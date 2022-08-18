Read full article on original website
Film Fund APX Group Appoints Andy Capper as Chief Operating Officer (EXCLUSIVE)
New York and London-based American-European entertainment fund APX Group has appointed Andy Capper as chief operating officer and head of North American operations. He will oversee strategic and financial coordination of APX’s North America activity as well as business activities across the European divisions. He will also oversee North American-originating financing activity, integrating Blockchain technology and new opportunities, especially those related to APXCOIN, which APX launched in July. Capper will also work closely with London production company Herd, which was formed earlier this year by Shelley Hammond, Ben Dillon, Hollie Richmond and Iggy Ellis, who merged Burning Wheel Productions and The Engine...
Spartan Capital: Society Pass (Nasdaq: SOPA) – 10Q Shows Early Progress For Four Verticals
New York, 22 August 2022 – Spartan Capital Securities LLC (“Spartan Capital”) issues Equity Research Report on Society Pass Inc. SOPA (“SoPa”). Vietnamese e-commerce luxury goods retailer Leflair generated 92% of revenue and has strongly rebounded since being purchased out of bankruptcy and relaunched last year. Leflair posted a minor gross loss and a $694k operating loss. We look for four major catalysts for Leflair for the remainder of 2022: first, the launch of a new app, second, re-entry into the Philippines market, entry into the Indonesian market and the 4Q holiday shopping season.
Devon Energy, Eli Lilly Are CNBC 'Fast Money' Mentions, With Kevin O'Leary Selling These 7 Stocks
CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors. The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.
Vodafone To Sell Hungarian Business For $1.8B: Report
Vodafone Group Plc VOD forged an agreement with Hungarian 4iG and state-run Corvinus Zrt to divest its Hungarian business for 715 billion forints ($1.8 billion) in cash, Reuters reports. The deal excluding Vodafone's shared services business VOIS will likely create Hungary's second largest telecoms operator. "The Hungarian Government has a...
The BMW i7 is the Hole-in-One Prize for the 2022 BMW Championship.
The BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club (Delaware) features an outstanding field of players and promises spectacular golf. The same adjectives can be used to describe this year's Hole-in-One Prize, a luxury sedan that is the first of its kind: the BMW i7 xDrive60 (power consumption combined, acc. WLTP: 19.6 – 18.4 kWh/100 km; CO2 emissions: 0 g/km; figures according to NEDC: -). The first ace on the 15th hole will be rewarded with the first fully-electric BMW 7 Series ever.
BacTech Environmental Provides Environmental Permitting Update on Tenguel Bioleaching Plant Progress
TORONTO, ON – TheNewswire - August 15, 2022 – BacTech Environmental Corporation BAC, BCCEF, (FSE:0BT1) ("BacTech" or the "Company"), a commercially proven environmental technology company delivering eco-friendly bioleaching and remediation solutions for precious metal and critical mineral recovery, is pleased to provide an environmental permitting progress report on its Tenguel, Ecuador bioleaching plant project.
Why AMC Entertainment Is Trading Lower By 33%; Here Are 31 Stocks Moving Premarket
Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP shares rose 48.5% to $0.56 in pre-market trading. Kiromic Biopharma said the company has determined not to pursue, at this time, the contemplated public offering to which the registration statement relates. MSP Recovery, Inc. MSPR shares rose 37.2% to $2.95 in pre-market trading after the company...
Credit Suisse Names Dixit Joshi Finance Chief, Francesca McDonagh As COO
Credit Suisse Group AG CS has appointed Dixit Joshi as Chief Financial Officer and Francesca McDonagh as Group Chief Operating Officer. They will both join the Executive Board. Joshi rejoins Credit Suisse, taking up the role of CFO on October 1, 2022. He succeeds David Mathers, who decided to step...
