Get Ready For Music And Good Times At Buffalo Funk Fest This Weekend

It's time to celebrate and have a great time at Buffalo Funk Fest. Buffalo Funk Fest Foundation, Inc. will be hosting the free-to-attend event on Sunday, August 28, 2022. It will take place at MLK Park. The six-hour event will be held from 4 pm to 10 pm. P Funk Connection will be performing live, along with Unity Band and The Music Group. LA Sky's Band will do a tribute to Rick James.
News 4 Announces Another Western New York Departure

Another face will soon leave News 4. The news channel has experienced some serious changes to their morning Wake Up, with Mel Orlins and Jhas Williams announcing their departure within the last two months. Now, we’re losing Gabrielle Mediak, the voice and face behind Good News with Gabby. Mediak...
8 Great Places For Pierogies In Buffalo, New York

It doesn’t have to be Dyngus Day to indulge in a batch of delicious pierogies. Who knew that simple ingredients like potatoes, butter, eggs, and sour cream could taste so amazing together? Polish-American Buffalonians knew, that’s who. Pierogies have been a staple of Buffalo-area restaurants and household freezers...
thechallengernews.com

Review: Queen City Drumwork Fest Going Down in History!

Going down in history as a legendary night in the Queen City, “Drumwork Fest” presented by Conway The Machine, and hosted by “Think OJ” Barker, was nothing short of epic. A sold out show, fans packed the outer harbor for this first-time event. The festival not only included music from local and major artist but also local food trucks and stands, alcohol, and cannabis tents.
Did The ‘Push Present’ Start In Western New York?

With so many things created in Buffalo, New York, you have to wonder who started the idea for a "push present." If this is your first time hearing about the push present, join the club. Apparently the present is meant to be given to a new mother to mark the special celebration of life for her baby. Usually the person’s partner will be the one to get her a push present, but sometimes the mother’s family will step in, too.
stepoutbuffalo.com

11 Must See Concerts in Buffalo & WNY This September

Summer is just about over and after a marathon of graduation parties, weddings, backyard barbecues, camping weekends, and family trips — you’re probably ready to get back to enjoying local entertainment. Fall season is touring season for most acts and it’s always fun to see who’s coming into...
Buffalo, New York Will Be The Center of Everything

The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
5 Buffalo Foods We Really Hate (Besides Ranch)

If there’s one thing Buffalo knows, it’s food. Buffalo really doesn’t hate much when it comes to food, we kind of love it all. We adore our beef on weck, our pierogies, our Buffalo (or on special occasions Detroit) style pizza, and duh - our chicken wings.
News 4 Buffalo

Asian Food and Culture Festival held downtown

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Asian Food and Culture Festival was held Sunday in downtown Buffalo. The festival was put on by the Western New York Chinese Chamber of Commerce. Festival attendees enjoyed traditional Asian dishes prepared by local restaurants. There were also more than 200 performers throughout the day from the main stage at […]
