Read full article on original website
Related
Get Ready For Music And Good Times At Buffalo Funk Fest This Weekend
It's time to celebrate and have a great time at Buffalo Funk Fest. Buffalo Funk Fest Foundation, Inc. will be hosting the free-to-attend event on Sunday, August 28, 2022. It will take place at MLK Park. The six-hour event will be held from 4 pm to 10 pm. P Funk Connection will be performing live, along with Unity Band and The Music Group. LA Sky's Band will do a tribute to Rick James.
Buffalo Has Some Great Music This Week on The 716 Show
There is so much talent in Western New York and Southern Ontario and that's why Power 93.7 WBLK is putting on some of the best tracks the 716 has to offer inside this week's edition of Homegrown Heat (The 716 Show). Your family at WBLK knows that being a music...
News 4 Announces Another Western New York Departure
Another face will soon leave News 4. The news channel has experienced some serious changes to their morning Wake Up, with Mel Orlins and Jhas Williams announcing their departure within the last two months. Now, we’re losing Gabrielle Mediak, the voice and face behind Good News with Gabby. Mediak...
National Buffalo Wing Fest Is Returning To Buffalo, New York
Chicken Wings lovers will have a couple of reasons to celebrate over the next couple of weeks. First off, it looks like the price of wholesale chicken wings is dropping which means prices on the retail side will be dropping as well. That means more wings for less money. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Everything You Need To Know About The Wiz Khalifa Show At Darien Lake
Wiz Khalifa is coming to Buffalo and he's bringing some of his friends with him! Logic, 24K Goldn, Fredd The God, C Dot Castro, and DJ Drama will be at Darian Lake. The 'Vinyl Verse' tour will take over the Darien Lake Amphitheater this Thursday, August 25, 2022. Tickets are...
Beau Fleuve Music & Arts Celebration coming to Central Terminal this weekend
BUFFALO, N.Y. — This weekend, the Beau Fleuve Music & Arts Celebration will be holding its sixth annual festival at the Buffalo Central Terminal. While the festival is a one day event, there will be a weekend full of associated activities to celebrate. On Sunday, the Beau Fleuve will...
8 Great Places For Pierogies In Buffalo, New York
It doesn’t have to be Dyngus Day to indulge in a batch of delicious pierogies. Who knew that simple ingredients like potatoes, butter, eggs, and sour cream could taste so amazing together? Polish-American Buffalonians knew, that’s who. Pierogies have been a staple of Buffalo-area restaurants and household freezers...
The Secret Ingredient Used In Original Buffalo Wings Is…
Have you ever wondered why the wings are so much better in Buffalo?. You are about to find out the secret ingredient to the original Buffalo wings, but even if you did not know before, you probably could have guessed. When you eat wings, what is the one thing you...
thechallengernews.com
Review: Queen City Drumwork Fest Going Down in History!
Going down in history as a legendary night in the Queen City, “Drumwork Fest” presented by Conway The Machine, and hosted by “Think OJ” Barker, was nothing short of epic. A sold out show, fans packed the outer harbor for this first-time event. The festival not only included music from local and major artist but also local food trucks and stands, alcohol, and cannabis tents.
Jimmy Fallon Owes This Buffalo TikTok Star An Apology
If someone copies another person’s idea, it is still plagiarism – even if you are a famous talk show host. Jimmy Fallon is getting some serious heat after hopping on, what he thought was, just a TikTok trend. However, there was one TikTok star behind the trend, and...
Passion to Profits: Local baker shows Buffalo pride through cookies
Like most small businesses, Jaime Berebko started out small, baking cookies in her kitchen after work.
Raising Cane’s Responds to Bills Player About Coming to Buffalo
I've had this discussion with my family and friends before, quite a few times actually: "why does Buffalo and Western New York have such a smaller selection when it comes to fast food?" There's no doubt this region puts a huge emphasis on local restaurants and that's awesome. Buffalo is...
Did The ‘Push Present’ Start In Western New York?
With so many things created in Buffalo, New York, you have to wonder who started the idea for a "push present." If this is your first time hearing about the push present, join the club. Apparently the present is meant to be given to a new mother to mark the special celebration of life for her baby. Usually the person’s partner will be the one to get her a push present, but sometimes the mother’s family will step in, too.
stepoutbuffalo.com
11 Must See Concerts in Buffalo & WNY This September
Summer is just about over and after a marathon of graduation parties, weddings, backyard barbecues, camping weekends, and family trips — you’re probably ready to get back to enjoying local entertainment. Fall season is touring season for most acts and it’s always fun to see who’s coming into...
Taking It To The Streets festival returns this weekend after 2 years
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Over the summer we've seen many events and festivals here in Western New York return after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. On Saturday, the long-running gospel festival "Taking it to the Streets" made its comeback. It was back with music, food, vendors, and even...
Buffalo, New York Will Be The Center of Everything
The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
5 Buffalo Foods We Really Hate (Besides Ranch)
If there’s one thing Buffalo knows, it’s food. Buffalo really doesn’t hate much when it comes to food, we kind of love it all. We adore our beef on weck, our pierogies, our Buffalo (or on special occasions Detroit) style pizza, and duh - our chicken wings.
Winning Lottery Ticket Sold At Wegmans In Amherst, New York
One lucky Western New Yorker has a couple of extra thousand dollars in their pocket after they won the New York Take 5 drawing on Saturday night. The winning ticket is worth $37,369 and was sold at the Wegmans on Niagara Falls Blvd. in Amherst. The ticket holder now has...
Funeral Services Today For The Founder Of Mercy Flight Who Helped Thousands
The man who created the organization that has helped thousands of people and saved countless lives has passed away. Douglas Baker, the founder and president emeritus of Mercy Flight, died at the age of 79. Mercy Flight announced Baker's passing on its Facbook page,. Mercy Flight is saddened to announce...
Asian Food and Culture Festival held downtown
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Asian Food and Culture Festival was held Sunday in downtown Buffalo. The festival was put on by the Western New York Chinese Chamber of Commerce. Festival attendees enjoyed traditional Asian dishes prepared by local restaurants. There were also more than 200 performers throughout the day from the main stage at […]
Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo NY
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1