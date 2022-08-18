Family alleges Yale-New Haven Hospital left man alone for 7 hours to die in hallway

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Yale-New Haven Hospital is facing a wrongful death lawsuit.

The mother of a man who died at the hospital last year says the staff’s negligence cause the death of her son, William “Billy” Miller. Tina Darnstaedt says he was left alone for more than seven hours to die in a hallway.

She says the last time they spoke, “he just said he was sorry and that he loved me. And I said ‘I love you too Willy.'”

A lawyer for Miller’s family says, “This young man’s death was completely avoidable. The hospital failed to provide him with the most basic medical care. This should never happen.”

The Hospital says it’s aware of the lawsuit, responding in part, “Even in the best organizations gaps in care may occur. When they do, our goal is to acknowledge them, learn from them, and ensure that we minimize any chance that they ever occur again.”

The hospital says it has apologized to the family and is working toward a solution.

According to the lawsuit, Miller was taken to the hospital to be monitored after ingesting a white powder he believes was laced with fentanyl.

The lawsuit states first responders gave him naloxone to reverse the overdose and were then directed to take him to the hospital.

According to the documents, there is hospital security footage that shows Miller was left alone in a hallway from 7:15 p.m. to 2 a.m. Miller is seen talking on a cellphone, walking to the bathroom, and vending machine.

At some point, it says he fell asleep. When a nurse checked on him at 2 a.m., the lawsuit says he didn’t have a pulse. The suit claims he went into full cardiac arrest.

The Miller family lawsuit is seeking an unspecified amount of money in damage.

“My son wasn’t given tomorrow. He deserved that. He should be here today,” said Darnstaedt. “He was such a kind person, such a big heart. And the possibilities were endless for him. He wasn’t given that chance to shine.”

