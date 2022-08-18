ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salmon, ID

Moose Fire grows to 86,102 acres

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35vCXc_0hMNCyy300

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The human caused Moose Fire burning west and south of North Fork has burned 86,102 acres and is 34% contained.

The Baldy Mountain Road (FS 026) is opening Thursday for firewood cutting from Perreau Creek Road to the junction of the Ridge Road (FS 020). As a reminder, at this time the Ridge Road remains closed to travel. Personal use fuelwood permits are available at local SalmonChallis National Forest offices as well as several area businesses.

A portion of the Salmon River Road, from Spring Creek to Panther Creek, remains closed until further notice because the fire continues to destabilize the steep slopes causing debris (including large boulders
and trees) being deposited on the road. At this time road conditions are not safe for travel. The Bureau of Land Management announced the Morgan Bar Campground is now open.

The majority of fire activity is occurring in the area between Pine Creek, Beaver Creek Panther Creek Road, and a finger moving southwest from the FS 300 Rd. Firefighters continue to strengthen the
300 Rd line to keep the fire from moving south and east. In the Beaver Creek area, firefighters focused on structure protection efforts. In the Moose Creek Estates area, firefighters strengthened direct and
indirect lines. Yesterday in the Napoleon area, firefighters successfully conducted a 200 acre burn operation to help bring the fire down to the main control line (road). In the Diamond Creek area, firefighters continued to patrol the line for heat.

Nighttime firefighting resources are working in the Napoleon area and they are also working the Beaver Creek area and the active fire area along the Salmon River corridor.

Fire Restrictions

Stage 1 Fire restrictions are in effect on the Salmon-Challis National Forest, BLM, and State of Idaho lands in Custer and Lemhi Counties, excluding wilderness areas.

Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR)

There is a flight restriction over the fire area and drones are also prohibited.

EVACUATIONS

Zone 15 has been added to “READY” status. Residents in Zone 1 and Zone 8 remain in “SET” status. All other zones are in “READY” status. Click here for the latest updates.

CLOSURES AND RESTRICTIONS

A Salmon-Challis National Forest closure order remains in effect for the Moose Fire Emergency Area, Road, and Trail Closure, Order #04-13-22-507 .

The post Moose Fire grows to 86,102 acres appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acre#Estates#Salmon River#The Morgan Bar Campground
KIFI Local News 8

Strong thunderstorms fan Moose fire and debris block some roads

SALMON, Idaho - (KIFI) - The Salmon River Road will remain closed due to unsafe travelconditions caused by debris - including large boulders and trees - that continue to be deposited on the road. Operations has determined the need to conduct tactical firing operations along the Panther Creek Road between Beaver Creek and Trail Creek The post Strong thunderstorms fan Moose fire and debris block some roads appeared first on Local News 8.
SALMON, ID
eastidahonews.com

Thunderstorm near Moose Fire causes erratic growth, uptick in falling debris

SALMON – Large boulders and trees began falling onto Salmon River Road Friday afternoon as a thunderstorm got underway. Salmon River Road has been closed for several days now because of public safety concerns associated with the Moose Fire. In a news release Saturday morning, fire officials report an...
SALMON, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Moose Fire Emergency Area, Road and Trail Closure modified

Effective Thursday at 6:00 a.m., the Salmon‐Challis National Forest has implemented the Moose Fire Emergency Area, Road and Trail Closure, Order Number: 04‐13‐22‐507, which includes updates to a road and trail status. The post Moose Fire Emergency Area, Road and Trail Closure modified appeared first on Local News 8.
SALMON, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Fork, ID
State
Idaho State
City
Salmon, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy