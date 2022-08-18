Read full article on original website
Related
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man charged following insurance fraud investigation
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man is facing a felony charge after an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau. Thomas Stephanie, 46, of Washington, has been charged with one count of Insurance Fraud - Presenting False Information. The charge against Stephanie stems from an...
ktvo.com
2 southeast Iowa men face multiple charges following weekend traffic stop
Mt. PLEASANT, Iowa — Two southeast Iowa men are facing multiple charges following a weekend traffic stop. Just before 8 p.m. Saturday, Henry County sheriff's deputies pulled over a vehicle in Mt. Pleasant for a traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle was Jesse A. Rutherford, 34, of Washington,...
4 arrested after shots fired, fight at East Moline bar early Sunday
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Four Illinois women were arrested early Sunday morning after a fight at an East Moline bar that broke out during a shots fired incident. According to a news release from the East Moline Police Department, at about 3 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, officers were dispatched to Jim's Domino Lounge on 13th Street after gunshots were reported.
Iowa man seriously injured in antique tractor accident
LINN COUNTY, Iowa – An eastern Iowa man has been hospitalized after being dragged 40 yards across a field by a tractor. It happened in a field south of Troy Mills Saturday afternoon, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. When emergency crews arrived, they found James Weighton of Central City had been seriously injured. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWQC
Mexican citizen illegally residing in West Liberty sentenced to Prison for identity theft, fraud charges
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Mexican citizen who lives in West Liberty was sentenced Thursday to 33 months, or two year and nine months, in prison for fraud in connection with immigration documents, aggravated identity theft, misuse of a social security number and illegal reentry. Silvano Marez Rios, 50, was...
Police: Iowa man shot his wife with crossbow while she was sleeping
OTTUMWA, Iowa — A man from Iowa allegedly shot his sleeping wife with a crossbow on Wednesday, according to police. According to KCRG, Ottumwa Police Department responded to a call just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday at a house where a woman was believed to have been shot with a crossbow.
KWQC
Police investigate robbery at Davenport convenience store
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating an early morning robbery at a Davenport convenience store. Around 1:55 a.m. Monday, Davenport police responded to Kwik Shop, 1136 E. Locust St., for a report of a robbery. Preliminary information indicates that a person displayed a weapon and demanded...
Five Sentenced In Burlington Meth Ring
(Burlington, IA) — Five Burlington men will each spend more than ten years in federal prison for their roles in a meth distribution ring in the Burlington area. Prosecutors say the ring was discovered in January of 2020 when a van was stopped in Arizona with approximately 362 pounds of ice methamphetamine that the driver admitted was headed to Burlington. Thirty-seven-year-old Rudolph Allen was given the largest sentence at 20 years, 51-year-old Clyde Stewart Junior was sentenced to 17 years, 42-year-old Demetrius Goudy received 18 years, 36-year-old Gregory Johnson got 14 years, and 42-year-old Brian Davis Junior will serve ten-and-a-half years in prison.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWQC
Mexican man sentenced to prison for drug charge
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Mexican citizen was sentenced on Friday to 30 years; or 360 months, in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Ricardo Renteria Gutierrez, 49, was ordered to serve five years of supervised release to follow his prison term, according to a media release. Gutierrez was identified...
4 arrested after apartment complex raid
On Monday, August 22, deputies from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department received information about the location of several wanted subjects. Acting on this information, an operation was conducted at the Willard Street Apartments in Wataga, resulting in four individuals being taken into custody on warrants totaling nearly $3 million. Theresa Cantu, of Galesburg was arrested […]
Dive team restarts search for Albia man missing for 38 years
ALBIA, Iowa — Harry Milligan has not been seen since July 1, 1984. A nationally-known underwater search team has returned to Iowa in hopes of closing the cold case once and for all. Chaos Divers, a private dive team from Illinois, arrived in Albia over the weekend to restart its search for Milligan. “It’s been […]
ktvo.com
Private dive team returns to southeast Iowa to help find missing Albia man
ALBIA, Iowa — A private dive team has returned to southeast Iowa to continue its search for a missing man who disappeared from Albia 38 years ago. Mark Milligan called on Illinois-based Chaos Divers to help find his older brother, Harry Milligan. The elder Milligan was last seen leaving...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ourquadcities.com
Pedestrian killed in Muscatine train accident
A 41-year-old man was killed Sunday in Muscatine after being struck by a train. On Aug. 21, 2022 at approximately 12:38 a.m., the Muscatine Police Department and Muscatine Fire Department responded to the area of Sampson Street and Grandview Avenue for a report of a pedestrian who was hit by a train, according to a Monday release from police.
Teen Accused Of Killing His High School Spanish Teachers Asks For Delay In Trial
(Fairfield, IA) — One of the two teenagers accused of killing their Fairfield High School Spanish teacher is asking the court for a delay in his trial. The attorney for Willard Miller has waived his right to be tried within a year of his arraignment. Miller and Jeremy Goodale are charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to murder for the beating death of 66-year-old Nohema Graber last November. WHO/TV reports Miller’s trial was scheduled to begin November 1st. Prosecutors are not opposing the delay request.
1 injured in motorcycle accident on I-74
A Davenport man is at the University of Iowa Hospital with life threatening injuries after a motorcycle accident this afternoon. Bettendorf Police, Fire, and Medic Ambulance were called to the scene of a motorcycle accident on I-74 at the Spruce Hills Drive interchange on Monday, August 22 at 1:28 p.m. An investigation determined that a […]
1 injured in Davenport accident
One person was sent to a local hospital after a car overturned near the intersection of Kimberly Road and Fairmount Street in Davenport. No further information is available from Davenport Police at this time but we’ll bring you more details as they become available.
KCJJ
IC Police: Man who claimed to be drug enforcement agent threatened to have manager of downtown nightclub killed
An Iowa City man allegedly claimed he was a drug enforcement agent when he threatened to have the manager of a downtown nightclub killed. That’s according to Iowa City Police, who arrested 23-year-old Douglas Felipe De Silva Lima just before 1:45 Sunday morning. Arrest records indicate Felipe De Silva Lima of Hawk Ridge Drive refused orders from staff to leave El Ray’s Live and Dive on Iowa Avenue, at one point telling the manager he was a “Narco”, and that he would have him killed. “Narco” is a slang term for a Drug Enforcement Agent.
aledotimesrecord.com
Teen arrested for allegedly robbing others with taser in Kiwanis Park, Galesburg
GALESBURG — A 16-year-old was arrested after allegedly committing armed robbery at Kiwanis Park Thursday afternoon. Officers were called to the park for a fight in progress at 3:35 p.m. and found a large group of people upon arrival in the 400 block of Iowa Avenue. Officers spoke to two juvenile males who advised that the suspect, a 16-year-old Galesburg male, had threatened them with a taser. They said he “sparked” it and told them to give him their money. One boy said he gave the suspect the $2 in his pocket.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man accused of leading police chase through Iowa City, North Liberty, and Cedar Rapids before hitting moving train
A Cedar Rapids man faces charges that he led police on a chase through Iowa City, North Liberty and Cedar Rapids…only ending when he hit a moving train. Iowa City Police say they initially tried to pull over a 1999 Jeep Wrangler that was travelling at 76 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour zone on Dubuque Street near Kimball Road just after 1:30 Sunday morning. The driver instead sped up, and the pursuit was eventually terminated.
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg man suspected of stealing hand guns, ammo, laptops from cars and garages
GALESBURG — A Galesburg man is in Knox County jail after allegedly committing multiple local burglaries, including a theft of guns. At 7:57 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the 800 block of North West Street, where the victim advised that at some point since 7:30 p.m. the previous evening, a subject entered his garage and stole several handguns from an unlocked gun safe. It appeared entry had been gained through a window. Four handguns were reported missing, while other weapons were left behind.
Comments / 1