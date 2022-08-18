ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wqcs.org

FDOT: Treasure Coast Traffic Report - Through Aug. 26

Treasure Coast - Monday August 22, 2022: Treasure Coast traffic will be affected this week by ongoing construction projects and maintenance work in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties, Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) officials report. Please note, any full road, ramp or bridge closures have been highlighted below.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

In Memory: Aug. 22

On Monday, July 25th, 2022, Kenneth Edward Bryant passed away peacefully in his Vero Beach, Florida, home at the age of 73. He was born on December 20th, 1948 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to Kenneth Milton Bryant and Mary Helen Brosius Bryant. He grew up in Lakeland, Florida, where he graduated from Lakeland High School in 1966, and went on to attend Junior College in St. Petersburg, Florida. He then joined the US Air Force, serving during the Viet Nam War, and received an Honorable Discharge with the rank of Sergeant in 1975.
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Vero Beach’s Beachside Bonfire Fest is back!

Hotel and restaurants joined together to plan a return for the wildly popular Beachside Bonfire Fest to be held Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 5-9 PM. Vero’s only beachside bonfire fest will benefit funding for the World War II Tribute being spearheaded by the Military Officers Association of America, a part of the Veterans Council of Indian River County. A comment from Tony Young, “The Tribute will honor the Greatest Generation veterans. Forty-two local WWII veterans made the supreme sacrifice. The Tribute’s goal is to recognize and honor these heroes and inspire future leaders. Helping other learn of the veterans’ service is important. We are grateful of the Fest’s help.” To donate to CCIRC- WWII Tribute contact Tony Young, US Army Veteran, at awyoung76@att.net.
VERO BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Pierce, FL
City
Vero Beach, FL
City
Melbourne, FL
veronews.com

New Headquarters for the Ocean Research & Conservation Association (ORCA)

August 2022, Vero Beach, FL– The Ocean Research & Conservation Association (ORCA) achieved a major milestone last week when they took ownership of a building located at 1235 16th Street in Vero Beach that will become ORCA’s new headquarters. For the past year, after having to move from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fort Pierce 97f
WPTV

This Jupiter doughnut shop closes when it sells out

JUPITER, Fla. — Jupiter Donuts opened in 2013, they now have seven locations throughout South Florida. The workers are a bit like characters on Cheers and know everyone's name when they come in to buy their sweet treats. "We just make everything fresh every day. We try to put,...
JUPITER, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
treasurecoast.com

Adopt Frankie & Jasper! Pets of the Week!

Frankie is a 2-year-old, 95-pound bundle of love! This smart boy knows his basic commands and enjoys running and jumping around. Frankie loves all the attention for himself so he would prefer to be the only pet in the home. This lab retriever mix is happiest when he is splashing in some water and chasing balls! Frankie is looking for a very active home that will allow him to play and get all his energy out.
PALM CITY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: August 18, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Melbourne residents support beloved crash victim

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Residents in Melbourne came together to support a beloved member of the community. Craig Bobbitt is recovering after a serious crash ten days ago. Melbourne police officers said it happened near South Harbor City Blvd. and Silver Palm Ave. when a car turned in front of him. The 67-year-old is now suffering from broken bones, a fracture on both sides of his skull, brain swelling, and brain bleeding.
MELBOURNE, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Environmental Learning Center Offers Walking Meditation in its Butterfly Garden

The Environmental Learning Center (ELC) invites guests to join yoga instructor Elise in their butterfly garden for a relaxing meditation session each 4th Sunday of every month from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm. Pre-registration is required 24 hours in advance. The one-hour walking meditation session is excellent for beginners. It’s...
sebastiandaily.com

Fatal crash near 45th Street in Indian River County

A 24-year-old Vero Beach man died in a crash Wednesday near 45th Street in Indian River County. The Florida Highway Patrol told Sebastian Daily that the traffic accident occurred near the intersection of U.S. Highway 1 and 45th Street. Troopers say that a van, driven by a 63-year-old Vero Beach...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy