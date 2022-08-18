ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Comments / 1

Related
Page Six

Cardi B gets her first face tattoo

Cardi B ‘s rocking some fresh ink on her face. In an Instagram video posted by tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos on Sunday, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper can be seen getting some artwork added to her jawline. In the clip, Cardi covers her face while Santos adds letters to her face in red ink. Fans had mixed reactions to the post, with one commenting, “OMG not a good move… I love cardi.B, trust.. NEVA the face takes away ya beauty.” Others defended Cardi’s decision, with one writing, “Her body her choice y’all buggin and what she does doesn’t even affect your daily life.” While...
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Selena Gomez Wore a High-Cut Swimsuit She Designed Herself on Vacation

Selena Gomez is taking fans along on her tropical vacation by way of TikTok. Just a day after sharing a playful video wearing a simple black one-piece suit, the "Only Murders in the Building" star shared another glimpse of her swimwear collection on Aug 3. Rocking a celestial-print swimsuit from her own La'Mariette collaboration, she mouthed the words to a viral TikTok sound about "sucking in" your stomach. "I'm not sucking sh*t in . . . Real stomachs [are] coming the f*ck back," she said.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Cardi B Appears to Have Gotten a Tattoo On Her Face

It looks like Cardi B has some new ink, and it's in a surprising location. A new video from tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos posted on his Instagram page shows him adding new ink to the rapper's face, making it Cardi B's first face tattoo. In the video, De...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’

Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jade Thirlwall
Person
Perrie Edwards
Person
Leigh Anne Pinnock
E! News

Emma Watson Revives Her Pixie Cut for New Prada Beauty Campaign

Emma Watson's new beauty transformation is pure magic. The Harry Potter star unveiled a dramatic hairstyle—a fabulous pixie cut to be exact—to debut her new partnership with Prada Beauty. Undoubtedly, Emma's short hair took center stage and captured everyone's full attention with its effortless texture and perfectly messy finish.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

The Internet Is Calling Kylie Jenner Out For Her ‘Unsanitary’ Behavior In The Kylie Skin Lab

Kylie Jenner is coming under fire for being “unsanitary” in her cosmetic company’s Milan lab. The reality star and Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 24, documented a visit to the Italian factory last week to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at how their favorite makeup products are made. Her attire (or lack thereof) in the lab, as indicated by users in her comment section, seemed to upset many who viewed the videos.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Friendship#Egyptian
In Style

Halle Berry Paired New Purple Curls With a Plunging Blouse for Date Night

Aside from her unparalleled beauty, fashion-icon status, and Oscar-winning acting skills, Halle Berry is known for her impeccable hair — whether it's cropped short in her signature pixie or styled in breezy waves. And the actress just debuted new hair with a bold dye choice that she unsurprisingly pulled off with flying colors.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
105.5 The Fan

Ne-Yo Tells Story About Ice-T Allowing Him to Grab Coco’s Butt

Ne-Yo says Ice-T once gave him permission to grab the famed buttocks of the Los Angeles rapper-actor's wife, Coco. On Tuesday (August 9), N.O.R.E. dropped a teaser for an upcoming Drink Champs episode featuring an interview with Ne-Yo. In the one-minute podcast trailer, the "You Got the Body" singer tells the story of a time when he "respectfully" asked Ice-T if Ne-Yo could fulfill a longtime goal of his at a Halloween party they both attended. Ne-Yo expressed interest in touching the legendary rapper's wife's rear end, to which both Ice and Coco willingly obliged.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Beyonce Shares Rare Photo With All 3 Children — And Gives Them a Sweet Shout-Out Ahead of ‘Renaissance’ Release

The Carter crew! As Beyoncé gears up for her anticipated Renaissance album release, she credited her three children for their cooperation amid her musical process. “This three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” the “Crazy in Love” songstress, 40, wrote via her website on Thursday, July 28, alongside a sleepy selfie with daughter Blue […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
66K+
Followers
22K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy