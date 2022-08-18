ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
District Heights, MD

1 dead, 2 shot in Suitland; police search for suspects

SUITLAND, Md. - Authorities are investigating after they a man was shot and killed and another was injured Tuesday morning in Prince George's County. The shooting was reported around 4:35 a.m. on the 4000 block of Silver Hill Road in Suitland. Officials say one of the men died at the...
Waldorf man killed in Oxon Hill pedestrian crash

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian collision in Oxon Hill. The deceased pedestrian is 38-year-old Noshua Vann of Waldorf. On August 20, 2022, at approximately 9:45 pm, patrol officers were called to the 6100 block of St. Barnabas Road.  The preliminary investigation suggests Vann was in the roadway at the time […]
District Heights, MD
Prince George's County, MD
Husband Accused Of Killing Wife During Domestic Dispute In Hyattsville: Police

A Maryland man is facing multiple murder charges following the fatal shooting of his wife during an alleged domestic dispute in Hyattsville, authorities announced. Orville-Dean Fairweather has been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting of his wife, 34-year-old Jolesia Fairweather, in Hyattsville, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.
Drivers indicted for separate fatal crashes in Montgomery County

SILVER SPRING, Md. - Drivers in two separate fatal crashes in Montgomery County have been indicted and face charges, officials say. Authorities ay 75-year-old Robert Worrell of Brookeville, Maryland faces felony hit-and-run charges after police say he struck and killed 64-year-old Robert Lawrence with his vehicle on August 11, 2020.
1 killed, 1 hurt in shooting near 7-Eleven store in Manassas

MANASSAS, Va. - Police in Prince William County are searching for a suspect in a deadly double shooting that happened Friday night in Manassas. According to Prince William County Police, officers responded to the shooting near the intersection of Sudley Manor Drive and Williamson Boulevard around 8:28 p.m. Friday. Video from the scene shows, after the shooting, officers blocked off an area in front of a 7-Eleven store located inside the Sudley Square shopping center.
71-year-old bystander killed in Prince George's County shooting

LANHAM, Md. - Police are investigating a shooting Thursday night in the Lanham area of Prince George's County that left a 71-year-old woman dead. According to Prince George's County Police, officers responded to a shooting involving two vehicles in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Business Parkway around 9:10 p.m. Thursday.
D.C. Man Uses Four Young Children To Steal Items From Manassas Walmart

A D.C. man was arrested for using four children to steal unpaid items from a Manassas Walmart, before leaving them behind at the store, police said. On August 20, just before 7 p.m., 30-year-old Damian Woods had four children stuff stolen items into backpacks in the Walmart located at 8386 Sudley Road, the Prince William County Police Department said.
Assault at Twinbrook Metro station in Rockville

Rockville City police were called to the Twinbrook Metro station on Saturday afternoon, August 20, 2022, after an individual reported being the victim of a 2nd-degree assault there. The assault was reported at 3:00 PM Saturday.
Man Shot By Sheriffs After Barricading Himself In Chesapeake Beach Home During Standoff

A man was hospitalized after being struck by sheriff’s deputies during an armed standoff with multiple Maryland law enforcement agencies in Calvert County. Chesapeake Beach resident Ronald Joseph Garraway, 59, was shot by officers shortly after 9:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19 in the 8300 block of Autumn Crest Lane in Chesapeake as they attempted to serve an arrest warrant on an assault charge, according to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.
