The Samsung Galaxy S22, S21, and S20 are already receiving the August 2022 update
Samsung has released the August security patch for the Galaxy S22, S22 Ultra, S21, and S20. The update is slowly being pushed out across Europe with the patch for the S22 being a little more widespread.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
Phone Arena
Two older Galaxy S series receive surprising firmware update
The Samsung Galaxy S7 series, and Samsung Galaxy S8 series, released in 2016 and 2017 respectively, both lost support from Samsung four years after being released. For the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge, the loss of support took place in 2020, and it happened in 2021 for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. Since then, neither series received so much as a security patch. But those still using these handsets have been surprised big time by Sammy.
Best Android phones 2022
There are so many great Android phones to buy that it can be tough to know which one to get. These are the best of the best at each price point.
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G launches 16th September
The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G smartphone appeared earlier this month, the handset was listed on Samsung’s website along with some specifications, but Samsung had not officially revealed when it will launch. Now Samsung has confirmed that the new Galaxy A23 5G will go on sale in Taiwan on the...
Amazon Return Pallets Are Often Sold Wholesale — Here's How You Can Buy Them
As a business, Amazon has become synonymous with convenience and ease. You get the goods you ordered in a matter of days, no matter where you are, and if those goods turn out not to work as you had expected they would, you can often return them. According to some statistics, as much as 30 percent of the orders purchased through Amazon are eventually returned, but what happens to all that merchandise once it comes back?
Android 13 is coming to phones from Samsung, Sony, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, and more later this year
The news is out: Android 13 is finally here and we didn't have to wait until September to get it! But for those of you who don't own a Pixel, when can you expect to get that fresh over-the-air software update on your devices? Well, Google isn't making any specific promises on behalf of the manufacturers, but it is giving users a heads-up on which ones will be joining the party by the end of 2022.
How to record calls on your Samsung Galaxy phone
We previously showed you how to record a call on an iPhone and Android Phone, and now we will show you how to record calls on a SamsungGalaxy phone. This guide is designed to help you record calls on your Samsung Galaxy device, this is a handy feature and can be used to easily make notes of meetings and calls.
notebookcheck.net
Galaxy S23 Ultra: Samsung confirms 200 MP camera and brings in Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max as further rumors hint at paradigm-shifting smartphone
It appears Samsung is preparing to stuff its Galaxy S23 Ultra flagship smartphone full of mouth-watering delights that will prevent the Android-smartphone buying public from being tempted by anything running on iOS. We have already reported several times about the 200 MP lens that is expected to land in the S23 Ultra’s camera equipment, and this has now been confirmed in a report by ET News, which states:
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4: Early teardown video highlights various changes, including a larger main camera module and new batteries
PBKreviews has disassembled the Galaxy Z Flip4, one of two foldable smartphones that Samsung has released this month. To recap, the Galaxy Z Flip4 has IPX8 certification, meaning that there is no data available for its dust resistance but that it will withstand being immersed in at least 1 metre of water for 30 minutes or more. As such, PBKreviews needed to use heat and plastic pry tools to remove the device's glass back panels.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi POCO M4 5G arrives in Europe with a 90 Hz display from €219
Xiaomi has started offering the POCO M4 5G in Europe, nearly four months after the smartphone debuted in India. Strangely, Xiaomi has changed the device's specifications since its launch in India, but only its camera sensors. Specifically, the global POCO M4 5G has a 13 MP primary camera, rather than the 50 MP sensor on which the Indian model relies. While Xiaomi continues to include the same 2 MP sensor, the 8 MP front-facing camera has been swapped for a 5 MP sensor.
These are the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition color combos
Samsung's latest Galaxy Z Fold 4 might be a total workhorse of a smartphone, but with a starting price closing in on $2,000, it's definitely not the foldable for everyone. That's where the Z Flip 4 comes in, a smartphone built for the general consumer who doesn't need a tablet-sized display folded in their pocket. Not only is the Z Flip 4 available for a far more affordable price, but it's also the only Samsung device with a Bespoke Edition, putting it in the running for one of the best smartphones you can buy right now.
CNET
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Cases
Samsung has taken the wraps off its next generation of foldable phones with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4. While the Flip 4 is a little closer to standard flagship phone pricing, the Fold 4 is an expensive buy even if you manage to snag one of the best Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals currently available. You're going to want to protect your new investment, so a good Galaxy Z Fold 4 case should certainly be the next item on your shopping list.
CNET
Galaxy Z Fold 4: Samsung's Foldable Phone Gets Better Design, Same Steep Price
Samsung has announced the Galaxy Z Fold 4, its newest large-format foldable phone. Samsung sees foldable phones as being key to the future of its mobile device lineup. As one of the world's biggest smartphone manufacturers, Samsung influences the broader market. Samsung will release the Galaxy Z Fold 4 on...
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Flip4 are shown to beat a Galaxy S22 Ultra in a battery drain test
Samsung touts its Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 as its most advanced foldable devices yet; however, the OEM has not managed to upgrade their battery capacities much, at 4,400mAh and 3,700mAh respectively. At 5,000mAh, the Galaxy S22 Ultra faces no such limitations by comparison. Therefore, one might presume...
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro get shown off in an early hands on
We don't know exactly when the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro are going to get a full launch – September or October seem like good bets – but in the meantime a hands on video showing off prototypes of both phones has emerged. The revealing...
notebookcheck.net
Blackview Tab 13: Android 12-based tablet launches with a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset
Blackview has introduced the Tab 13, a new tablet based on the MediaTek Helio G85. Also found in the likes of the Moto G31 and Moto G41, the MediaTek Helio G85 has two ARM Cortex-A75 cores, six Cortex-A55 cores and a Mali-G52 MP2 GPU that Blackview complements with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable storage. Incidentally, the Blackview Tab 13 is similar to the new Jumper EZpad M10S in that sense.
notebookcheck.net
EZpad M10S: Jumper introduces budget Android tablet at an affordable price with 6 GB of RAM
Jumper has expanded its Android tablet range with the EZpad M10S, another budget option. Unsurprisingly, the tablet relies on an older chipset. Specifically, Jumper has equipped the EZpad M10S with the UNISOC Tiger T618, a chipset that we recently reviewed in the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2022. For reference, the UNISOC Tiger T618 is a 12 nm SoC with two ARM Cortex-A75 and six Cortex-A55 CPU cores, plus a Mali-G52 MP2 GPU.
The Verge
How to use the cover screen on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
Part of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip’s appeal is what you can do with the phone halfway open in Flex Mode, like make a hands-free video call or take a selfie. But there’s also plenty you can do with the phone closed, thanks to that little 1.9-inch OLED on the front panel, aka the cover screen.
Samsung NEO QLED 98 TV launched in Korea
Samsung has launched its new Samsung NEO QLED 98 TV in South Korea, the device comes with a 98-inch display and a 4K resolution. The new Samsung 98 inch QLED TV will retail for KRW 45,00,00, this is about $33,900 at the current exchange rate. The new 98 -inch model...
