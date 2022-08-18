Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity receives a $30, 000 grant from Wells Fargo to help build 2 homes in St. Lucie CountyK2 Photo MarketingSaint Lucie County, FL
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity welcomes home the Martin familyK2 Photo MarketingFort Pierce, FL
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
State Representative from Fort Pierce appointed to CareerSource Florida Board of DirectorsK2 Photo MarketingFlorida State
David Webb named as Co-Emcee for DDS4Vets Annual GalaK2 Photo MarketingJensen Beach, FL
Related
wqcs.org
FDOT: Treasure Coast Traffic Report - Through Aug. 26
Treasure Coast - Monday August 22, 2022: Treasure Coast traffic will be affected this week by ongoing construction projects and maintenance work in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties, Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) officials report. Please note, any full road, ramp or bridge closures have been highlighted below.
veronews.com
In Memory: Aug. 22
On Monday, July 25th, 2022, Kenneth Edward Bryant passed away peacefully in his Vero Beach, Florida, home at the age of 73. He was born on December 20th, 1948 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to Kenneth Milton Bryant and Mary Helen Brosius Bryant. He grew up in Lakeland, Florida, where he graduated from Lakeland High School in 1966, and went on to attend Junior College in St. Petersburg, Florida. He then joined the US Air Force, serving during the Viet Nam War, and received an Honorable Discharge with the rank of Sergeant in 1975.
veronews.com
Vero Beach’s Beachside Bonfire Fest is back!
Hotel and restaurants joined together to plan a return for the wildly popular Beachside Bonfire Fest to be held Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 5-9 PM. Vero’s only beachside bonfire fest will benefit funding for the World War II Tribute being spearheaded by the Military Officers Association of America, a part of the Veterans Council of Indian River County. A comment from Tony Young, “The Tribute will honor the Greatest Generation veterans. Forty-two local WWII veterans made the supreme sacrifice. The Tribute’s goal is to recognize and honor these heroes and inspire future leaders. Helping other learn of the veterans’ service is important. We are grateful of the Fest’s help.” To donate to CCIRC- WWII Tribute contact Tony Young, US Army Veteran, at awyoung76@att.net.
wqcs.org
Florida’s Treasure Coast Tourism Offices Announce Open Casting Call for Podcast Host
Treasure Coast - Sunday August 21, 2022: The tourism offices of Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin Counties announce the launch of an open casting call to find contestants to host their “Don’t Come Here: Stories of the Treasure Coast” podcast and video series that launched in 2021.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
veronews.com
New Headquarters for the Ocean Research & Conservation Association (ORCA)
August 2022, Vero Beach, FL– The Ocean Research & Conservation Association (ORCA) achieved a major milestone last week when they took ownership of a building located at 1235 16th Street in Vero Beach that will become ORCA’s new headquarters. For the past year, after having to move from...
Port St. Lucie growth steady as families continue to move to area
A steady stream of families are moving to the Treasure Coast where the cost of living, on average, is more affordable, and the sunshine is abundant.
Missing Indian River County woman safely located, deputies say
UPDATE: Shirley O'Haire was safely located and reunited with her family, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.
Stolen lottery tickets cause school lockout in Martin County
An elementary school in Martin County was placed on a lockout after deputies said a man stole lottery tickets from a nearby gas station.
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 arrested may be tied to dozens of Treasure Coast car burglaries
An early morning pursuit Monday led to the arrest of four people in Indian River County, who authorities said may be involved in dozens of car burglaries up and down the Treasure Coast.
WPTV
This Jupiter doughnut shop closes when it sells out
JUPITER, Fla. — Jupiter Donuts opened in 2013, they now have seven locations throughout South Florida. The workers are a bit like characters on Cheers and know everyone's name when they come in to buy their sweet treats. "We just make everything fresh every day. We try to put,...
Body of man reported missing in Port St. Lucie located in canal
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said William Beaver, 83, suffered from Alzheimer's. He was last seen at his home located at Mediterranean Boulevard just before 6 a.m.
'Confusion Corner' in Stuart back with new look
It's known as "Confusion Corner," a unique set of crossroads where eight streets come together to form one of the most confusing intersections in the U.S.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
treasurecoast.com
Adopt Frankie & Jasper! Pets of the Week!
Frankie is a 2-year-old, 95-pound bundle of love! This smart boy knows his basic commands and enjoys running and jumping around. Frankie loves all the attention for himself so he would prefer to be the only pet in the home. This lab retriever mix is happiest when he is splashing in some water and chasing balls! Frankie is looking for a very active home that will allow him to play and get all his energy out.
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: August 18, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
Doorbell camera captures black bear in driveway of home
A Palm Beach Gardens woman was surprised after reviewing her doorbell camera footage and finding a large bear wandering in her driveway.
Grocery giant Publix bags real estate property; see where
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Publix Super Markets Inc. has made a real estate acquisition in a fast-growing area within Osceola County, with one of its own stores serving as the property’s featured tenant.
fox35orlando.com
Melbourne residents support beloved crash victim
MELBOURNE, Fla. - Residents in Melbourne came together to support a beloved member of the community. Craig Bobbitt is recovering after a serious crash ten days ago. Melbourne police officers said it happened near South Harbor City Blvd. and Silver Palm Ave. when a car turned in front of him. The 67-year-old is now suffering from broken bones, a fracture on both sides of his skull, brain swelling, and brain bleeding.
WPTV
Sewage from septic systems could be contributing to Indian River Lagoon pollution
VERO BEACH, Fla. — On the Indian River Lagoon, in the north side of Vero Beach, charter boat captain Paul Fafeita said if the water looks blue, it's just a reflection of the summer sky. Under the surface, he said, the water is muddy and brown. "We take people...
sebastiandaily.com
Environmental Learning Center Offers Walking Meditation in its Butterfly Garden
The Environmental Learning Center (ELC) invites guests to join yoga instructor Elise in their butterfly garden for a relaxing meditation session each 4th Sunday of every month from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm. Pre-registration is required 24 hours in advance. The one-hour walking meditation session is excellent for beginners. It’s...
sebastiandaily.com
Fatal crash near 45th Street in Indian River County
A 24-year-old Vero Beach man died in a crash Wednesday near 45th Street in Indian River County. The Florida Highway Patrol told Sebastian Daily that the traffic accident occurred near the intersection of U.S. Highway 1 and 45th Street. Troopers say that a van, driven by a 63-year-old Vero Beach...
Comments / 0