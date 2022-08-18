Moose Fire grows to 86,102 acres

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The human caused Moose Fire burning west and south of North Fork has burned 86,102 acres and is 34% contained.

The Baldy Mountain Road (FS 026) is opening Thursday for firewood cutting from Perreau Creek Road to the junction of the Ridge Road (FS 020). As a reminder, at this time the Ridge Road remains closed to travel. Personal use fuelwood permits are available at local SalmonChallis National Forest offices as well as several area businesses.

A portion of the Salmon River Road, from Spring Creek to Panther Creek, remains closed until further notice because the fire continues to destabilize the steep slopes causing debris (including large boulders

and trees) being deposited on the road. At this time road conditions are not safe for travel. The Bureau of Land Management announced the Morgan Bar Campground is now open.

The majority of fire activity is occurring in the area between Pine Creek, Beaver Creek Panther Creek Road, and a finger moving southwest from the FS 300 Rd. Firefighters continue to strengthen the

300 Rd line to keep the fire from moving south and east. In the Beaver Creek area, firefighters focused on structure protection efforts. In the Moose Creek Estates area, firefighters strengthened direct and

indirect lines. Yesterday in the Napoleon area, firefighters successfully conducted a 200 acre burn operation to help bring the fire down to the main control line (road). In the Diamond Creek area, firefighters continued to patrol the line for heat.

Nighttime firefighting resources are working in the Napoleon area and they are also working the Beaver Creek area and the active fire area along the Salmon River corridor.

Fire Restrictions

Stage 1 Fire restrictions are in effect on the Salmon-Challis National Forest, BLM, and State of Idaho lands in Custer and Lemhi Counties, excluding wilderness areas.

Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR)

There is a flight restriction over the fire area and drones are also prohibited.

EVACUATIONS

Zone 15 has been added to “READY” status. Residents in Zone 1 and Zone 8 remain in “SET” status. All other zones are in “READY” status. Click here for the latest updates.

CLOSURES AND RESTRICTIONS

A Salmon-Challis National Forest closure order remains in effect for the Moose Fire Emergency Area, Road, and Trail Closure, Order #04-13-22-507 .

The post Moose Fire grows to 86,102 acres appeared first on Local News 8 .