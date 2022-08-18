Finding a parking spot in New York City requires fortitude, patience and plenty of luck. Even then, good luck squeezing your car into a space where it can live for more than 24 hours before a street sweeper (or ticket-wielding NYPD officer, or film crew eager to clear the block, or, well, you get it) forces your vehicle to relocate. Free parking is a painful process, with metered parking not much better. And unless you're willing to shell out cash in the triple digits to store a car in a lot or garage, the street is your best option.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO