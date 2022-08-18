Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Murrysville area: Rummage sale, golf fundraiser, car shows, more
Union Presbyterian Church will host a fall rummage sale Sept. 9-10 at the church, 656 Route 380 in Washington Township. The sale will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 9, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 10. Items other than jewelry, furniture and antiques will not be priced, and will be available for a donation of the customer’s choice.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Art programs, other events in Bethel Park area, week of Aug. 22, 2022
The Aug. 31 members’ meeting of South Arts Pittsburgh features “200 Years of Artists,” questions and answers with longtime members Jean Benson, age 103, and John Delmonte, 97. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. in the upstairs auditorium of the Schoolhouse Arts and History Center, 2600 South...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Aug. 23, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15068. Please include a daytime telephone number. Woods Family Band to perform free concert in Harrison. A free blues...
butlerradio.com
‘Summer Fest’ Comes To Broad St.
Some local students will be enjoying an event marking the last week of summer vacation in the City of Butler tomorrow. Summer Fest will be held at Broad Street School from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday. Students from Emily Brittain and McQuistion schools are scheduled to attend. The district...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Tri-City Historical Society to open 1st museum in downtown New Kensington
New Kensington’s history is out there, and James Sabulsky wants to bring it all together. Sabulsky, president of the Tri-City Historical Society, hopes having a museum where people can see items from New Kensington’s past will help with gathering more of it. The society, founded in 2019, is...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Arnold, New Kensington groups band together for Back to School Bash
Several Arnold and New Kensington organizations are banding together to help make sure students are ready to go back to school. A Back to School Bash is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Roosevelt Park in Arnold. Students in the New Kensington-Arnold School District return...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: ‘Remembering Rennerdale’ launch, other Chartiers Valley area happenings, week of Aug. 22, 2022
The first book to document Rennerdale’s History, “Remembering Rennerdale,” is being launched to commemorate the Collier neighborhood’s 125th anniversary. Buy your special edition copy of the book and reserve tickets for two at the launch ceremony, scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at First United Presbyterian Church of Rennerdale, featuring authors Margie Feitt and Doug McLaren. Kathleen Zimbicki, local artist, offers a free show of her “Rennerdale Homes in Watercolors” from noon to 5.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Out & About: Lincoln Highway promoters host Roaring 20s anniversary gala
A bevy of modern-day flappers and their dapper dates motored to Latrobe Country Club on Saturday evening for a Roaring 20s Anniversary Celebration hosted by the Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor. The event marked 27 years in business for the organization that promotes the legacy of the 200-mile Pennsylvania stretch of...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Irwin Park to get new walking track
Irwin residents soon will have a new walking track when they exercise at Irwin Park, off Pennsylvania Avenue. Irwin Council on Thursday awarded a $105,000 contract to Ramsey Excavating Co. of Ligonier Township to reconstruct the existing walking path by milling the 7-foot-wide track and repaving it. Ramsey Excavating also...
pghcitypaper.com
Volunteers race against the seasons to catch abandoned guinea pig
In May of this year, Alicia Wentzel saw a post on Facebook alerting people to a guinea pig apparently living in the wild along the Monongahela River. As a lover of small animals, she was immediately concerned. “[Guinea pigs] are not built for outside. They don't exist in the wild...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
St. Margaret Mary Parish annual festival returns to great fanfare after pandemic absence
The Festival of Friendship has been held for decades at St. Margaret Mary Parish in Lower Burrell, but the pandemic moved the tradition online for the last two years. On Friday and Saturday, the two-day festival returned to in-person with live music, food trucks, games, bingo, a basket auction, and rides for kids.
cranberryeagle.com
Saeler-Solkovy Memorial Ride commemorates 15th, and final, year
PETROLIA — The sound of community was audible in the rumble of wheels as upward of 200 motorcycists revved their engines and rode out in procession from the Beer Garden in Petrolia for the Saeler-Solkovy Memorial Ride on Saturday morning. The riders have met on the third Saturday in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Monroeville happenings for week of Aug. 22, 2022
The International Women’s Club will start its 2022-23 year on Sept. 9 at Cross Roads Presbyterian Church, 2310 Haymaker Road, Monroeville. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. as a “welcome back” and chance for members to get together after the restrictions caused by covid-19. All members are requested to bring a dish to serve.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Wieners On The Water, A Floating Hot Dog Shop, Hits The Three Rivers
Let’s be frank: The lives of Cara Kelly and Jason Eichas have gone to the dogs. The friends recently launched their aquatic hot dog shop, Wieners on the Water, to serve boaters bobbing on Pittsburgh’s three rivers. On weekends from Memorial Day through September, the pair tool around...
Family in Penn Township holds final clothes drive in honor of stillborn child
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Penn Township family wrapped up a tradition of generosity started in honor of their stillborn daughter. According to our partners at TribLIVE.com, Greg and Denise Capoccioni started the drive seven years ago to help students in need. Denise Capoccioni gave birth to a stillborn...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Church dome struck by lightning in Pittsburgh’s North Side
Just before Mass on Sunday, parishioners at St. Boniface Roman Catholic Church in Pittsburgh’s North Side got a visit from Zeus, as the dome of the large Catholic church was struck by lightning. The Rev. Larry DiNardo said a lightning bolt hit the dome of the church on East...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fox Chapel Golf Club to host 2024 U.S. Senior Women's Open
The USGA is returning to Fox Chapel Golf Club for another national championship. The Seth Raynor-designed club will host the 2024 U.S. Senior Women’s Open, the golf governing body announced Monday. Fox Chapel will welcome 120 of the world’s top 50-and-older women Aug. 1-4, 2024. Two other sites,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
West Nile virus found in Westmoreland, Allegheny, Armstrong; mosquito spraying slated
Mosquitoes sampled in Westmoreland County have tested positive for West Nile virus — joining Allegheny County, where spraying to control the insects is set to resume. One positive human case has been reported in neighboring Armstrong County, though the disease was not found in any mosquitoes there, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection.
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com
Carrie Furnaces Tour (Wed., 8/24/22)
Archaeologists are excited to find well-preserved ruins of former times. Pittsburgh has such a treasure in plain view. The Carrie Furnaces site—twin blast furnaces towering above the Monongahela River, with auxiliary structures close by—is rare on a global scale, and astounding to visit. Not many old industrial facilities stay intact when they close. These immense furnaces, which boiled iron ore down to molten iron for U.S. Steel’s Homestead Works for nearly a century, were judged too much trouble to demolish after shutting in 1978. And the sheer size of all that is left testifies to the brute-force nature of Pittsburgh’s historic industry. Just random details, such as massive heat pipes held together by bolts as big as human heads, can trigger awestruck imaginings of what it was like to build the furnaces—and to work there. The Carrie Furnaces site is open for public tours May through October under management of the Rivers of Steel National Heritage Area. Advance reservations are required, so make them at the web link above. Carrie Furnace Boulevard, Rankin. (M.V.)
