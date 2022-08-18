Read full article on original website
Opinion: Alaska's Snow Crabs Have Mysteriously Disappeared—This Is Probably Yet Another Side Effect of Climate Change!
“I work in the Pribilof Islands for an Aleut community of 450 people, which is heavily invested in the crab quota...On the island of St. Paul, Trident Seafoods has one of the largest crab processing plants in the world, employing as many as 400 workers during peak snow crab season in February. This February, it was quiet." —Heather McCarty.
alaskapublic.org
There will be more tundra fires in Alaska as the climate continues to warm
In June, the largest tundra fire the region has ever seen ripped through the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta. Life is now going back to normal for residents who live near the site of the fire, but people should expect more frequent tundra fires in coming years as the climate continues to change.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska job numbers for July up from year earlier
Alaska had about 9,900 more jobs last month than it did in July 2021, as the state experiences a more typical tourism season following two pandemic-stunted years, the state labor department reported. However, Alaska had about 14,100 fewer nonfarm jobs last month than it did in July 2019, the summer...
kinyradio.com
Alaska Marine Highway Operations Board to hold virtual meetings every other Friday
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Marine Highway Operations will have a virtual meeting this upcoming Friday. The upcoming meeting will take place Friday, Aug. 26th at 1:30 pm. AMHOB will hold virtual meetings every other week on Fridays from 1:30-3:30 pm Alaska time in the near future. Topics vary...
Jim Crawford: Case for a constitutional convention
Last Saturday I spent in Wasilla talking to forty or so pretty die-hard seniors about the the next Alaska constitutional convention. Many were not convinced that the convention would actually happen. I was a speaker along with Sen. Mike Shower, likely the most conservative member of the Alaska Senate. Combined,...
alaskasnewssource.com
UAA adds to their aviation division in an effort to fight pilot shortage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - National Aviation Week begins Aug. 19, recognizing the achievements that have simplified long-distance travel. The week is a celebration of all things aviation. In 1939 the week was declared a national holiday as aviation was born in the United States. The date even coincides with Orville Wright’s birthday.
americanmilitarynews.com
Arctic security research center opens at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage
A new Arctic security research center at Anchorage’s Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson officially opened with a ceremony this week, marking a milestone in the federal government’s growing investment in Arctic strategy. The Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies will facilitate Department of Defense research on the Arctic’s role...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage schools superintendent forecasts rough days ahead, promises improvements to student busing
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage students will likely see more traffic jams this week as the school bus driver shortage continues to wreak havoc on transportation plans, but the superintendent of the state’s largest school district is promising better times ahead. Jharrett Bryantt, first-year superintendent of the Anchorage School...
alaskasnewssource.com
Live weather at the Alaska State Fair
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A ridge of high pressure is shielding the Panhandle from wet weather. However, it is nothing but wet weather in Southcentral Alaska on Friday and more expected Saturday. If you are considering the weather and attending the Alaska State Fair in Palmer over the weekend, the drier day is expected to be Sunday.
alaskapublic.org
Former Alaska state Rep. Westlake died after son ‘pummeled’ him, according to manslaughter charges
Former state Rep. Dean Westlake’s son is charged with beating Westlake to death Saturday morning in Anchorage. Tallon Westlake, 36, faces charges of manslaughter and evidence tampering in the death of his 62-year-old father, Dean, who was from Kiana and served in the Alaska House of Representatives from January to December 2017.
alaskalandmine.com
The insider guide to an Alaskan gun show
I need an AR-15. Let me rephrase that. I need to pay for law school applications. I need to replace the timing belt on my car. I need to finally finish reading “Infinite Jest,” that doorstopper of a book. I want an AR-15 – right now. It’s not so much a need, in the Maslow’s hierarchy sense, but a want, in the “this thing feels awesome to shoot and it’s more accurate than the Chinese SKS I’ve been rocking with since 2020” sense.
CNBC
The 7 worst states to retire—and none of them are New York
It turns out the "Last Frontier" state may be the last place you'd want to retire: Alaska was rated the worst state for retirement, according to a new Bankrate ranking. To determine the best and worst states for retirement, Bankrate weighed five categories: Affordability (40%), wellness (20%), culture (15%), weather (15%) and crime (10%). The combined overall score was used to determine each state's ranking.
kinyradio.com
Son of ex-Alaska lawmaker faces charges in father's death
In this Jan. 17, 2017, file photo, state Rep. Dean Westlake, D-Kotzebue, talks with another legislator during a break in the opening session of the Alaska Legislature in Juneau, Alaska. (AP Photo) Anchorage, Alaska (AP) - The son of a former Alaska lawmaker faces charges of manslaughter and evidence tampering...
ktoo.org
Thursday, August 18, 2022: What we know so far about ranked choice voting in Alaska. Juneau weekend weather outlook.
Last September, an Australian political scientist was on Juneau Afternoon to talk about his plans to study ranked choice voting in Alaska. Benjamin Reilly is back in the state to continue his research into a system of voting that he knows a lot about from personal experience. Australians have had ranked choice voting for more than a century.
Fentanyl crisis hits Alaska: 'We're seeing growing addiction'
Anchorage, AK – Anchorage, AK - In October, 2021, Bruce Snodgrass died after a fentanyl overdose. He was 22 years old. "He loved Alaska," said Bruce’s mother, Sandy. "He was meant to be in the Alaskan wilderness. He was safe there. He wasn’t safe in the city."
alaskapublic.org
Talk of Alaska: Back to school amid hiring shortages
Ready or not, school season is upon us. After two years of pandemic interruptions, many districts are hopeful for consistent in-person instruction. But a shortage of teachers, bus drivers and other staff is creating a stressful start to the school year for administrators and parents alike. Some districts are looking outside the country for help, and others hope new legislation will attract more teachers to Alaska schools.
alaskasnewssource.com
A wet start to the Alaska State Fair
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Scattered rain showers are rolling this morning across much of Southcentral Alaska, as we continue to remain locked into a wet and cooler weather pattern. While only three days this month have seen dry conditions, looking ahead we’ll see a decent amount of dry time into next week. We’ve got to get through the next 48 hours before we begin to see drier conditions building back into the region.
Douglas Budget
Biggest sources of immigrants to Wyoming
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to Wyoming from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ktoo.org
Alaska’s new primary system showed who voters favored, but it cut just one legislative candidate
Alaska’s primary on Tuesday hasn’t narrowed the field of candidates for state offices so much as given a glimpse of the support they have heading toward the November general election. In fact, with the top four advancing in each race, only one candidate in the legislative primaries was...
wyo4news.com
All Aboard!! Passenger railway systems could be coming back to Southwest Wyoming
Rock Springs, Wyoming – Regional advocacy organization All Aboard Northwest presented Rock Springs City officials with the potential plans for a passenger car rail system that would essentially connect Colorado to Oregon by way of Rock Springs yesterday at a meeting open to the public. Presenters Dan Bilka and Vice President Charlie Hamilton presented, in video form, the mission of their organization diving deeper into the logistics of achieving such a railway system in council chambers.
