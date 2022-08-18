Read full article on original website
WNY apple farm feeling impact of drought
GASPORT, N.Y. — With parts of Western New York continuing to experience a summer drought, local businesses like Becker Farms in Niagara County are seeing the effects first hand. Last weekend Becker Farms opened its gates for Western New Yorkers to get their first glimpse of this year’s apple...
Emergency sewer repairs taking place on Genesee, East Huron streets in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Anyone planning on driving on Genesee Street or East Huron Street in the City of Buffalo should plan on taking an alternate route. The City of Buffalo announced Monday that sections of both streets have been closed due to emergency sewer repairs. As of Monday morning,...
D'Youville pays $449,900 for former Karpeles Museum building
BUFFALO, N.Y. — D’Youville University has completed its purchase of the former Karpeles Manuscript Museum on Buffalo’s West Side. D’Youville paid $449,900 for the 111-year-old former museum at 320 Jersey St., according to Aug. 19 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office. The building originally was constructed as the Plymouth Baptist Church.
Woman dead after boating accident at Lake Ontario
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office said a woman has died after a boating accident on Saturday. According to the release, the sheriff's office was called out to an accident involving a boat just after 6 p.m. at Lake Ontario near East Lake Road in the Town of Wilson.
Niagara Falls welcomes new public safety improvements
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins and Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino were joined by other city officials Friday to highlight some of the public safety improvements made using funding from the American Rescue Plan. Niagara Falls received more than $57 million in federal funding from that...
Town of Byron in Genesee County holds bicentennial party
BYRON, N.Y. — The Town of Byron in Genesee County celebrated its 200th birthday with a big bicentennial party. It's actually two years late. The town had to postpone the celebration because of the COVID pandemic, so how do you mark that milestone?. Well, they had a parade, a...
EEOC holds hearing in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the federal agency that enforces laws prohibiting workplace discrimination, held a hearing in Buffalo on Monday to focus on racial and economic justice. It was the first time since 2015 that the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission hit the road, choosing Buffalo...
Erie County holding free rabies vaccine clinics this fall
BUFFALO, N.Y. — If your pet is in need of an updated rabies vaccine and you live in Erie County, three vaccine clinics are being held over the next couple of months. The Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) is holding three clinics:. Saturday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m....
3 Williamsville firefighters honored for 50 years of service
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Three Williamsville firefighters were honored Monday night for their decades of service. Rick Andrews, James Olivieri, and Douglas Richardson have each been with the fire department for 50 years. They joined the force in 1972. They were presented with proclamations at the Williamsville Village board meeting.
U.S. Coast Guard looking for more people to join
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for more people to sign up for a dangerous, and likely rewarding, job. The Coast Guard has recently been involved with a December rescue on the brink of the Niagara Falls, and then they got the call when attempting to save USS The Sullivans at Canalside this spring.
20th annual Puerto Rican & Hispanic Day parade held
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A stream of red, white, and blue took over Niagara Street for the 20th annual Puerto Rican & Hispanic Day parade on Saturday. The convoy of decorated cars, floats, and emergency vehicles traveled from City Hall to Porter Avenue. More than 1,000 people were there, including Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.
Rochester man found guilty of arson for fire at Days Inn & Suites in Wheatfield
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — On Monday, the Niagara County District Attorney announced that a Rochester man has been found guilty of several charges, including arson, for a 2020 fire at the Days Inn & Suites in Wheatfield. Richard Pesono, 64, was convicted for fourth degree arson, first degree reckless endangerment,...
Body found, retrieved in the Lower Niagara River
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A body was found in the Lower Niagara River on Friday morning. Niagara County Dispatch was notified of a body floating in the river at 11:51 a.m. The U.S. Coast Guard was called to the scene in the Town of Porter, where it retrieved the body.
Architects of Air returning to Canalside
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An interactive art sculpture display is returning to Canalside in early September. On Monday, Buffalo Waterfront Management Group announced that Architects of Air will bring their display "Daedalum" to the city from Sept. 1-5. Architects of Air create immersive art displays made from inflatable sculptures that...
NYSP: 2 killed in Thruway crash in Genesee County
PEMBROKE, N.Y. — Two people have died following a crash on the I-90 on Sunday in Genesee County, according to New York State Police. The crash happened just before 6 p.m. on the New York State Thruway blocking traffic in the west bound lane at the Slusser Road overpass in Pembroke.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Allegany County expires Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Saturday evening the National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for a storm that quickly intensified over northern Pennsylvania. The Severe Thunderstorm Warning that was issued for portions of Allegany County was allowed to expire. 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail...
Lewiston will drop maximum speed to 25 mph
LEWISTON, N.Y. — The Village of Lewiston is taking a big step toward safer roads for cyclists and pedestrians. Mayor Anne Welch told 2 On your Side on Thursday the village will be lowering its speed limit on all roads from 30 mph to 25. The news comes six...
Trocaire College, Medaille University start cooperative agreement process
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Trocaire College and Medaille University are teaming up to help further their education missions by signing a memorandum of understanding to start a cooperative agreement process. The news was first reported by our partners at Buffalo Business First. This isn't a merger, and while the final...
Cheektowaga receives more money for road improvements
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Cheektowaga will now have more funds available to improve roads in the town. Some $9 million in state funding will go to repairing Union Road from Walden to French Road. Funds come from this year's New York State five-year DOT Capital plan. The money will go...
Volunteers flood area near Erie County Fairgrounds with positive messages
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Volunteers from Buffalo and Rochester are taking time to stand next to colorful carts featuring positive messages and Bible-based literature. Scot and Anita Fagan of East Aurora have been attending the Erie County Fair since they were kids. “As a kid, you just loved it. There...
