ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Arrest warrant issued for man wanted in fatal North Braddock shooting

Allegheny County police have obtained an arrest warrant for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in North Braddock. When police and paramedics responded to a shooting near the intersection of Jones and Baldridge avenues shortly after 6:30 p.m. Aug. 14, they found Leonard S. Morris-Graham, 29, of Pittsburgh with gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen, according to authorities.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Allegheny County, PA
wtae.com

Woman charged after toddler's 'near fatal' overdose

A Pittsburgh woman faces several charges after police say an 18-month-old nearly died after overdosing with fentanyl and cocaine in her system. According to a criminal complaint, the toddler had to be stabilized with Narcan. A woman, identified as Janet Shook, told police she was a friend of the family and would babysit the toddler and their younger sister.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Kraus
MyChesCo

Drug Trafficker Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison

PITTSBURGH, PA — A Pennsylvania resident has pleaded guilty and been sentenced in federal court to 10 years imprisonment followed by a term of three years supervised release on his conviction of violating federal narcotics and firearm laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Chief United States District...
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Suspect in Saturday Morning Center Twp. Shooting to Make Arrangements to Speak with Police.

(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Center Township Police Chief Barry Kramer released information just after 5 p.m. on Saturday that the suspect in the shooting in Cedar Ridge Estates has made arrangements with his attorney to speak with the police in reference to his involvement in the incident Saturday morning. Center Township Police are currently working with the Beaver County District Attorney’s Office to determine what criminal charges will be filed against the suspect. The incident is no longer a threat to our community, Chief Kramer reported. The Chief said that they will continue to best serve our residents. We will update you as updates become available.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bomb Threat#Police#911#West Park#Common Pleas
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County couple faces felony child neglect charges

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County couple faces felony child neglect charges after their children were allegedly found so malnourished that officials reported one was close to death and the other could not stand up.Troopers charged the 27-year-old Jordan Heidt and 31-year-old Heather Johnson on Friday after an anonymous ChildLine call led law enforcement to their home on 2nd Street in Unity Township in March. The two children were removed from the home and rushed to UPMC Children's Hospital. A 1-year-old boy was found to be malnourished, developmentally delayed and emaciated with sparse hair growth. The boy was also...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

PA Man Arrested for Threatening Violence Against FBI

PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Mercer, Pennsylvania was indicted Tuesday, August 16, 2022, by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of interstate threats and influencing or retaliating against a federal officer by threat, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. The fourteen-count Indictment named Adam Bies,...
MERCER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Person hurt in Penn Hills crash

A person was flown to a local trauma center after being injured in a crash in Penn Hills. Allegheny County dispatch reported there was a two-vehicle crash around 5:10 p.m. near the intersection of Hulton and Milltown roads. It was unclear if there were any other injuries, and no further...
PENN HILLS, PA
explore venango

Local Man Accused of DUI with 3 Juvenile Passengers

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing reckless endangerment and DUI-related charges for allegedly driving under the influence with three juvenile passengers in Cranberry Township. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 19-year-old Devin Scott Bell, of Venus, on Wednesday, August 17,...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy