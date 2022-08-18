ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Homeowner fatally shoots knife-wielding home intruder in Los Angeles

A Los Angeles homeowner fatally shot a knife-wielding home intruder on Friday, according to police. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said that the armed intruder charged at the homeowner just before 10 p.m. on the 500 block of E Avenue 28th Street, Fox 11 reported. The intruder attempted to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Street takeover rolls right over ‘Botts’ Dots’ in Compton

An effort to stop street takeovers in Compton has hit a bump in the road. A series of hard rubber dots called “Botts’ Dots” were recently installed at the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and Caldwell Street, but that didn’t stop several drivers from doing donuts as spectators watched around 2:30 a.m. Monday. The dots, which […]
COMPTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Figueroa Street#7 Eleven#Vandalism#Takeovers#El Segundo Boulevard
foxla.com

Woman shot and killed near downtown LA; suspect flees on bicycle

LOS ANGELES - A woman in downtown Los Angeles was shot dead this morning by a man who fled the scene on a bicycle, authorities said. The shooting occurred shortly before 6 a.m. in the area of Seventh Street and Central Avenue, where the victim and suspect were arguing, the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

LAPD shuts down street takeover attempt

Police shut down an attempted street takeover in West Los Angeles before it could get started late Friday evening. Jacob Rogers with ANG News captured video of Los Angeles police vehicles converging at the intersection of Sawtelle and National boulevards, where hundreds of people had gathered, some with modified vehicles. Rogers says officers at the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Bicyclist killed in Los Angeles neighborhood

LOS ANGELES – A suspect fatally shot a man who was riding a bicycle in a residential neighborhood of Echo Park, authorities said Saturday. The shooting occurred just before 7 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Echo Park Avenue, where the victim was riding a bicycle and the suspect walked up to him and fired some shots, according to Officer Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Shooting at liquor store leaves woman injured

LOS ANGELES – A woman was wounded in a shooting at a liquor store in the Florence-Firestone area of unincorporated South Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported about 4:10 p.m. Sunday at 1766 Firestone Blvd., according to Lt. D. Martinez of the Century Sheriff’s Station.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Canyon News

Dillon Anthony Klincke Arrested For Home Invasion Assault

WEST HOLLYWOOD—Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division have made an arrest of a suspect connected to a home invasion robbery that injured a 71-year-old woman on August 17. The suspect has been identified as Dillon Anthony Klincke, 31, from Los Angeles. He was arrested by...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Brick LA co-owner killed in late night car crash

DOWNEY — Friends and family have confirmed the death of Downey resident Sebastian Valencia, an entrepreneur and co-owner of the Brick Los Angeles sneaker store. He was 23. According to people with knowledge of the crash, Valencia was killed in a solo vehicle collision around midnight Saturday morning just outside Riverview Park in Bellflower.
DOWNEY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Mistrial Declared in Aliso Viejo Spa Bombing Case

A U.S. District Court judge has declared a mistrial in the trial of Stephen Beal, who stands accused of using a home-made bomb to murder his ex-girlfriend inside a day spa in Aliso Viejo. Jurors told the court today they were hopelessly deadlocked and could not reach a verdict after...
ALISO VIEJO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Those Newly Installed Botts' Dots Didn't Stop Street Takeover in Compton

Newly installed Botts' dots didn't stop drivers from taking part in a street takeover in Compton early Monday morning, sending city officials back to the drawing board when it comes to stopping dangerous stunts. The Bott's dots are raised markers or bumps that can severely damage tires if drivers do...
COMPTON, CA
oc-breeze.com

FBI Los Angeles announces results of Operation Cross Country XII

The FBI Los Angeles Division, in partnership with state and local agencies, identified and located nine potential human trafficking victims, including five adolescents during a nationwide effort, “Operation Cross Country”. The FBI-led initiative focused on identifying and locating victims of sex trafficking and investigating and arresting individuals and criminal enterprises involved in both child sex trafficking and human trafficking.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy