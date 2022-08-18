Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Rapides, Vernon by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-23 03:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-23 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Rapides; Vernon A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Rapides and northeastern Vernon Parishes through 530 AM CDT At 452 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Clifton, or 11 miles south of Lena, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Boyce, Lena, Clifton, Flatwoods, Sieper and Simpson. This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 100 and 109. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Flood Watch issued for Vernon by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-23 03:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Vernon FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas and parishes, in Louisiana, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Rapides and Vernon. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton and Tyler. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Abundant moisture, a weak frontal boundary, and a series of upper level disturbances will result in several rounds of showers and storms. Some storms could produce very heavy rainfall, leading to flooding in some locations. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Barranquitas, Ciales, Corozal, Florida, Morovis, Orocovis by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 14:14:00 Expires: 2022-08-22 17:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Barranquitas; Ciales; Corozal; Florida; Morovis; Orocovis FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Barranquitas, Ciales, Corozal, Florida, Morovis and Orocovis. * WHEN...Until 415 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 216 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Flood Watch issued for Avoyelles, Beauregard, Rapides by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-23 03:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-23 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Avoyelles; Beauregard; Rapides FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas and parishes, in Louisiana, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Rapides and Vernon. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton and Tyler. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Abundant moisture, a weak frontal boundary, and a series of upper level disturbances will result in several rounds of showers and storms. Some storms could produce very heavy rainfall, leading to flooding in some locations. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Berrien, Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, St. Joseph by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-23 05:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-23 08:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Berrien; Branch; Cass; Hillsdale; St. Joseph PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Fog will continue to develop this morning, and the fog may be locally dense at times through 9 AM EDT. Motorists should be prepared for rapid changes in visibilities across short distances early this morning due to the patchy nature of the fog. Localized visibilities of less than one quarter of a mile are possible. The fog is expected to dissipate after 9 AM EDT this morning.
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-23 02:32:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-08-23 19:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM AKDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds gusting to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...From Black Rapids north. * WHEN...Until 7 PM AKDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Cass, De Kalb, Elkhart, Fulton, Grant, Huntington by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-23 05:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-23 08:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allen; Cass; De Kalb; Elkhart; Fulton; Grant; Huntington; Kosciusko; La Porte; Lagrange; Marshall; Miami; Noble; Pulaski; St. Joseph; Starke; Steuben; Wabash; White; Whitley PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Fog will continue to develop this morning, and the fog may be locally dense at times through 9 AM EDT. Motorists should be prepared for rapid changes in visibilities across short distances early this morning due to the patchy nature of the fog. Localized visibilities of less than one quarter of a mile are possible. The fog is expected to dissipate after 9 AM EDT this morning.
