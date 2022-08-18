Samsung's latest Galaxy Z Fold 4 might be a total workhorse of a smartphone, but with a starting price closing in on $2,000, it's definitely not the foldable for everyone. That's where the Z Flip 4 comes in, a smartphone built for the general consumer who doesn't need a tablet-sized display folded in their pocket. Not only is the Z Flip 4 available for a far more affordable price, but it's also the only Samsung device with a Bespoke Edition, putting it in the running for one of the best smartphones you can buy right now.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO