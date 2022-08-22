ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiely Rodni: Mother speaks out as search for missing Truckee teen is scaled back

By Rachel Sharp
 2 days ago

Kiely Rodni’s mother has spoken out after investigators announced that they are scaling back the search to find her missing daughter.

Lindsey Rodni-Nieman told The Independent on Tuesday that she “understands the reasons” behind the search moving into a “more limited” phase but vowed to “never give up hope” that she will find the 16-year-old.

Kiely was last seen at around 12.30am on 6 August at a party – attended by around 200 to 300 teens and young adults – at the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California.

Her cellphone last pinged next to Prosser Lake around that time and has not been in service since. Police have released images of two sweatshirts associated with Kiely – the first which she was leant and another which she was spotted on video wearing at the campground party.

Now 13 days on, officials said the case will be transitioning into a more “background, investigative” phase from next week.

Ms Rodni-Nieman urged people to continue to come forward with any information. “There’s no photo that’s too small, no piece of information too mundane,” she said.

Rachel Weidemann
5d ago

Prayers that this young lady is found safe. it is so scary to be going through that as a parent. This reason right here is why I agree with many insurance companies putting cameras inside the car as well as a dash/backup camera for the teen drivers as a mandatory thing because most of them have tracking systems too. I would not know what to do in a situation like this, but I do know that I would be walking through the woods retracing her steps as best I could every day.

