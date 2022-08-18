(Fairfield, IA) — One of the two teenagers accused of killing their Fairfield High School Spanish teacher is asking the court for a delay in his trial. The attorney for Willard Miller has waived his right to be tried within a year of his arraignment. Miller and Jeremy Goodale are charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to murder for the beating death of 66-year-old Nohema Graber last November. WHO/TV reports Miller’s trial was scheduled to begin November 1st. Prosecutors are not opposing the delay request.

FAIRFIELD, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO