Winter Springs, FL

click orlando

Family escapes Altamonte Springs house fire

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A family and dog escaped a house fire in Altamonte Springs after flames started in the bedroom, according to the Seminole County Fire Department. The department said firefighters responded to a home on Prairie Lake Cove around 5:20 a.m. [TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis...
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
click orlando

Silver Alert issued for missing St. Cloud man

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A Silver Alert was issued Monday afternoon for a missing St. Cloud man who had not been seen in more than a day, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Candido Mantalvo was reported missing Monday after leaving his home in St....
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man dies after lawn mower overturns into Mims pond

MIMS, Fla. – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man found with a lawnmower in a pond. The man was found in a pond along Cory Court, west of Folsom Road, in Mims Monday afternoon. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Boat explosion injures 4 in Daytona...
MIMS, FL
click orlando

80-year-old Winter Park grandmother places 1st in weightlifting competition

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Emily Bader said it was mind over matter when she decided to compete at this year’s Praelium Weightlifting meet in Altamonte Springs. “I wanted to try to do it so badly. I wanted to prove to myself that I could do this and that I could lift the weights that I set as my goal,” Bader said. “The biggest challenge is when you walk out to lift the weights you have only one chance and if you mess up, you’ve messed up.”
WINTER PARK, FL
click orlando

Ask Trooper Steve: Can a city police officer pull me over on an interstate?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Monday was asked, “Can a city police officer pull me over on an interstate?”...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Man shot, killed in Mims, Brevard County deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was shot and killed in Mims Monday evening, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded at about 6 p.m. to Cypress Avenue, and upon arrival, found the man had been shot. Deputies added that the man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
MIMS, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida woman struck, killed by lightning at Winter Springs park identified by police

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - Florida police identified on Friday the mom who was struck and killed by lightning at Trotwood Park in Winter Springs, and her 10-year-old daughter, who was also struck and expected to survive. Watch the press conference above. Police said Nicole Tedesco died Thursday night. Her daughter,...
click orlando

Woman killed in deadly Winter Springs lightning strike ID’d; 911 calls released

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – Investigators on Friday released the 911 calls that came pouring into emergency dispatchers following a deadly lightning strike in Winter Springs. At least 13 calls were made to 911 Thursday afternoon after lightning struck a tree in Trotwood Park, killing Nicole Tedesco and injuring her 10-year-old daughter, Ava, and another 18-year-old woman.
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
click orlando

Planning to be in Brevard County for Artemis launch day? Here’s the traffic plan

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – Brevard County is planning for major congestion in and around Kennedy Space Center next week because of the Artemis I launch. The first moon mission for the Artemis program has a targeted launch day of Monday, Aug. 29, with a two-hour window that opens at 8:33 a.m. Officials are expecting upwards of about 200,000 people to come to the area for the launch.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Driver airlifted from scene of crash after pickup strikes tree and fence in rural Sumter County

A driver was airlifted from the scene of a crash after his pickup ran into a tree and fence in rural Sumter County. The 73-year-old Bushnell man was driving a red 2005 Chevrolet Colorado pickup at 10:35 a.m. Saturday northbound on County Road 319 approaching County Road 326 when he ran off the road, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. His pickup struck a tree and a fence.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: August 19, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

