Ben Simmons repeatedly called ‘Russell Westbrook’ in candy store encounter

Awkward.

Nets guard Ben Simmons was at IT’SUGAR candy store when he was approached by comedian Gerald Huston, who repeatedly called him Russell Westbrook, the Lakers’ point guard, in a viral video.

“Oh my God. It’s you, bro!” Guston said in the clip, which was posted to the comedian’s verified Instagram account. “Russell Westbrook, bro! Russell Westbrook, bro! Oh my God, bro!”

Simmons appeared unfazed by the commentary at first, and pounded fists with Guston.

However, when Guston continued to call Simmons by the wrong name, the All-Star guard repeatedly said, “Don’t play with me.”

Guston continued to press Simmons and said, “I ain’t playing with you bro. Russell Westbrook bro. Can’t shoot bro. I’m Sorry, bro!”

The comedian appeared to reference Simmons’ shooting struggles and Westbrook’s historically poor offensive debut with the Lakers last season.

Simmons appeared to be accompanied at the candy store by two males who exchanged words with Guston before he exited the store.

“Omg I met Russell Westbrook 😱,” Guston wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

The comedian — who boasts over 1 million Instagram followers — has separate videos on his Instagram that show him approaching other athletes in a similar manner, including former Knick Kevin Knox.

In a separate video , Guston approached former Lakers star Lamar Odom and called him Kevin Garnett.

Simmons, meanwhile, is training in New York and continuing his recovery from back surgery he underwent in May.

The Nets acquired Simmons in February from the Sixers in a blockbuster trade for James Harden. The 6-foot-11 Australian has yet to play for Brooklyn, sitting out all last season due to a back injury and mental health issues.