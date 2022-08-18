ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox vs. Pirates prediction: Odds, MLB pick as Nathan Eovaldi takes mound

The last-place Red Sox visit the last-place Pirates on Thursday, and I haven’t been this excited since the Football Giants made the legendary Wink Martindale their defensive coordinator.

Boston’s Nathan Eovaldi (5-3, 4.15) limited the Yankees to two runs over six strong innings last Friday (no biggie considering the current climate in The Bronx) and has lost just once in his last 10 games.

Eovaldi is 4-0 on the road. The Bucs’ JT Brubaker (2-10, 4.45) has allowed 12 runs in his last 13 ¹/₃ innings and hasn’t won since June, going 0-3 in six starts.

Play 10 units on the not-quite-dead Red Sox.

Betting on Baseball?

Well, what do you know?

The Twinkies came through for us. Jose Miranda hit a two-run jack off Daniel Lynch in the first frame and Minnesota went on to crown the Royals 4-0. Winner. Up +1,767 frankviolas.

