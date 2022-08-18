ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas Under the “Lights, Camera, Action!” Part One

“This is the end of the tunnel and beginning of the light.” After an uncertain couple of years, those words from John Fithian, president of the National Association of Theater Owners, at this year’s CinemaCon convention in Las Vegas, seem a perfect allegory for the production industry at large, but no less, and decidedly more so, for that host city, Las Vegas, Nevada.
8newsnow.com

Additional dates announced for Pine Dining

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– With the success of Pine Dining, the Mt. Charleston lodge team has announced additional weekends of Las Vegas chefs showcasing their culinary skills. The first Pine Dining event took place on Saturday, July 23, and ended the weekend of Aug. 14, but two additional weekends have been added for September.
Fox5 KVVU

Randy’s Donuts working on second Las Vegas location

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After opening its first-ever Las Vegas location last week and selling out of doughnuts for the first time in the company’s history, popular doughnut shop Randy’s Donuts is hard at work on another shop in the valley. Crews on Monday were seen installing...
8newsnow.com

Roadrunner stuck in bush near busy streets rescued

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas roadrunner who was stuck in a bush near a busy intersection will soon have a new home. The North Las Vegas Police Department posted the photos on social media Monday morning. The post said, “we think the roadrunner was just as surprised as us.”
Las Vegas Weekly

Las Vegas Weekly Cannabis Awards

The Las Vegas Weekly Cannabis Awards recognize some of the best dispensaries, budtenders, cultivators and cannabis products in the Valley. Go to participating dispensaries to purchase the selected products and then vote for your favorites! The Las Vegas Weekly Cannabis Awards will culminate in a can’t-miss event of the year this November – and each vote enters you to win a 4-pack of tickets to attend. Vote now!
8newsnow.com

Merchandise trailer set ablaze at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Videos of a vehicle set ablaze at Allegiant Stadium Saturday evening made the rounds, following The Weekend’s concert. The Clark County Fire Department (CCFD) received a call around 10:45 regarding a fire in the parking lot of the stadium. Upon arrival, fire crews encountered a trailer fully engulfed in flames. CCFD officials say crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames.
8 News Now

Threat of storms still around for Monday

LAS VEGAS, NV (KLAS-TV) — Sunny & hazy skies with plenty of monsoon humidity left in our air this Monday. While the valley will be hot and heavy with high humidity today, there will remain a chance of afternoon thunderstorms in our local mountains to start the week. Highs will stay above normal for a […]
8newsnow.com

Hundreds gain U.S. citizenship at Las Vegas Lights game

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Hundreds of people in Las Vegas became American citizens at a naturalization ceremony that took place Saturday evening during halftime at the Las Vegas Lights game. People at the game were in good spirits all around, and it wasn’t just because the lights won. Those who...
corporatehousingbyowner.com

Get Comfortable in Las Vegas - Corporate Housing Rental

This is a beautiful northwest Las Vegas fully furnished home that you can make your own in your transition. It’s a short 15 min trip to the downtown and the Arts district and a short 20 mins to the strip and the stadiums. Feel free to relax by the pool in the back or get out of the heat and enjoy its comfort by the TV on the huge sectional. Spacious rooms with Smart TVs in each of the rooms. Make this home yours while you make your transition. We do have a treadmill and exercise bike available.
theobelisk.net

Psycho Las Vegas 2022 – Psycho Swim Notes

08.18.22 – 11:03PM Pacific – Thursday – Psycho Swim. This is no place for lucidity. I’ve been waiting weeks to say that. It is, however, a place for imposter syndrome, and I’ll admit to having already filled my quota of wondering how the hell I managed to get here. Considering I can barely get up to get myself a cup of water — I brought my pink water-drinking cup from home — let alone ice from somewhere down the hall, it feels pretty odd to not be at home right now. I am lucid, mostly. A little while ago I got back from seeing Kadabra at the Redtail and I guess that was the end of my night. I picked up a hamburger salad on the way back and that was dinner and I keep expecting it to kick in and have a surge of energy, but yeah, probably not.
LAS VEGAS, NV

