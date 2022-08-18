Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Arrest warrant issued for man wanted in fatal North Braddock shooting
Allegheny County police have obtained an arrest warrant for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in North Braddock. When police and paramedics responded to a shooting near the intersection of Jones and Baldridge avenues shortly after 6:30 p.m. Aug. 14, they found Leonard S. Morris-Graham, 29, of Pittsburgh with gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen, according to authorities.
Man arrested after police say he fired a gun at a group of people in Armstrong County
KITTANNING BOROUGH, Pa. — A man was arrested after police said he fired a gun at a group of people in Armstrong County. Kittanning Borough Police said they were called to the 1200 block of North Grant Avenue at around 11 p.m. on Friday for reports of a man shooting a gun at a group of people.
Attempted kidnapping ends with chase, crash into police car in North Versailles
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — An attempted kidnapping ended during a police chase in North Versailles on Monday. According to police paperwork, Alando Brooks was speeding along East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard in North Versailles and he didn’t stop when officers tried to pull him over. Police said he swerved...
Family of man shot, killed by Lyft driver in Wilkins Township seeking answers
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — It’s been more than a week since John Angel, of Monroeville, was shot and killed by his Lyft driver. His adult children, John Angel Jr. and Tiffani Angel, have been wearing their dad’s ashes around their necks. “He was always there for me....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtae.com
Woman charged after toddler's 'near fatal' overdose
A Pittsburgh woman faces several charges after police say an 18-month-old nearly died after overdosing with fentanyl and cocaine in her system. According to a criminal complaint, the toddler had to be stabilized with Narcan. A woman, identified as Janet Shook, told police she was a friend of the family and would babysit the toddler and their younger sister.
Pa. woman charged with aggravated assault after hitting multiple vehicles
A Beaver County woman has been charged after allegedly hitting multiple people with her car. “Officers determined the operator of the vehicle, Karen Marie Humphries had struck three subjects with her vehicle after a complaint was made regarding her driving,” KDKA reported, citing a statement from the Beaver Falls Police Department.
2 people shot in Beaver County; police met with suspect’s attorney
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were shot in Center Township and authorities have met with the suspect’s attorney. According to Center Township Police Chief Barry Kramer, the shooting happened in Cedar Ridge Estates. Both victims were flown to Pittsburgh trauma hospitals. Kramer said the suspect was a...
wtae.com
21-year-old arrested after bomb threat forces evacuation of Allegheny County Courthouse
PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin Kraus said Thursday that a 21-year-old has been arrested in connection with a bomb threat that forced the evacuation of the Allegheny County Courthouse on Monday. Video above: Watch the report from downtown Pittsburgh. Kraus said 21-year-old Brandon Hipps faces multiple charges including...
RELATED PEOPLE
MyChesCo
Drug Trafficker Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison
PITTSBURGH, PA — A Pennsylvania resident has pleaded guilty and been sentenced in federal court to 10 years imprisonment followed by a term of three years supervised release on his conviction of violating federal narcotics and firearm laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Chief United States District...
beavercountyradio.com
Suspect in Saturday Morning Center Twp. Shooting to Make Arrangements to Speak with Police.
(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Center Township Police Chief Barry Kramer released information just after 5 p.m. on Saturday that the suspect in the shooting in Cedar Ridge Estates has made arrangements with his attorney to speak with the police in reference to his involvement in the incident Saturday morning. Center Township Police are currently working with the Beaver County District Attorney’s Office to determine what criminal charges will be filed against the suspect. The incident is no longer a threat to our community, Chief Kramer reported. The Chief said that they will continue to best serve our residents. We will update you as updates become available.
wajr.com
Monongalia County deputy conditionally released, awaits arraignment
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Monongalia County Sheriff’s deputy facing federal charges has been released on bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in federal court August 25 at 1 p.m. Lance Kuretza, 38, is accused of punching, elbowing and using pepper spray on a suspect restrained in handcuffs...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Police say Pittsburgh man was selling drugs out of New Kensington house, nearly 2 ounces of crack confiscated
A Pittsburgh man was arrested Friday morning on felony charges after a drug task force raided a house in New Kensington and found him in possession of close to 2 ounces of crack cocaine and other evidence of drug dealing, according to authorities. Jordan Edwin James, 30, of the 3400...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Westmoreland County couple faces felony child neglect charges
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County couple faces felony child neglect charges after their children were allegedly found so malnourished that officials reported one was close to death and the other could not stand up.Troopers charged the 27-year-old Jordan Heidt and 31-year-old Heather Johnson on Friday after an anonymous ChildLine call led law enforcement to their home on 2nd Street in Unity Township in March. The two children were removed from the home and rushed to UPMC Children's Hospital. A 1-year-old boy was found to be malnourished, developmentally delayed and emaciated with sparse hair growth. The boy was also...
MyChesCo
PA Man Arrested for Threatening Violence Against FBI
PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Mercer, Pennsylvania was indicted Tuesday, August 16, 2022, by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of interstate threats and influencing or retaliating against a federal officer by threat, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. The fourteen-count Indictment named Adam Bies,...
Local sports bar employee accused of putting heavy duty degreaser into coworker’s drink
PITTSBURGH — A local man is facing charges after police said he put heavy duty degreaser in his coworker’s drink while working at a Pittsburgh sports bar. The alleged poisoning attempt happened at Red Beards Sports Bar at 144 6th Street in downtown Pittsburgh. According to the criminal...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New Kensington police say man risked burning his own apartment building
New Kensington police say a man told officers he wanted to burn an apartment building he lives in with his family and others. Mark Douglas Daniels Jr., 33, of 740 Seventh St. was arraigned Thursday on a felony charge of arson before District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr. Daniels was...
WJAC TV
Charges withdrawn against Johnstown man accused of abusing, strangling child, DA confirms
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Cambria County District Attorney's Office confirmed that charges have been withdrawn against a Johnstown man accused of abusing and strangling a child earlier this year. Police say in April, 52-year-old Ruben Dutton was initially charged following an alleged domestic disturbance along Mifflin...
West Virginia officials give update on boy in hit-and-run; Still looking for driver
UPDATE 8-22-2022: The boy who was struck by a motorcycle is on the mend. Officials say the boy, Joey Greene, is doing much better and he is on the road to recovery. They don’t have a timeframe for when he will be released from the hospital. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office also said they are […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Person hurt in Penn Hills crash
A person was flown to a local trauma center after being injured in a crash in Penn Hills. Allegheny County dispatch reported there was a two-vehicle crash around 5:10 p.m. near the intersection of Hulton and Milltown roads. It was unclear if there were any other injuries, and no further...
explore venango
Local Man Accused of DUI with 3 Juvenile Passengers
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing reckless endangerment and DUI-related charges for allegedly driving under the influence with three juvenile passengers in Cranberry Township. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 19-year-old Devin Scott Bell, of Venus, on Wednesday, August 17,...
