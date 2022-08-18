ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bare Book Club is staging live readings in the buff this week in Brooklyn

New York City’s Bare Book Club sums up its mission pretty clearly: “A group of beautiful performers who love to read…naked. That’s it.”. But there’s a lot more beneath the surface to this fun event, which is hosting its latest show this Thursday, August 25 at The City Reliquary in Brooklyn. This nude literary salon celebrates the written word, the queer community and the human body.
This app wants to help crowdsource NYC street parking

Finding a parking spot in New York City requires fortitude, patience and plenty of luck. Even then, good luck squeezing your car into a space where it can live for more than 24 hours before a street sweeper (or ticket-wielding NYPD officer, or film crew eager to clear the block, or, well, you get it) forces your vehicle to relocate. Free parking is a painful process, with metered parking not much better. And unless you're willing to shell out cash in the triple digits to store a car in a lot or garage, the street is your best option.
Four Broadway stars are performing free pop-up concerts next week

Four Broadway stars will perform free pop-up concerts across Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn next week in a series called Broadway Forever. Performers include 2022 Tony Award Nominee Shoshana Bean (Wicked, Waitress, Mr. Saturday Night), 2022 Tony Award Winner Matt Doyle (Company, Spring Awakening), Ashley de la Rosa (Hamilton, Mean Girls, Rent) and Jelani Remy (The Lion King, Ain’t Too Proud). Each 90-minute performance will also feature a surprise opening act from the local community.
The 9/11 Tribute Museum downtown is closing

All brick-and-mortar closings tug at the heartstrings, but this one's particularly sad: NBC New York reports that the 9/11 Tribute Museum at 92 Greenwich Street by Rector Street in Tribeca will be closing for good tomorrow. The museum, which opened back in 2006, cited pandemic-related financial difficulties and a sharp...
NYC is dismantling abandoned outdoor dining sheds

In his tirade against the city’s garbage and grime, NYC Mayor Eric Adams announced a new plan to demolish abandoned dining sheds. As part of this project, the city will identify inactive sheds belonging to shuttered restaurants and tear them down. The structures being looked at are no longer attached to functioning restaurants and therefore have fallen into disrepair and, in some cases, have attracted “illicit and illegal behavior,” the mayor’s office says.
McNally Jackson is opening in Rockefeller Center!

Beloved independent bookseller McNally Jackson just announced the opening of its fifth ever location in New York, this one scheduled to launch at 1 Rockefeller Plaza this winter. The new flagship store, which will span a whopping 7,000 square feet, follows shops in Soho, the South Street Seaport, downtown Brooklyn...
New York Public Library’s Grand Central location will close in December

After more than a decade in operation, New York Public Library will close its Grand Central branch in December. The Grand Central branch, located on East 46th Street, opened in 2009 as a temporary location to accommodate patrons during construction of the 53rd Street Library. Its lease expires at the end of this year, and the branch will close its doors on December 1, 2022.
