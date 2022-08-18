ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Ralph Ramirez
4d ago

Albert was the Astro assassin when we were in the national league hope you get 700 Living Legend

ClutchPoints

Braves radio broadcaster fires shot at Marcell Ozuna in first at-bat since DUI arrest

Marcell Ozuna is not a popular figure among Atlanta Braves fans right about now. The struggling outfielder found himself in off-field trouble yet again over the weekend as he was arrested for driving under the influence early on Friday. Ozuna was not in the Braves lineup on Friday or Saturday but returned to action on […] The post Braves radio broadcaster fires shot at Marcell Ozuna in first at-bat since DUI arrest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals Rumors: Could Steven Matz return to St. Louis in 2022?

Once thought to be out for the 2022 season, the St. Louis Cardinals could soon get left-hander Steven Matz back before the postseason. The additions of Jordan Montgomery and Jose Quintana at the trade deadline have solidified the St. Louis Cardinals rotation and turned it into a strength. And it appears that more pitching help is on the way.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Phillies' Darick Hall: Headed to Triple-A

Hall was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley following Monday's game against the Reds, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Hall has struggled to see consistent at-bats of late, recording just four at-bats since Wednesday. Per Gelb, Hall should be back in the big leagues once rosters expand Sept. 2, but he'll head to the minors to stay sharp in the meantime.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Padres' Nomar Mazara: Designated for assignment

Mazara was designated for assignment by the Padres on Saturday. After losing his spot as a regular starter in the outfield and going hitless in just six plate appearances since Aug. 3, Mazara has now lost his spot on the 40-man and 26-man rosters. Mazara has a batting average of .264 on the season and his highest OPS since 2019 (.668), so it is possible that he gets claimed off waivers by another team.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Rowdy Tellez: Bows out of starting nine

Tellez isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers. Tellez will take a seat with the Brewers set to face a lefty in Julio Urias in the series opener. Keston Hiura draws the start at first base in Tellez's absence.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

‘I don’t know that you can rule out a monster salary’: Justin Verlander’s Cy Young campaign could result in healthy payday

Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander is posting a Cy Young-caliber 2022 season. Despite missing 2021 due to injury and being just shy of 40 years old, Verlander continues to dominate the competition. As a result, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal believes the right-hander will be in store for a “monster salary” in MLB free agency, per […] The post ‘I don’t know that you can rule out a monster salary’: Justin Verlander’s Cy Young campaign could result in healthy payday appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Reyes Moronta: Scooped up by D-Backs

Moronta was claimed by the Diamondbacks on Monday. Moronta was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Saturday and will now head to Arizona. Jake Hager was DFA'd by the Diamondbacks to make room for Moronta on the 40-man roster.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Lands on restricted list

Molina was placed on the restricted list Saturday. Per Katie Woo of The Athletic, Molina is away handling personal matters in Puerto Rico, but he is expected to return to start Monday at Wrigley Field. Ivan Herrera was recalled to provide depth behind the plate the rest of the weekend.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Pujols blasts two more HRs, Cardinals beat Diamondbacks 16-7

PHOENIX (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol leaned back in his chair postgame, trying to find more superlatives to describe ageless Albert Pujols. Words weren’t easy to come by, as the slugger’s lore in baseball history continues to grow. “Listen to the names that we’re talking about, man,” Marmol said. “It’s unbelievable.” Pujols blasted two more homers on Saturday night, pushing his career total to 692 and helping St. Louis beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 16-7. With the first homer, Pujols passed fellow Cardinals icon Stan Musial for No. 2 in total bases in major league history and now has 6,143. Hank Aaron is No. 1 with 6,856.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Scratched with shoulder injury

Haggerty was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics with a lingering left shoulder injury, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports. Manager Scott Servais said Haggerty recently aggravated the injury on a slide. According to Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times, the shoulder bothers Haggerty only when he swings a bat, so he's expected to be available off the bench Sunday as a pinch-hitting option or as a late-inning defensive replacement. Adam Frazier, who had been scheduled to get the day off, will enter the starting nine in Haggerty's stead.
SEATTLE, WA
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Maddon has brutal quote about Angels after firing

Joe Maddon was fired as manager of the Los Angeles Angels on June 7, ending a longtime association with the franchise. In a new interview, Maddon suggests that association is over for good. Maddon played in the Angels organization from 1975 to 1979, then coached within the organization through 2005,...
MLB
CBS Sports

Braves' Marcell Ozuna: Re-enters lineup

Ozuna is starting in left field and hitting eighth in Sunday's game against the Astros, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. Ozuna had been out of the lineup for six consecutive games in favor of Robbie Grossman and Eddie Rosario. Ozuna was also arrested for driving under the influence Friday. However, Rosario will take a seat Sunday, giving Ozuna a starting opportunity.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Rays' Nick Anderson: Activated and optioned

The Rays reinstated Anderson (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Monday and optioned him to Triple-A Durham, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports. Anderson is healthy again after making a full recovery from the right elbow surgery he underwent last October, but the Rays presumably want him to sharpen his command at Triple-A before bringing him back in the big-league bullpen. Over his eight rehab appearances for Durham prior to being reinstated from the IL, Anderson compiled a 0.88 WHIP and 7:2 K:BB across eight innings but allowed three home runs.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Manuel Margot: Returns from injured list

Margot (knee) was activated off the 60-day injured list Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Margot started the season quite strong, hitting .302/.365/.423 (good for a career-best 133 wRC+) in 50 games. His season was derailed when he sprained his knee in late June, but he's ready to go two months later after grabbing six hits in seven rehab games. Roman Quinn (knee) landed on the 10-day injured list to clear space on the active roster.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Diagnosed with knee soreness

Grandal exited Saturday's game against the Guardians with left knee discomfort. Grandal was trying to avoid a tag at home plate but fell awkwardly as a result. He was unable to walk off the field under his own power, so there is potential for a long-term absence. There should be an official diagnosis available Sunday, but Grandal is still being evaluated for the time being.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Suffers arm injury Monday

Pasquantino was removed in the top of the third inning of Monday's game against the White Sox with an apparent right arm injury, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. He went 0-for-1 with a walk and a run scored prior to departing. Pasquantino appeared to sustain the injury in question...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Surgery scheduled

Senzatela will undergo surgery on his torn left ACL next week, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Senzatela suffered the injury Thursday against the Cardinals and is expected to miss 6-8 months, placing his expected return date sometime between late February and late April. A more precise timeline could emerge once the procedure is complete.
DENVER, CO

