"The most ridiculously detailed" photo of the moon has arrived
A viral post has revealed an incredible new image of the moon – but it wasn't captured by NASA. "The most ridiculously detailed" image of Earth's lunar neighbor was a two-year project captured by two astrophotographers.The 174-megapixel image, which shows the moon's colors, craters and glowing aura in stunning detail, was first revealed on Reddit on Saturday. Through Reddit and Instagram, Andrew McCarthy, known for his breathtaking astrophotography skills, teamed up with planetary scientist and fellow photographer Connor Matherne, who has been acclaimed for his striking and vibrant photos of galaxies and nebulae. The two previously worked together to create an...
Where to Watch and Stream Christmas Wonderland Free Online
Cast: Emily Osment Ryan Rottman Kelly Hu Scott Christopher Jacob Buster. Heidi, who initially left her small town of Pleasant Valley with the dream of one day becoming a successful painter, has put her own art on hold to excel as an art gallery curator. Now, a week before the gallery’s big Christmas party, she must return home to watch her niece and nephew. She comes face to face with her high school love, Chris, now a teacher, and offers to help him find a new last-minute location for the Christmas dance.
Thor: Love and Thunder Officially Sets Its Disney+ Release Date
More than a month after its release, Thor: Love and Thunder continues to do well at the box office as it already earned more than $700 million worldwide despite the mixed reception from the critics. However, its theatrical run will come to an end very soon as the film has already set its release date on Disney+ next month.
Paul Rudd to join Season 3 of 'Only Murders in the Building'
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Actor Paul Rudd will be joining Season 3 of Hulu's popular comedy-mystery series Only Murders in the Building, it was reported Tuesday. Rudd will make the jump following an unexpected cameo during the Season 2 finale, in which he appeared as murdered Broadway star Ben Glenroy.
My Hero Academia Chapter 363 Shows All For One's Real Face
The events of the latest chapter have massive ramifications for My Hero Academia going forward. Among these is the reveal of All For One’s real face in My Hero Academia Chapter 363. Spoiler Alert: There are major spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 363 in this article. Near the...
Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Inspires Real-Life Escape Room
After inspiring an actual train ride, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train revealed a real-life escape room game made in partnership with TOKYO MYSTERY CIRCUS. The upcoming escape game is entitled Mugen Ressha: Samayou Akumu kara no Dasshutsu (Mugen Train: The Escape from The Wandering Nightmare in English), and it will let players experience what it’s like to be in the Mugen Train during the movie’s events.
Attack on Titan, Vinland Saga Creators Discuss International Success & Anime Adaptations in Joint Interview
To hype the upcoming season, Vinland Saga creator Makoto Yukimura and Attack on Titan creator Hajime Isayama recently held a joint interview where they talked about Vinland Saga Season 2. The interview was published on Comic Natalie. There, the two talked about their thoughts on their respective series, though most...
Vinland Saga Manga is Ending Soon, Says Creator Makoto Yukimura
As one of Monthly Afternoon’s longest-running series, Vinland Saga is also among its most popular. Recently though, it was revealed by creator Makoto Yukimura that the Vinland Saga manga is ending soon. Yukimura revealed this information in a recent interview with Comic Natalie. The interview was about the upcoming...
