Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late July and early August 2022, starting with this head-scratcher… Are congratulations in order? It depends on who you ask! On Aug. 2, Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee claimed that Wendy Williams recently told him she secretly married an NYPD officer named Henry. "She says, 'I'm married.' I'm like, 'What?' She's like, 'I got married.' I'm like, 'You got married when?' And she's like, 'I got married last week,'" he recalled. Wendy's representative then insisted to Us Weekly that the iconic radio host is "not married" but rather in the "really, really early stages" of a new relationship with a police officer. "She needs to take [the relationship] day by day. I can't control her," he said, adding that Wendy "wants to take things slow and really put her focus into launching [her new] podcast." The rep also told Page Six that Wendy is "excited about a new relationship and probably got carried away in conversation." But Wendy later doubled down on her marriage claims, telling Hollywood Unlocked, "I'm married! I don't care who knows it." She then alleged that her rep lied about her relationship status because he "sees no point in me getting married."

CELEBRITIES ・ 18 DAYS AGO