai Tai glasses for $15 each, available for pickup in-restaurant.
oc-breeze.com
Nick Jonas to perform at City of Hope Orange County’s inaugural ‘Hope Gala’ honoring philanthropist Julia Argyros
City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, announced today that Grammy-nominated recording artist Nick Jonas will perform at the upcoming “Hope Gala” at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, California. City of Hope Orange County’s inaugural “Hope Gala” will bring together leaders and luminaries from the community to honor visionary philanthropist Julia A. Argyros, a longtime supporter of City of Hope.
Santa Clarita Radio
‘Our Children Are Being Deceived To Death’: Santa Clarita Officials Educate Public On Dangers Of Fentanyl
A surge in fentanyl deaths across the nation has taken the lives of Santa Clarita Valley youth in recent months, prompting a press conference hosted by Action Drug Rehab, accompanied by Federal, County, and local leaders on Monday. The press conference took place just one day after National Fentanyl Awareness...
NBC Los Angeles
Mistrial Declared in Aliso Viejo Spa Bombing Case
A U.S. District Court judge has declared a mistrial in the trial of Stephen Beal, who stands accused of using a home-made bomb to murder his ex-girlfriend inside a day spa in Aliso Viejo. Jurors told the court today they were hopelessly deadlocked and could not reach a verdict after...
foxla.com
Ducks found in Orange County with beaks severed
The two ducks were found at Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley and brought to the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center for treatment. The ducks, one male and one female, were found on July 31st and August 13th.
