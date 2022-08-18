Read full article on original website
What experts say you should do if you see an invasive spotted lanternflyB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
This New Jersey Store Only Sells American-Made ProductsTravel MavenMorristown, NJ
140 Migrants From Texas Arrive in New YorkTom HandyNew York City, NY
Brooklyn Man Killed Over Electric ScooterJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
NYC Hospital Dietician Indicted For $250,000 Tax Fraud ScamTaxBuzzNew York City, NY
Bare Book Club is staging live readings in the buff this week in Brooklyn
New York City’s Bare Book Club sums up its mission pretty clearly: “A group of beautiful performers who love to read…naked. That’s it.”. But there’s a lot more beneath the surface to this fun event, which is hosting its latest show this Thursday, August 25 at The City Reliquary in Brooklyn. This nude literary salon celebrates the written word, the queer community and the human body.
See inside this artful new Brooklyn hotel that features an art gallery and garden retreat
Before you even check-in, art will greet you when you step foot inside this plush new hotel in Brooklyn. The ground floor of Penny Williamsburg, which debuted with a soft opening yesterday, showcases the work of under-recognized artists and supports the local arts community. The hotel also features an in-room...
This viral TikTok shows New Yorkers all watching House of the Dragon
In New York, you're never truly alone, even if you're at home on the couch watching TV. Need proof? TikToker Brett Hanfling (@brettybuckets) shared a video of a New York apartment building in which several tenants (and perhaps their guests) were encapsulated watching the same show at the same time.
This app wants to help crowdsource NYC street parking
Finding a parking spot in New York City requires fortitude, patience and plenty of luck. Even then, good luck squeezing your car into a space where it can live for more than 24 hours before a street sweeper (or ticket-wielding NYPD officer, or film crew eager to clear the block, or, well, you get it) forces your vehicle to relocate. Free parking is a painful process, with metered parking not much better. And unless you're willing to shell out cash in the triple digits to store a car in a lot or garage, the street is your best option.
Four Broadway stars are performing free pop-up concerts next week
Four Broadway stars will perform free pop-up concerts across Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn next week in a series called Broadway Forever. Performers include 2022 Tony Award Nominee Shoshana Bean (Wicked, Waitress, Mr. Saturday Night), 2022 Tony Award Winner Matt Doyle (Company, Spring Awakening), Ashley de la Rosa (Hamilton, Mean Girls, Rent) and Jelani Remy (The Lion King, Ain’t Too Proud). Each 90-minute performance will also feature a surprise opening act from the local community.
See inside NYC’s gorgeous new Art Deco-inspired variety theater
It’s not every day that New York City gets a new theater, so the mere opening of Midnight Theatre on September 21, a new 160-seat destination in the heart of Manhattan West, is reason enough to celebrate. Add to it the fact that the venue is also home to a bar, a top-notch restaurant and a cafe, and you’ve got yourself a new cultural must-visit.
These photos of squirrels sprawled out all over NYC will make you smile
If you've taken a walk across one of NYC's parks in the past weeks, you might have noticed squirrels sprawled out on the floor, quite literally lying face down with their limbs outstretched and looking pretty odd. Worry not, though!. According to the New York City Department of Parks and...
This smoky, boozy ice cream will make you feel like you’re in your favorite dive bar
Imagine your favorite dive bar with its smoky air, dim lighting and cold beer on tap. Now think of your favorite ice cream with its creamy, cold, refreshing taste. And now imagine if they combined…yes, seriously. New York City’s Tipsy Scoop and Miller High Life teamed up to create...
There’s an ‘Only Murders in the Building’ pop-up coming to NYC
If you’ve been sucked into the dark and quirky world of Only Murders in the Building, Hulu’s hilarious whodunit on its second season, you’ll be happy to hear there’s a whimsical pop-up coming to NYC this week. The show follows three strangers Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver...
The 9/11 Tribute Museum downtown is closing
All brick-and-mortar closings tug at the heartstrings, but this one's particularly sad: NBC New York reports that the 9/11 Tribute Museum at 92 Greenwich Street by Rector Street in Tribeca will be closing for good tomorrow. The museum, which opened back in 2006, cited pandemic-related financial difficulties and a sharp...
Get chauffeured in a golf cart at this 10-course dining event in Brooklyn
Ten of New York’s hottest restaurants—including several on our best restaurants list—are teaming up for a new, two-night drive-thru tasting event in Brooklyn next month featuring golf cart chauffeurs and a 10-course tasting menu under the stars. Dishes at The Resy Drive-Thru New York event include Bonnie’s...
NYC is dismantling abandoned outdoor dining sheds
In his tirade against the city’s garbage and grime, NYC Mayor Eric Adams announced a new plan to demolish abandoned dining sheds. As part of this project, the city will identify inactive sheds belonging to shuttered restaurants and tear them down. The structures being looked at are no longer attached to functioning restaurants and therefore have fallen into disrepair and, in some cases, have attracted “illicit and illegal behavior,” the mayor’s office says.
Video: Watch dolphins play with kayakers in the Hudson River
While Rockaway Beach is dealing with its share of shark sightings, over in the Hudson River, boaters, kayakers and paddleboarders are being treated to magical dolphin sightings. A video of one such dolphin encounter that a kayaker in the Hudson recorded this week has gone viral. In the video, a...
Broadway Week is back with amazing two-for-one ticket deals this fall
We're delighted to report that after a really long three-year hiatus, Broadway Week is back with two-for-one tickets this fall. The program has been running twice a year since it first debuted over a decade ago but, given the COVID-19 pandemic and the extensive shutdown of the district, the fall iteration of the project had been put on hold for the past three years.
McNally Jackson is opening in Rockefeller Center!
Beloved independent bookseller McNally Jackson just announced the opening of its fifth ever location in New York, this one scheduled to launch at 1 Rockefeller Plaza this winter. The new flagship store, which will span a whopping 7,000 square feet, follows shops in Soho, the South Street Seaport, downtown Brooklyn...
This new LIRR app shows how crowded a train is in real-time
New Yorkers who don't often ride the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) probably don't know that, until now, users had to download a variety of different apps on their phones to figure out the train schedule, buy tickets and garner information about one of the most decrepit transportation lines in all of the state.
The Knitting Factory in Brooklyn is closing at the end of the month
It's a sad day across New York's music scene: the iconic Knitting Factory has just announced its final show ever, scheduled to take place on August 21. Hannibal Buress, Quelle Chris, Roofeeo, Marilee and "some surprises" will take on the stage one last time at the end of the month. Tickets for the show are available right here.
There are 28 new free library boxes around NY community gardens now
Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to expand book access and build community by installing actual library boxes across the world, where people can take a title and leave one in there. The New York Restoration Project (NYRP), yet another nonprofit organization, this one seeking to...
New York Public Library’s Grand Central location will close in December
After more than a decade in operation, New York Public Library will close its Grand Central branch in December. The Grand Central branch, located on East 46th Street, opened in 2009 as a temporary location to accommodate patrons during construction of the 53rd Street Library. Its lease expires at the end of this year, and the branch will close its doors on December 1, 2022.
Solange Knowles is composing a score for the New York City Ballet
Solange Knowles will compose her first score for a ballet company and it’s set to debut with the New York City Ballet this fall. It’ll be only the second time a Black woman has created a score for the ballet. The score, which will be choreographed by Gianna...
