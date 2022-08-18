Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
provideocoalition.com
Las Vegas Under the “Lights, Camera, Action!” Part One
“This is the end of the tunnel and beginning of the light.” After an uncertain couple of years, those words from John Fithian, president of the National Association of Theater Owners, at this year’s CinemaCon convention in Las Vegas, seem a perfect allegory for the production industry at large, but no less, and decidedly more so, for that host city, Las Vegas, Nevada.
Celebrate Taco Tuesdays with Pinches Tacos
Las Vegas(KLAS)-It’s almost taco Tuesday and Pinches Tacos knows how to celebrate right. Javier Anaya joins Jillian Lopez in the kitchen to show us what’s on the menu.
8newsnow.com
Additional dates announced for Pine Dining
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– With the success of Pine Dining, the Mt. Charleston lodge team has announced additional weekends of Las Vegas chefs showcasing their culinary skills. The first Pine Dining event took place on Saturday, July 23, and ended the weekend of Aug. 14, but two additional weekends have been added for September.
Fox5 KVVU
Randy’s Donuts working on second Las Vegas location
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After opening its first-ever Las Vegas location last week and selling out of doughnuts for the first time in the company’s history, popular doughnut shop Randy’s Donuts is hard at work on another shop in the valley. Crews on Monday were seen installing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
8newsnow.com
Roadrunner stuck in bush near busy streets rescued
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas roadrunner who was stuck in a bush near a busy intersection will soon have a new home. The North Las Vegas Police Department posted the photos on social media Monday morning. The post said, “we think the roadrunner was just as surprised as us.”
Oakland A’s Talks About Moving to Vegas Gain Steam
The A’s continue the Byzantine process of seeking a deal to remain in Oakland, but should they bolt to Vegas, they’ll have a very interested suitor. Billionaire hotel magnate Phil Ruffin, owner of Circus Circus and other properties, reportedly met with A’s executives last week in Las Vegas.
Randy's Donuts announces 3 of 7 planned locations in Las Vegas valley
Three new Randy's Donuts locations are expected to open soon in the Las Vegas valley. Hundreds of people lined up for donuts at the first location that opened last week.
Timeline: UNLV boxer’s preparation, ‘Fight Night’ moments, death and aftermath
Nathan Valencia died at 2:46 p.m. on Nov. 23, four days after events that authorities still have trouble explaining.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Las Vegas Weekly
Las Vegas Weekly Cannabis Awards
The Las Vegas Weekly Cannabis Awards recognize some of the best dispensaries, budtenders, cultivators and cannabis products in the Valley. Go to participating dispensaries to purchase the selected products and then vote for your favorites! The Las Vegas Weekly Cannabis Awards will culminate in a can’t-miss event of the year this November – and each vote enters you to win a 4-pack of tickets to attend. Vote now!
8newsnow.com
Merchandise trailer set ablaze at Allegiant Stadium
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Videos of a vehicle set ablaze at Allegiant Stadium Saturday evening made the rounds, following The Weekend’s concert. The Clark County Fire Department (CCFD) received a call around 10:45 regarding a fire in the parking lot of the stadium. Upon arrival, fire crews encountered a trailer fully engulfed in flames. CCFD officials say crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames.
Chevys Fresh Mex’s Return to Nevada at Showcase Mall Gets $3M Price Tag
The massive flagship restaurant at Showcase Mall will seat more than 400 guests
963kklz.com
You Might Be Very Surprised At Who Uses The Most Water in Southern Nevada
WATER! It’s top of mind for Nevadans, and has been all over national news. Our supply is shrinking, and more cutbacks have been put in place. But who uses the most water in southern Nevada?. The most recent data collected from 2021, which changed from 2020 – a pandemic...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Top Las Vegas valley water users in 2021
The valley's top water users in Las Vegas, Henderson, and North Las Vegas are being revealed after 8 News Now requested the data from the local water districts.
kunm.org
MON: Syed indicted for murder of 3 muslim men, Las Vegas has 30 days of drinking water, + More
Syed Indicted for murder of 3 muslim men — KUNM News. Mohammad Syed was arrested earlier this month and charged with murder in the deaths of two Muslim men – Muhammad Afzaal Hussain and Aftab Hussein. Officials also named him as the prime suspect in two other deaths. Now, they say they have tied him to one of those.
Threat of storms still around for Monday
LAS VEGAS, NV (KLAS-TV) — Sunny & hazy skies with plenty of monsoon humidity left in our air this Monday. While the valley will be hot and heavy with high humidity today, there will remain a chance of afternoon thunderstorms in our local mountains to start the week. Highs will stay above normal for a […]
news3lv.com
Two Las Vegas locals win jackpot at Rampart Casino
A couple of lucky locals won big this weekend at Rampart Casino. On Friday, the player won $28,000 on Keno. On Sunday, another local won a $50,000 jackpot on video poker.
8newsnow.com
Hundreds gain U.S. citizenship at Las Vegas Lights game
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Hundreds of people in Las Vegas became American citizens at a naturalization ceremony that took place Saturday evening during halftime at the Las Vegas Lights game. People at the game were in good spirits all around, and it wasn’t just because the lights won. Those who...
corporatehousingbyowner.com
Get Comfortable in Las Vegas - Corporate Housing Rental
This is a beautiful northwest Las Vegas fully furnished home that you can make your own in your transition. It’s a short 15 min trip to the downtown and the Arts district and a short 20 mins to the strip and the stadiums. Feel free to relax by the pool in the back or get out of the heat and enjoy its comfort by the TV on the huge sectional. Spacious rooms with Smart TVs in each of the rooms. Make this home yours while you make your transition. We do have a treadmill and exercise bike available.
theobelisk.net
Psycho Las Vegas 2022 – Psycho Swim Notes
08.18.22 – 11:03PM Pacific – Thursday – Psycho Swim. This is no place for lucidity. I’ve been waiting weeks to say that. It is, however, a place for imposter syndrome, and I’ll admit to having already filled my quota of wondering how the hell I managed to get here. Considering I can barely get up to get myself a cup of water — I brought my pink water-drinking cup from home — let alone ice from somewhere down the hall, it feels pretty odd to not be at home right now. I am lucid, mostly. A little while ago I got back from seeing Kadabra at the Redtail and I guess that was the end of my night. I picked up a hamburger salad on the way back and that was dinner and I keep expecting it to kick in and have a surge of energy, but yeah, probably not.
Free groceries coming to Las Vegas residents via pop-ups
Nevada is ranked eighth nationally in states with the highest overall food insecurity rates in 2021. The Just One Project wants to change that by providing free groceries to locals.
Comments / 0