FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fox5dc.com
1 dead, 2 shot in Suitland; police search for suspects
SUITLAND, Md. - Authorities are investigating after they a man was shot and killed and another was injured Tuesday morning in Prince George's County. The shooting was reported around 4:35 a.m. on the 4000 block of Silver Hill Road in Suitland. Officials say one of the men died at the...
fox5dc.com
2 people killed in separate shootings that happened within hours in Prince George's County: police
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. - Police in Prince George's County are investigating two separate deadly shootings that happened within hours of each other in the Capitol Heights area Sunday morning, according to investigators. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to the first shooting in the 1330 Block of Ritchie Road...
Waldorf man killed in Oxon Hill pedestrian crash
The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian collision in Oxon Hill. The deceased pedestrian is 38-year-old Noshua Vann of Waldorf. On August 20, 2022, at approximately 9:45 pm, patrol officers were called to the 6100 block of St. Barnabas Road. The preliminary investigation suggests Vann was in the roadway at the time […]
fox5dc.com
Man standing in roadway hit, killed by car in Prince George's County, police say
OXON HILL, Md. - Police in Prince George's County are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash that happened Saturday night in the Oxon Hill area. Prince George's County Police say around 9:45 p.m. a car was driving in the 6100 block of Oxon Hill Road when it struck a man who was standing in the roadway there.
Murder Suspect Apprehended After Fleeing From Police In Prince George's County: Sheriff
A wanted man has been arrested in Prince George's County in connection to a July attempted murder, authorities say. Nathan Farmer was taken into custody on Wednesday, Aug. 17 in connection to the incident in the 5400 block of Silver Hill Road on Tuesday, July 19, according to Prince George's County police.
fox5dc.com
Wanted suspect identified by DC Police for murder of Baltimore man
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A suspect wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant has been identified by DC Police in connection to the death of a 25-year-old Baltimore man. Avery Miler, 27, of Southeast D.C. is wanted for the murder of Aryeh Wolf, 25, of Baltimore. DC Police...
Husband Accused Of Killing Wife During Domestic Dispute In Hyattsville: Police
A Maryland man is facing multiple murder charges following the fatal shooting of his wife during an alleged domestic dispute in Hyattsville, authorities announced. Orville-Dean Fairweather has been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting of his wife, 34-year-old Jolesia Fairweather, in Hyattsville, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.
fox5dc.com
Drivers indicted for separate fatal crashes in Montgomery County
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Drivers in two separate fatal crashes in Montgomery County have been indicted and face charges, officials say. Authorities ay 75-year-old Robert Worrell of Brookeville, Maryland faces felony hit-and-run charges after police say he struck and killed 64-year-old Robert Lawrence with his vehicle on August 11, 2020.
Woodbridge woman wanted by police after hitting family member with tire iron
The Prince William County Police Department is searching for a woman wanted for malicious wounding after she hit a family member with a tire iron on Thursday evening.
Police identify suspect in deadly shooting at Prince George's County mall
Police have identified the man believed to have been responsible in the deadly shooting inside the Mall at Prince George's in Hyattsville.
fox5dc.com
1 killed, 1 hurt in shooting near 7-Eleven store in Manassas
MANASSAS, Va. - Police in Prince William County are searching for a suspect in a deadly double shooting that happened Friday night in Manassas. According to Prince William County Police, officers responded to the shooting near the intersection of Sudley Manor Drive and Williamson Boulevard around 8:28 p.m. Friday. Video from the scene shows, after the shooting, officers blocked off an area in front of a 7-Eleven store located inside the Sudley Square shopping center.
fox5dc.com
71-year-old bystander killed in Prince George's County shooting
LANHAM, Md. - Police are investigating a shooting Thursday night in the Lanham area of Prince George's County that left a 71-year-old woman dead. According to Prince George's County Police, officers responded to a shooting involving two vehicles in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Business Parkway around 9:10 p.m. Thursday.
D.C. Man Uses Four Young Children To Steal Items From Manassas Walmart
A D.C. man was arrested for using four children to steal unpaid items from a Manassas Walmart, before leaving them behind at the store, police said. On August 20, just before 7 p.m., 30-year-old Damian Woods had four children stuff stolen items into backpacks in the Walmart located at 8386 Sudley Road, the Prince William County Police Department said.
Woman shot, killed in situation not involving her in Prince George’s County
LANHAM, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Thursday evening and left an uninvolved woman dead. Police said they first responded to Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Business Parkway around 9:10 p.m. for a shooting between two vehicles. They found 71-year-old Deborah Armstrong, […]
fox5dc.com
Man doused victim with gasoline and threatened to set them on fire, DC police say
WASHINGTON - A man who is accused of threatening to set someone on fire in Northeast D.C. is facing charges, according to police. The incident happened on Friday in 1200 block of Bladensburg Road, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police say a detective was driving through that area around...
Police: Shooter caught on video with gun used to wound victim
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District said they are searching for a man who shot another man on F Street SE on Friday, Aug. 19. Around 4:20 a.m. that day, police responded to a report of gunshots in the 4400 block of F St. SE. There, they found […]
One Fatally Shot At Prince George's County Mall, Police Say (DEVELOPING)
Police are investigating reports of shots fired at a Maryland mall that reportedly left at least one person dead and others possibly injured, authorities announced. Shots rang out at approximately 4 p.m. inside the food court at the Mall at Prince George's County, the Hyattsville Police Department confirmed. Upon arrival,...
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Twinbrook Metro station in Rockville
Rockville City police were called to the Twinbrook Metro station on Saturday afternoon, August 20, 2022, after an individual reported being the victim of a 2nd-degree assault there. The assault was reported at 3:00 PM Saturday.
Woman, 71, shot and killed in Prince George's Co. was innocent bystander, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A Prince George's County woman is dead and police are searching for who is responsible. Prince George's County Police Department officers were called to the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Business Parkway around 9:15 p.m. on Thursday night. Once on scene,...
Man Shot By Sheriffs After Barricading Himself In Chesapeake Beach Home During Standoff
A man was hospitalized after being struck by sheriff’s deputies during an armed standoff with multiple Maryland law enforcement agencies in Calvert County. Chesapeake Beach resident Ronald Joseph Garraway, 59, was shot by officers shortly after 9:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19 in the 8300 block of Autumn Crest Lane in Chesapeake as they attempted to serve an arrest warrant on an assault charge, according to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.
