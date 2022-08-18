ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Discussion on Next Week’s City Council Meeting on August 22

By Samantha Bravo
The Malibu Times
The Malibu Times
 4 days ago

Ceremonial Presentations:

  1. None.

Previously Discussed:

  1. Second Reading and Adoption of Ordinance No. 502. Conduct second reading, unless waived, and adopt Ordinance No. 502, determining the amendment is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act, and approving Zoning Text Amendment No. 22-001 amending Malibu Municipal Code Section 17.41.050(G) of Chapter 17.41 (Malibu Dark Sky) regarding allowable light trespass from service station properties onto the public right-of-way.

New Items:

  1. Waive Further Reading. After the City Attorney has read the title, waive full reading of ordinances considered on this agenda for introduction on first reading and/or second reading and adoption.
  2. Approve Warrants. Allow and approve warrant demand numbers 66705-66876 listed on the register from the General Fund and direct the City Manager to pay out the funds to each of the claimants listed in Warrant Register No. 709 in the amount of the warrant appearing opposite their names, for the purposes stated on the respective demands in a total amount of $2,946,213.65. City of Malibu payroll check number 5239-5243 and ACH deposits were issued in the amount of $257,367.32.
  3. Approval of Minutes. Approve the minutes for the November 30, 2021 Malibu City Council Regular meeting.
  4. Findings to Hold Virtual City Council, Commission, Committee, Board and Other City Bodies, Meetings Under AB 361.Consider a motion to reaffirm Resolution No. 22-25, re- authorizing remote teleconferencing/virtual meetings pursuant to AB 361.
  5. Approval of Final Parcel Map No. 82454. Recommended Action: 1) Adopt Resolution No. 22-37 approving the Final Parcel Map No. 82454, Assessor Parcel Number 4468-008-001 at 29200 Larkspur Lane, for recordation; and 2) Authorize the City Manager to execute the Subdivision Agreement for Parcel Map No. 82454.
  6. Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Capital Improvement Projects Update. Receive and file an update on the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Capital Improvement Projects.
  7. 2022-2027 Capital Improvement Plan. Recommended Action: Approve the Fiscal Year 2022-2027 Capital Improvement Plan.
  8. City’s Conflict of Interest Code. Adopt Resolution No. 22-38 adopting the City’s Conflict of Interest Code and repealing Resolution No. 19-35.

Ordinances and Public Hearings

  1. Appeal No. 21-016 – Appeal of Planning Commission Resolution No. 21-11 (18868 Pacific Coast Highway; Owner/Appellant, Farshid Etaat). Continue this item to the September 12, 2022 Regular City Council meeting.

Old Business:

  1. None.

New Business:

  1. Allied Artists Event Fee Waiver and Donation. 1) Consider whether to approve the request from Allied Artists of the Santa Monica Mountains and Seashore, Inc. (Allied Artists) to waive facility use fees, staffing costs, and permit fees for an Art Show event at Malibu Bluffs Park; and 2) Accept a donation from Allied Artists for park conservation.
  2. Malibu Arts Association Event Fee Waiver. Consider whether to approve the request from the Malibu Arts Association to waive facility use fees, staffing costs, and permit fees for an Art Show event at Legacy Park.
  3. Accessory Dwelling Unit Discussion – Local Coastal Program Amendment No. 18-002 and Zoning Text Amendment No. 18-004. Provide direction to staff on the proposed accessory dwelling unit (ADU) ordinance including on Planning Commission requests for additional studies and referrals related to adopting the draft ADU ordinance and whether to provide additional/alternative direction on the content of the ADU ordinance.

Council Items:

  1. Amendment to May 23, 2022, Council action regarding Malibu Library Set Aside Fund for Fiscal Year 2022-23 (Councilmember Uhring and Mayor Pro Tem Silverstein) (Continued from August 8, 2022). Recommended Action: At the request of Councilmember Uhring and Mayor Pro Tem Silverstein, approve amending the Council action of May 23, 2022, regarding Malibu Library Set Aside Fund for Fiscal Year 2022-23, to rescind approval of the $500,000 endowment for the Los Angeles County Library Foundation.
  2. Misappropriated Malibu Library Set Aside Funds (Mayor Pro Tem Silverstein and Councilmember Uhring). Recommended Action: At the request of Mayor Pro Tem Silverstein and Councilmember Uhring, direct the City Manager to send a letter to the Los Angeles County Library requesting that Malibu Library Set Aside Funds allocated for uses not permitted in the Memorandum of Understanding between the City and County be canceled and/or returned to the Set Aside Fund.

The Malibu Times

The Malibu Times

Malibu, CA
