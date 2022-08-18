ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olcott, NY

2 On Your Side

WNY apple farm feeling impact of drought

GASPORT, N.Y. — With parts of Western New York continuing to experience a summer drought, local businesses like Becker Farms in Niagara County are seeing the effects first hand. Last weekend Becker Farms opened its gates for Western New Yorkers to get their first glimpse of this year’s apple...
GASPORT, NY
2 On Your Side

D'Youville pays $449,900 for former Karpeles Museum building

BUFFALO, N.Y. — D’Youville University has completed its purchase of the former Karpeles Manuscript Museum on Buffalo’s West Side. D’Youville paid $449,900 for the 111-year-old former museum at 320 Jersey St., according to Aug. 19 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office. The building originally was constructed as the Plymouth Baptist Church.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

EEOC holds hearing in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the federal agency that enforces laws prohibiting workplace discrimination, held a hearing in Buffalo on Monday to focus on racial and economic justice. It was the first time since 2015 that the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission hit the road, choosing Buffalo...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

U.S. Coast Guard looking for more people to join

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for more people to sign up for a dangerous, and likely rewarding, job. The Coast Guard has recently been involved with a December rescue on the brink of the Niagara Falls, and then they got the call when attempting to save USS The Sullivans at Canalside this spring.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

20th annual Puerto Rican & Hispanic Day parade held

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A stream of red, white, and blue took over Niagara Street for the 20th annual Puerto Rican & Hispanic Day parade on Saturday. The convoy of decorated cars, floats, and emergency vehicles traveled from City Hall to Porter Avenue. More than 1,000 people were there, including Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Architects of Air returning to Canalside

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An interactive art sculpture display is returning to Canalside in early September. On Monday, Buffalo Waterfront Management Group announced that Architects of Air will bring their display "Daedalum" to the city from Sept. 1-5. Architects of Air create immersive art displays made from inflatable sculptures that...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Lewiston will drop maximum speed to 25 mph

LEWISTON, N.Y. — The Village of Lewiston is taking a big step toward safer roads for cyclists and pedestrians. Mayor Anne Welch told 2 On your Side on Thursday the village will be lowering its speed limit on all roads from 30 mph to 25. The news comes six...
LEWISTON, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

