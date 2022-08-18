ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Angelina Jolie hires two of her kids to work in new film ‘Without Blood’

By Daniel Neira
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G0XTE_0hMNFZCd00

Angelina Jolie is taking her kids to the big screen! The Hollywood star revealed that she hired her two sons, 21-year-old Maddox and 18-year-old Pax , to work on her new film ‘ Without Blood’ starring Salma Hayek and Demian Bichir.

The 47-year-old actress, who recently had the support of her kids during a “tough” personal experience , is directing the upcoming production and wanted her kids to work behind the scenes of the film.

Angelina explained to People that both Maddox and Pax “worked hard” on the set of the project in Italy, working in the assistant director’s department. This is not the first time the actress has worked with one of her kids, as Pax previously shot stills for the 2017 film ‘First They Killed My Father’ directed by Angelina.

“I’ve always loved her as a director, but I think this might be her best or one of the best,” Salma Hayek saids of Angelina.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pXtoK_0hMNFZCd00 GettyImages

This time the filmmaker embarks in ‘Without Blood,’ which has been described as “an unforgettable fable set in the aftermath of an unidentified conflict,” exploring “universal truths about war, trauma, memory, and healing.”

The film is based on the 2002 novel by Alessandro Barrico, and it will be Angelina’s fifth project working as director, after making her debut in the 2011 movie ‘In the Land of Blood and Honey’ followed by ‘Unbroken, By the Sea’ in which she was also acting, and last time directing ‘First They Killed My Father.’

Comments / 0

Related
In Touch Weekly

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Is Seen on Rare Public Outing at Target

Casually cool. Angelina Jolie and ex-husband Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt opted for a simple street style look during a shopping run to Target. The 16-year-old was seen wearing a red sweatshirt, white shorts and black Vans sneakers as she left the large department store with a friend, according to photos obtained by HollywoodLife. Shiloh also kept her blonde hair tied back in a bun, and she wore a black face mask while carrying a big bag of items from her shopping trip.
THEATER & DANCE
Fox News

Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes' daughter makes big screen debut

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ daughter made her on-screen debut. Holmes, 43, stars in the newly released movie "Alone Together," and her daughter Suri Cruise, 16, joined her on the big screen. "I always want the highest level of talent," Holmes said in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment. "So,...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Hello, Good Morning, Brad Pitt Is "Dating" Someone and Has a "Large Group of Artsy Friends"

On top of absolutely slaying his Bullet Train press tour looks and buying a $40 million bachelor pad on a casual cliff, Brad Pitt is dating again. Before you frantically join Raya in the hopes of finding him there, a source tells People that Brad “has a large group of artsy friends in L.A. that he hangs out with," and is "dating, but is not in a serious relationship." Um, wow, would love to know more about Brad Pitt's large group of artsy friends and how to become one of them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Salma Hayek
OK! Magazine

Ashton Kutcher Steps Out With Mila Kunis & Their Kids After Revealing Terrifying Health Battle

Ashton Kutcher seems to be enjoying time with Mila Kunis and their kiddos after he shockingly revealed he previosuly battled a rare autoimmune disease which nearly robbed him of his vision and hearing.In photos from their outing, the That 70's Show costars took their daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5, out for frozen yogurt on Tuesday, August 17, in Los Angeles. The Black Swan star kept it casual in a jean romper and sneakers while Kutcher looked cool in a t-shirt and jeans combo.'FREEDOM': MILA KUNIS CONFESSED SHE WANTED TO FILM SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL WITH ASHTON KUTCHER TO GET...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Christina Ricci says Johnny Depp ‘explained homosexuality’ to her as a child

Christina Ricci learned what being gay meant over a phone call with none other than Johnny Depp when she was nine years old. “The Addams Family” star opened up about discovering “what homosexuality was” while filming 1990’s “Mermaids” alongside Cher and Depp’s then-girlfriend, Winona Ryder. Appearing on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on Thursday, Ricci revealed her unlikely conversation with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star. “Johnny [Depp] is actually the person who explained to me what homosexuality was when I was nine,” she explained. Ricci said her curiosity sparked after witnessing a homophobic incident on the set of her “first movie.” “There was something going...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#Blood#Hollywood
Page Six

Angelina Jolie dances the Electric Slide with college-bound daughter Zahara

She sure got the boogie. Angelina Jolie was spotted dancing the Electric Slide with daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt as they celebrated the 17-year-old’s admission into Spelman College at an event in Los Angeles. The mother-daughter duo were caught on camera giggling as they followed along to the steps in a video posted to TikTok on Sunday. “Morehouse and Spelman alumni showing Angelina Jolie and her daughter how to hit the electric slide at their event in Los Angeles,” the clip, shared by Watch the Yard, was captioned. At one point, the “Maleficent” actress, 47, was seen giving one alum a fist bump and laughed after...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Treats Brad Pitt Look-Alike Son Knox, 14, To Amusement Park Trip: Photos

It was a beautiful day for mother-son bonding! Angelina Jolie and her son Knox had a fun-filled day at Los Angeles’s Universal Studios amusement park on Monday, August 15. The actress, 47, took her son, 14, around the park, and they were seen having a fabulous time in the photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Both Angelina and Knox looked like they were having an amazing time, enjoying all the attractions that Universal Studios has to offer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Knifestyles: Top Doctors Reveal What Plastic Surgery Work Angelina Jolie's Had Done

Angelina Jolie has been the definition of effortless beauty for decades — but has she had any cosmetic procedures to help along the way? The A-list movie star allegedly had a small procedure recently to tighten the skin around her face and brighten up her look. "She felt her skin was beginning to look lax and sagging," the source explained to Star Magazine. "So she had a mini face-lift." BRAD PITT 'HATES ALL THE BAD BLOOD' WITH EX ANGELINA JOLIE, ACTOR HOPES THE PAIR CAN 'FORGIVE EACH OTHER' FOR THEIR KIDS' SAKE"Angelina wanted to have it before starting her upcoming...
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IndieWire

Lucy Liu Didn’t Even Realize ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Co-Star Cameron Diaz Had Retired for Eight Years

Cameron Diaz may be officially un-retired with a new Netflix film in the works, but her former “Charlie’s Angels” co-star Lucy Liu had no idea she had even left Hollywood. Diaz announced her retirement in 2018 with her last film role to date being 2014’s “Annie.” The “Holiday” alum formerly appeared alongside Liu in 2000’s “Charlie’s Angels” and its sequel, “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle” in 2003.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Goes Shopping At Target After Dad Brad Gushes Over Her Epic Dancing: Photos

Even the stars make Target runs. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, was spotted loading a vehicle with her recent Target purchase on Aug. 4 alongside a friend. The 16-year-old kept it casual in white shorts with a frayed hem, black Vans sneakers, and a long-sleeve printed maroon crewneck sweater. She had her hair thrown up in a bun and protected herself with a black face mask.
THEATER & DANCE
shefinds

The Internet Is Calling Kylie Jenner Out For Her ‘Unsanitary’ Behavior In The Kylie Skin Lab

Kylie Jenner is coming under fire for being “unsanitary” in her cosmetic company’s Milan lab. The reality star and Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 24, documented a visit to the Italian factory last week to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at how their favorite makeup products are made. Her attire (or lack thereof) in the lab, as indicated by users in her comment section, seemed to upset many who viewed the videos.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
62K+
Followers
12K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy