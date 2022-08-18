ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple people report missing checks in Dunwoody

By Sammie Purcell
 4 days ago
Multiple people have made reports of disappearing checks from the Dunwoody Post Office.

On a Dunwoody community Facebook page, multiple residents have complained about not receiving checks in the mail, sending checks that don’t get to their desired destination, or in some cases, checks that were stolen and cashed by someone else. Many of the disappearing checks have been linked back to the Dunwoody Post Office at 1551 Village Parkway.

One user wrote they were meant to receive a check on July 25 that never came. Another said in July that a month earlier, they had sent a check to a private school that the school never received.

“The school never got it, and a month later it was deposited by someone that had whited-out the school name and deposited it to their own account,” they said.

Similar complaints fill the Dunwoody Area Community Forum Facebook page. One resident, Amanda McCaskill, said her husband was supposed to receive a check on Aug. 13 that never came, although they received all of their other mail that was supposed to arrive that day. McCaskill said that she and multiple others have filed reports with the Office of the Inspector General about the issue.

In a Facebook post , Brant McCaskill, Amanda McCaskill’s husband, said that the couple also sent a school tuition check that the school never received.

“We’ve read these posts far too often and it seems there’s no consequence,” he said in the post. “We had picture proof Saturday that mail was on the way, including a check, and low and behold everything turned up but the check.”

Amanda McCaskill said she spent $30 to mail a check through FedEx recently because she does not trust USPS.

“I wish more people would speak up so we can hopefully see some sort of action taken to resolve this issue,” she said.

On July 27, the Dunwoody Police Department posted on Facebook that it had contacted the United States Postal Service about the issue. A spokesperson for the Office of the Inspector General said that any complaints they have received would have been referred to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service did not respond to a request for comment. In a segment on 11 Alive , the Postal Inspector in Atlanta said they are investigating vandalism of collection boxes, but the investigation is in early stages.

ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

