ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Leaf-Chronicle

North Clarksville Service Center now offers DMV services, former location goes to auction

By Courtesy of the City of Clarksville
The Leaf-Chronicle
The Leaf-Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vANo6_0hMNGgT300

Drivers can now receive DMV services, including drivers license renewal, through the North Clarksville Service Center.

The North Clarksville Service Center, located at 111 Cunningham Lane, opened in Aug. of 2021, serving customers for Gas & Water as well as Finance & Revenue.

Newly offered services include all those offered at City Hall, including driver’s license renewal, driver’s license change of address and duplicate driver’s licenses.

“We’re thrilled to be expanding the services we provide to the people of Clarksville. Access to DMV services is very important, and we’re going to be able to save residents a lot of time thanks to the North Service Center,” Laurie Matta, City of Clarksville CFO said.

Other services offered at the Service Center include:

  • Property tax inquiries and payments.
  • Business license inquiries, applications and pick up.
  • Short-term rental applications and fee payments.
  • Parking ticket payments.
  • Transient vendor (food truck) license applications and payments.
  • Solicitors (peddlers) permit applications and payments.
  • After hours establishment permits applications and payments.
  • Tax relief voucher applications.

The North Clarksville Service Center is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There is also a 24/7, drive-up kiosk for bill payments.

With the opening of the new North Service Center, the former location at 2015 Ft. Campbell Blvd is set for auction.

The 2,700 square-foot building is situated on a one-acre, paved lot with access on Ft. Campbell Blvd as well as a private road to the south. It is equipped with drive through lanes, a large lobby and plenty of office space.

The live, on-site auction will be held on Aug. 31 at 3 p.m. by Phillip Traylor Auctions. The building will be open for viewing starting at 1 p.m., so prospective bidders may get a first-hand look at the space.

Anyone with questions concerning the sale can contact Camille Thomas at 931-553-2477.

Comments / 0

Related
williamsonhomepage.com

New tenants listed for Factory at Franklin, to bring ‘unique experience’ for residents and visitors

The Factory at Franklin owners released a list of new tenants Friday that will partially fill the facility currently undergoing renovation. Among those listed include Two Hands, Greys Fine Cheese, Blue Flowers and a tech company, Diakonia, that will occupy 30,000 square feet of office space, according to a release from the Factory’s owner, Holladay Properties.
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

The Sapphire Suite creates a new workspace for women in Franklin

The Sapphire Suite, a luxury coworking space for women, celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting Friday morning at 1201 Liberty Pike in Franklin. “The Sapphire Suite is more than just a place to work,” reads the business’s website. “It was designed specifically to offer women access to a beautiful space, thoughtful amenities and a community that builds, lifts and transforms. The Sapphire Suite creates next-level opportunities for women to achieve their goals, build connections & support one another's success.”
Nashville Parent

‘Enchant’ Christmas Light Spectacular Coming to First Horizon Park

Enchant, the world’s largest holiday-themed light event, announced its slate of U.S. cities and venue locations set to host the unique event for the upcoming holiday season. First Horizon Park will be the venue hosting the light extravaganza in Nashville. Opening officially everywhere on Black Friday (Nov. 25), the...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Dmv#Clarksville#Business Industry#Linus Business#Finance Revenue#The North Service Center
kentuckytoday.com

New distribution center in Franklin adding 100 jobs to Simpson County

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – DAS Cos. Inc., a distributor of automotive supplies, travel gear and mobile electronics, has announced a new distribution center in Simpson County, creating 100 full-time jobs with a $15 million investment. “Kentucky is a hub for the distribution and logistics industry, thanks to our ideal...
SIMPSON COUNTY, KY
mainstreetmaury.com

USTA Regional HQ considering Spring Hill amid development at The Crossings

Spring Hill planners will hear a proposal from Gamble Design on Monday night at its scheduled planning commission meeting for a mixed-use property to be constructed at The Crossings. Among the proposed elements of the development are a 130,000 square-foot regional headquarters facility for the United States Tennis Association, a...
SPRING HILL, TN
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: Motorcycle rider critically injured in wreck on Madison Street

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is working a wreck with injuries on Madison Street near Chick-fil-A involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. The crash occurred at approximately 1:45 p.m. and the eastbound lanes of Madison Street have been reduced to one lane (using the continuous...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Woman Injured In South Virginia Street Crash

A wreck on South Virginia Street at the intersection of Morningside Drive sent a woman to the hospital Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car on Morningside Drive attempted to cross South Virginia Street and pulled into the path of a northbound car. A passenger in the car on South...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Tennessee Tribune

Two Nashville Pharmacies Agree To Pay $250,000 in Civil Penalties to Settle Allegations of Controlled Substance Act Violations

NASHVILLE – Bradley Home Health Care Center, Inc. and Bradley Extended Care, Inc. have agreed to pay $250,000 in civil monetary penalties to resolve allegations that they violated the recordkeeping requirements of the Controlled Substances Act (CSA), announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. Bradley Home Health Care Center does business as Bradley Drug Company, and both companies operate pharmacies in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Arrests made in Hendersonville church theft case

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people accused of stealing items from a church in Hendersonville last week have been arrested. Sabastian Spencer, 20, and Danielle Salvato, 19, were charged with burglary and theft under $1,000. On Aug. 18, the Hendersonville Police Department began a burglary investigation at Indian Lake Peninsula...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
whopam.com

35th Annual Trail of Tears Pow Wow

Come join us for the 35th Annual Trail of Tears Pow Wow on the 10th-11th of September. Grand Entry will be Saturday at 1:00 PM & 6:00 PM and Sunday at 1:00 PM. Award Presentation will be Sunday at 6:00 PM. Enjoy Native American Indian dance, drums, crafts, food, story...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Tools Reported Stolen At Hopkinsville Construction Site

Tools were reported stolen from a construction site on Bill Bryan Boulevard Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say several tools with a total value of $4,645 were taken sometime between December 22nd and August 11th. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as theft by unlawful.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Retired judge: Lack of beds for juveniles arrested in football game shooting ‘a total disgrace’ | OPINION

Clarksville Now publishes opinion pieces representing both sides of a variety of topics. Opinions presented do not necessarily reflect those of the newsroom or management. To join the conversation, email your opinion piece to news@clarksvillenow.com. Contributed commentary by retired Judge Wayne Shelton on gunshots being fired during a football game...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
The Leaf-Chronicle

The Leaf-Chronicle

1K+
Followers
803
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell

 http://theleafchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy