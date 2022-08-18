Read full article on original website
See Justin and Hailey Bieber Cuddle Up in Bed for Cozy Family Photo
Watch: Justin Bieber Returns to Touring After Recent Health Scare. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are feeling extra cozy this morning. On Aug. 3, the "Peaches" singer shared a picture of him and his wife cuddling in bed with their Yorkie, Oscar, snuggled in between them. Justin captioned the sweet Instagram post, "GOOD MORNING FROM THE BIEBER FAMILY."
Hailey Bieber gets emotional talking about Justin Bieber: ‘For better or for worse’
Hailey Bieber is getting emotional talking about her love for her husband Justin Bieber, describing him as her “best friend” and revealing that she is always excited to see him after spending time apart because of their busy schedules. During a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the model and...
People
Justin and Hailey Bieber Join the Kardashians at Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila at Party in Malibu
Kendall Jenner is raising a glass. The 26-year-old model's inner circle joined her to celebrate the second annual summer party for her 818 Tequila brand Thursday night. Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble stepped out for the event at Soho House's Little Beach House Malibu, which Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber also attended. PEOPLE was at the event, where Kris, 66, led a congratulatory toast.
Harper's Bazaar
Hailey and Justin Bieber Complement Each Other in Casual Weekend Looks
Hailey and Justin Bieber are masters at the art of complemented couple dressing. The pair were spotted out in LA yesterday, on the way to the birthday party for Hailey's sister Alaia Baldwin's two-year-old daughter. The couple's causal looks went together perfectly, with each wearing their own loose-fitting, summery pants.
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
wonderwall.com
Wendy Williams insists she's married as her rep claims she's just in the early stages of a new relationship, plus more celeb love news
Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late July and early August 2022, starting with this head-scratcher… Are congratulations in order? It depends on who you ask! On Aug. 2, Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee claimed that Wendy Williams recently told him she secretly married an NYPD officer named Henry. "She says, 'I'm married.' I'm like, 'What?' She's like, 'I got married.' I'm like, 'You got married when?' And she's like, 'I got married last week,'" he recalled. Wendy's representative then insisted to Us Weekly that the iconic radio host is "not married" but rather in the "really, really early stages" of a new relationship with a police officer. "She needs to take [the relationship] day by day. I can't control her," he said, adding that Wendy "wants to take things slow and really put her focus into launching [her new] podcast." The rep also told Page Six that Wendy is "excited about a new relationship and probably got carried away in conversation." But Wendy later doubled down on her marriage claims, telling Hollywood Unlocked, "I'm married! I don't care who knows it." She then alleged that her rep lied about her relationship status because he "sees no point in me getting married."
ETOnline.com
Britney Spears Candidly Addresses Her Sons Stopping Their Visits With Her
Britney Spears is sharing some insight on the reason why she thinks her two teenage sons haven't visited her in months, and it has nothing to do with her partially nude social media posts. The 40-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a lengthy statement, opening up about...
Marie Claire
Serena Williams Had Her Hair Braided in Her Sleep for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Wedding
Rewind to May 19, 2018, and the royal wedding was quite literally the only topic of conversation. We obsessed over Meghan Markle’s natural makeup—of course. But let us not forget, there were hundreds of guests with equally as gorgeous glam, including the one and only Serena Williams. The tennis pro arrived at Windsor Castle with braids that fell well below her butt, and that’s not an exaggeration. Curious as to how this hairstyle came together in a time crunch? Let’s just say Williams got a royal treatment.
The Internet Is Calling Kylie Jenner Out For Her ‘Unsanitary’ Behavior In The Kylie Skin Lab
Kylie Jenner is coming under fire for being “unsanitary” in her cosmetic company’s Milan lab. The reality star and Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 24, documented a visit to the Italian factory last week to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at how their favorite makeup products are made. Her attire (or lack thereof) in the lab, as indicated by users in her comment section, seemed to upset many who viewed the videos.
Katherine Schwarzenegger Shows How She’s Getting “Strong” After Welcoming Baby No. 2 With Chris Pratt
Watch: Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Welcome Baby No. 2!. Katherine Schwarzenegger is on a mission to "light up" her core. A little more than two months after welcoming her second baby with husband Chris Pratt, Katherine gave her Instagram followers a glimpse at her morning workout routine. In a video posted to her Instagram Stories Aug. 2, the mom of two shared footage of herself while working out, captioning the clip, "Get strong post baby and light up that core that's been asleep for a very long time."
Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes’ Daughter Makes Big Screen Debut
The daughter of Top Gun: Maverick star, Tom Cruise and former Dawson’s Creek sweetheart Katie Holmes is making her big screen debut in Holmes’ upcoming flick Alone Together. The film was written by 43-year-old homes and follows the story of strangers who are put together during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz’s Wedding Was Officiated By a Famous Doctor
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz have been together for more than a decade. The beloved musical couple often discuss their secrets to their long-lasting marriage.
Miley Cyrus’s brother Trace opens up about his body transformation journey: ‘I was mentally destroyed’
Miley Cyrus’s brother Trace has opened up about his body transformation journey on social media.In a new tweet on Thursday (18 August), the 33-year-old American musician shared a side-by-side comparison photo of himself. In the photo, Trace showcased his body from the end of last year versus now.“The picture on the left is what I looked like at the end of last year,” he wrote. “I was mentally destroyed and it really affected my physical health.“The pic on the right is me now. Your mindset is everything. It can be your greatest asset or your worst enemy. F*** motivation....
wonderwall.com
'Friends' star had multiple nose jobs, plus see more '90s stars' plastic surgery before-and-after photos
Some of your favorite '90s stars, from "Friends" beauties to Spice Girls singers, have gone under the knife since the peak of their fame. Wonderwall.com is rounding up those famous faces and showing their old and new looks, starting with this TV icon… Before she got her big break on "Friends" in the '90s, Jennifer Aniston went under the knife — to fix her nose due to a deviated septum. But that wasn't the last time she had work done on her nose…
I spent $397 on Kim Kardashian’s skincare & tried it for a month – there was a big issue but there’s an item I recommend
WHEN I posted my SKKN by Kim shopping haul on Instagram in June, everyone was curious: What did I really think of it? Was it worth it?. Over a month into using her line, I've made up my mind – and while I'm not all complaints, I still can't wrap my head around the prices.
Ricki Lake Shares Transformation Photos Following Treatment for Hair Loss: 'Finally at Peace'
Ricki Lake is showing off her hair transformation. The actress and former television host, 53, shared a post on Instagram Wednesday of side-by-side images of her tresses from December 2019 and January 2021. In the caption of her post, Lake praised hair care brand Harklinikken for her "dramatic" hair improvement.
'He's Had To Seek Out Help': Pete Davidson In Trauma Therapy Following Online Harassment From Kanye West
Pete Davidson was forced to seek out a trauma therapist over the serious online harassment he suffered from Kanye West, Radar has learned.The shocking revelation was made by a close friend of the 28-year-old comedian, and news of Pete’s trauma therapy sessions came just a few days after it was revealed the Saturday Night Live funnyman and Kanye’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, had broken up."The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for him, and he's had to seek out help," the comedian’s close friend shared on Monday.According to the insider, Pete "has been in...
Eva Mendes Reveals A Sexy Photo Of Ryan Gosling Is The Wallpaper On Her Cell Phone
Eva Mendes took to Instagram on Aug. 18 to show fans her “everyday cleaning must-haves”, but she ended up sharing something even more exciting: her phone screen background. As she wiped her phone screen with a microfiber cloth, which was at the top of her list, she flashed it at the camera and revealed that her husband, Ryan Gosling, is the wallpaper! The photo was black and white and showed Ryan’s side profile. He also appeared to be holding something, but that detail was unidentifiable in the video.
Kate Middleton Can’t Stop Wearing Dresses That the Designer Says Include a ‘Naughty’ Detail
If anyone can make sexy and "naughty" look regal and appropriate it's Kate Middleton. Here's the detail you may not have noticed about her polka dots dresses.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Goes Shopping At Target After Dad Brad Gushes Over Her Epic Dancing: Photos
Even the stars make Target runs. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, was spotted loading a vehicle with her recent Target purchase on Aug. 4 alongside a friend. The 16-year-old kept it casual in white shorts with a frayed hem, black Vans sneakers, and a long-sleeve printed maroon crewneck sweater. She had her hair thrown up in a bun and protected herself with a black face mask.
