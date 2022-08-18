ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Lockdown lifted at Caprock HS, Oakdale Elementary after threat Thursday

By Jordan Gipson, Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0idUSO_0hMNGxEA00

The Amarillo Police Department has disclosed around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon that both Caprock High School and Oakdale Elementary are safe and the man of interest has been located after both locations were placed on lockdown earlier in the day.

Amarillo ISD released a statement following the incident: "Earlier today, we received a tip of a student with a weapon on campus at Caprock High School. We were able to quickly act to secure the school, and apprehend the suspect… all because someone on campus spoke up. The suspect did *not* have a weapon in possession. Regardless, it’s important to always investigate these types of situations thoroughly. We want to again emphasize the need for continued conversations to reinforce the “If you see something, say something” message. It is one of the most effective ways we can help keep our schools safe. To report something suspicious, contact an AISD staff member, police officer, or use the online School Safety First Form which can be found at www.amaisd.org/safety. We are grateful to parents and the community for their support and understanding today and every day as we work together to put the safety of our students and staff first."

According to earlier reports, Caprock High School and Oakdale Elementary were put on lockdown due to reports of a suspicious man seen on campus with a gun in his waistband; the male suspect was then seen leaving the school.

The Amarillo Police Department had officers search the area, and the alert level was downgraded to secure in the afternoon, with Oakdale returning to normal status around 1:30 p.m.

The investigation is still ongoing and will be updated as more details become available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details emerge.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mix 94.1

Money Problems and Divorce Lead to Murder in Amarillo

The date was August 22, 2010, so a whopping twelve years ago when this family's life was turned upside down in Bushland, Texas. We knew about Paul Gillette before then. The talk was about his Falcon Club subdivision that was supposed to happen. Then it kind of went quiet. Why?...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Extradited: Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend back in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Amarillo man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend was extradited from north Texas. Erik Mitchell Rivas was transported from the Wise County Jail in Decatur and booked into the Randall County Jail early Saturday morning. Rivas is charged with the murder of Shereena Webster. Police...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo to Adjust Trash Services

The City of Amarillo has announced they will be making adjustments to trash service due to challenges including employee shortages. Beginning Saturday, roll-off containers will be placed at locations such as public libraries throughout the city to provide residents with options to drop off their trash. The city will also...
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amarillo, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Amarillo, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 man indicted after allegedly bringing gun to Amarillo ISD school

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An 18-year-old man has officially been indicted in Potter County after allegedly bringing a firearm on the premises of an elementary school in the Amarillo Independent School District, according to documents filed earlier this month. According to the documents, filed Aug. 11 in Potter County District Court, 18-year-old Cutter Dane Qualls […]
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

How police captured Amarillo man accused of killing ex-girlfriend

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Despite using his job as a ruse, police were able to capture an Amarillo man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend. Erik Mitchell Rivas was arrested Thursday, nearly 400 miles away in DeSoto. Police said he killed Shereena Webster at her home early that morning and...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Suspect arrested after Thursday morning shooting

The Amarillo Police Department updated the name of the victim of Thursday morning’s shooting as Shereena Ann Webster Update (4:34 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released more information on the Thursday morning shooting in southeast Amarillo, identifying the woman who died in the incident as well as the suspect in the incident. According […]
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#After Man#Caprock Hs#Caprock High School#Amarillo Isd#Aisd
kgncnewsnow.com

Lookout For the Crime Stoppers Car Show

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is hosting their 14th Annual Car Show on Saturday, September 23rd. It goes on at the Amarillo Civic Center from 10 AM until 4 PM. General admission is $5 and kids under 10 are free, and all proceeds go to help Amarillo Crime Stoppers and Student Crime Stoppers.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo applying new procedures to address trash service

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Solid Waste Department is implementing several new procedures to address trash service. “The Solid Waste Department is facing challenges right now, primarily a shortage of drivers due in part to illness,” said COA Director of Public Works Donny Hooper. “These new initiatives will help with trash pick-up.”
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo police: Man wearing wig robs Toot'n Totum at gunpoint

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are looking for a man wanted for robbing a Toot'n Totum at gunpoint. According to police, the suspect walked into the Toot'n Totum at 1500 S. Washington around 12:15 a.m. on Aug. 7. Armed with a revolver, he demanded money from the cash...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

City of Amarillo Solid Waste Department addressing trash service

AMARILLO, Texas (KMAR/KCIT) — Officials from the City of Amarillo (COA) Solid Waste Department announced Friday that the department will implement new service procedures in response to recent challenges. According to a city of Amarillo news release, Saturday roll-off containers will be set at locations throughout the city to provide residents with a convenient waste […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo under flood advisory

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to a message from the Amarillo Office of Emergency Management (OEM), officials have issued a flood advisory due to the threat of significant flooding this weekend. Officials stated that the rain is forecasted in the amount of 2 to 4 inches over the next two days. According to previous reports from MyHighPlains, […]
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo Globe-News

Amarillo Globe-News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
290K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Amarillo, TX from Amarillo Globe-News.

 http://amarillo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy