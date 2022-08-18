Read full article on original website
Chicago man shot dead during fight at Blue Island bar
BLUE ISLAND, Ill. - Two people were shot, one fatally, during a fight at a bar in south suburban Blue Island early Sunday, according to police. Officers responded to a reported shooting about 1 a.m. at The Forge Pub in the 3400 block of 127th Street, Blue Island police said.
7-year-old boy among 3 people shot while traveling in vehicle in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood
CHICAGO - Three people were shot, including a 7-year-old boy, while traveling in a vehicle in Englewood Monday evening. The shooting occurred in the 7400 block of South Loomis, at about 5:45 p.m. Chicago police say a 19-year-old man, a 23-year-old woman and her 7-year-old son, Jamari, were traveling in...
Chicago police: Robber, possibly armed with crowbar, following victims home from NW Side Walgreens
Police say the robber may be armed with a crowbar and a handgun.
Teen, 35-year-old woman shot in drive-by on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy and 35-year-old woman were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood Monday afternoon. Around 4:27 p.m., police say the teen and woman were on the street in the 1500 block of East 63rd Street when a dark-color vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots.
Man, 54, shot to death on Chicago sidewalk
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Monday night on a sidewalk in South Chicago. Police found the 54-year-old on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the chest around 11:36 p.m. in the 2500 block of East 84th Street. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical...
Man shot while walking to his car in Englewood
CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking to his car Sunday night in the Englewood neighborhood. The 43-year-old was approaching his vehicle around 8 p.m. when a gunman started shooting at him in the 6800 block of South Laflin Street, according to Chicago police. He suffered a gunshot wound...
Chicago crime: Man armed with double-barrel shotgun robbed at least 3 people in 15 minute span
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for a man who is robbing people in West Ridge and Rogers Park while armed with a double-barrel shotgun. In each incident, a man armed with a shotgun approached unsuspecting victims on the street and demanded their property. In one incident, the man shot...
Chicago police warn these neighborhood residents of recent armed carjackings
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents on the Southwest Side of recent armed carjackings in the early morning hours. In each incident, police say at least one offender would approach the victim and demand their vehicle at gunpoint. The crimes happened at the following times and locations in the...
SWAT team responds to man barricaded with gun in West Englewood home
CHICAGO - A Chicago police SWAT team responded to a man barricaded inside of a home with a gun Monday afternoon in West Englewood. Officers responded to a call of a person with a gun in the 6800 block of South Elizabeth Street around 12:20 p.m., then called the SWAT team, police said.
Police seek suspects wanted in fatal shooting in McKinley Park
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for three suspects who are wanted in connection with a deadly shooting this April in McKinley Park. On April 8, 27-year-old Ryan Arliskas was found on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the neck in the 2000 block of West 35th Street, according to Chicago police.
Chicago police recruit battered suburban cop during weekend stop, arrest report says; ‘How else was I supposed to get away?’ she allegedly asked
An off-duty Chicago Police Department recruit refused to cooperate with suburban police officers during a traffic stop early Saturday morning and then hit, kicked, and shoved cops who tried to take her into custody, according to a Schiller Park Police Department report. When an officer showed her the injuries she...
At least 2 shot in West Garfield Park drive-by
CHICAGO - A woman was critically wounded and a man was also hurt in a drive-by shooting Monday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. A black sedan was driving eastbound around 9:50 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Monroe Street when someone inside started shooting at three people in different locations, according to Chicago police.
Man charged with shooting woman in the face during an argument on Lake Shore Drive
A South Holland man is charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting his girlfriend in the face during an argument on Lake Shore Drive in Chicago’s Gold Coast. Judge Kelly McCarthy ordered Eric Betton, 36, held without bail on Sunday. Around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, Chicago police responded to...
Man, 41, fatally shot in Jeffery Manor
CHICAGO - A man was shot several times and killed Monday morning in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood. The 41-year-old was shot multiple times and was transported to the University of Chicago Medial Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.
Gary man linked to shooting death of elderly man in police custody: report
Family members assisted police in the suspect's arrest.
Concealed carry holder returns fire, critically wounding carjacker in Austin
CHICAGO - A concealed carry holder shot and critically wounded an attempted carjacker during an exchange of gunfire Monday morning in the Austin neighborhood. The 45-year-old man was in his car around 1:27 a.m. in the 5500 block of West Crystal Street when a gunman walked up and started shooting, according to Chicago police.
‘Gone in 30 seconds’: Video captures armed robbery of couple during evening walk
CHICAGO — A couple was robbed at gunpoint while on an evening walk over the weekend and surveillance cameras captured it all. At around 11 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of North Winchester, the couple told WGN News they were “ambushed.” Surveillance footage from a nearby home shows a white sedan speeding then stop […]
Felon fatally shot sister’s boyfriend, paralyzed second man while drinking in Park Manor
A convicted felon killed his sister’s boyfriend and paralyzed another man during an alcohol-fueled shooting earlier this summer in Park Manor, prosecutors announced Sunday. Colby Aiknes, 34, was charged with felony counts of first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest in connection to the June 2 shooting and his arrest on Friday, according to Chicago police and the Cook County state’s attorney’s office.
Chicago shooting: Taco Bell shift manager says co-worker shot him over discipline for slacking off
A Chicago Taco Bell shift manager said a co-worker shot him over discipline for slacking off.
Niles man charged with using pocket knife to slash another man's throat during argument
NILES, Ill. - A Niles man was arrested for allegedly slashing another man's throat during an argument in the suburbs last week. On August 19, 2022, around 2:50 p.m., Niles police responded to the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 8000 block of West Foster Lane for a report of a battery.
