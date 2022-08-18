Wabash River Run returns

VERMILLION CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On August 27, boaters will race down the Wabash River to raise money for the Parke-Vermillion County Humane Society.

The second annual Wabash River Run will start at 11 a.m. with registration starting at Reeder Park in Montezuma, Ind. before the event kicks off.

Afterward, canoes and kayaks will race from the Montezuma Bridge to the Clinton Bridge.

Organizers hope to raise $15,000.

“It’s an excellent event to get people out on the river and it’s one of the things that we’re trying to promote here locally is people on the river. Plus, also a fundraiser for the Parke-Vermillion Humane Society,” Event Organizer, Tim Yochum, said.

Yochum added that emergency management and area fire departments will help ensure all participants are safe.

This year’s awards are named after Art Lindsay, a former Mayor of Clinton and member of the boat club.

If you’d like to make a donation to the event, contact Melissa Wible at 765-505-9659.

