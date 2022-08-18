ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Sun Metro upgrade: modernized look, new technology

By Elvia Navarrete, City of El Paso
 4 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Sun Metro will soon be switching to zero-emissions and a whole new modernized look thanks to a federal grant.

Sun Metro has been awarded approximately $8.8 million in funding with a competitive federal grant from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA).

The award will include a city match contribution of $2.2 million, for a total project cost of approximately $11 million.

“These federal dollars for Sun Metro will make a profound difference in the lives of our customers who rely on paratransit services, and who are presently served by an aging fleet,” said Ellen Smyth, City of El Paso Chief Transit and Field Operations Officer.

“Not only will the switch to zero-emission buses modernize our entire LIFT fleet, but it will also contribute to cleaner air in our region, allow us to train our workforce in operating buses with this new technology, and will create new jobs for drivers and service technicians.”

Sun Metro was selected from a pool of more than 500 public transit agencies across the nation seeking to invest in bus fleets and facilities through the FTA’s Buses and Bus Facilities and Low- and No-Emission Vehicle programs, the FTA’s first competitive grant selections under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Sun Metro will use the grant to:

  • Invest in 50 zero-emission paratransit vehicles
  • Install 25 electric charging stations
  • Train employees to operate the new technology
  • Hire and train new service and maintenance employees in this emerging industry

“When a transit door opens, whether it is a bus, train, or ferry, it is a great equalizer for everyone in our nation,” said FTA Administrator Nuria Fernandez. “With this tremendous amount of funding, the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law gives more Americans access to the opportunities that transit creates, more often, in more places. These investments also help us meet our goals of cutting transportation emissions, creating good-paying American manufacturing jobs, and helping America’s transit workers prepare for new vehicle technology.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
