Mayor Henry weighs in on Allen County jail discussion
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As Allen County works under a judge’s order to relieve overcrowding in the jail, Fort Wayne’s mayor weighed in Monday on the discussion. In the statement, Mayor Tom Henry said the city of Fort Wayne recognizes “the current jail will not suffice, and a new state-of-the-art facility needs to be constructed.”
Day of Caring to support efforts in Allen County for 30th year
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Hundreds of volunteers are coming together Wednesday in Allen County for United Way’s annual Day of Caring, the organization announced. This marks the 30th year for the event. A total of 71 teams are set to be working around the county on various...
Roads in Monroeville closed during construction on railroad crossing
MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Some roads in Monroeville are being closed for a week during construction on a nearby railroad crossing, the Allen County Highway Department announced Monday. Starting Wednesday, Lortie Road will be closed between Flatrock and Monroeville roads. The closure lasts from Wednesday at 8 a.m. to...
FWCS to pay subs more, pending degree
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Monday, the Fort Wayne Community Schools Board of Trustees recommended making changes that would boost pay for substitute teachers. The board unanimously voted to approve raises, but those largely depend on whether substitutes have degrees. The attached release shows those with a bachelor’s...
Inside Indiana Business
Schrader auctions Lawton Farms for $18.6M price tag
Lawton Farms, a 1,120-acre farm in Richmond, sold at auction this week for a total of $18.6 million. Columbia City-based Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co. led marketing efforts for the farm and hosted the event. The farm is located along Highway 227, near the Ohio state line, and includes...
Huntington splash pad vandalized, ‘closed until further notice’
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – The splash pad in Huntington is closed temporarily after it was vandalized, according to the city’s parks and recreation department. “Due to some vandalism the Splash Pad will be closed until further notice,” the Huntington Parks & Recreation Department posted on Facebook. WANE...
Road in Huntertown closed for repairs this week
HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WANE) – A road in Huntertown is closed this week for repairs, the Allen County Highway Department announced Monday. Griffin Road is being closed between Hollopeter and Chapman roads while crews work on the ditches nearby and replace crossover pipes. The department said the road will still...
Ramp to I-469 closed after semi tips
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A ramp to Interstate 469 was closed for two hours midday Monday after a semi tipped over. The incident happened around 1 p.m. at the ramp from Maysville Road/S.R. 39 to northbound 469 on the northeast side of Fort Wayne. Authorities said a semi...
cutoday.info
Two Indiana Credit Unions Announce Intent to Merge
FORT WAYNE, Ind.–Two Indiana credit unions have announced their intent to move. The $19.1-millionEast Allen Credit Union is seeking to merge into the $645.5-million ProFed Credit Union in Fort Wayne. The credit unions reported they have received regulatory approval and the merger will now depend on a vote by members of East Allen CU.
Quimby Hall, part of The Clyde, has opened for catered events, part of the Sweet Family
For years, Waynedale watched the sad decline of Quimby Village on Bluffton Road. It was a landmark on the way to Fort Wayne International Airport, but had fallen on hard times since the glory days when the movie theater ran the premiere of the Beatles movie, “A Hard Day’s Night.”
Emergency! The Ultimate First Responders Event returns to New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – An event celebrating all first responders returns next Saturday. Emergency! The Ultimate First Responders Event is set for August 27 in New Haven. See the interview above to learn more about the event. The Kids 1 Miler “Beat the Chief” starts at 7:05 a.m.,...
abc57.com
Argos student killed in crash Saturday afternoon
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- A student from Argos schools was killed and three others were injured in a crash that happened Saturday afternoon, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 4:37 p.m. on Saturday, Marshall County deputies were called to US 31 and 18th Road for a two vehicle...
WISH-TV
Officials identify Indiana State students killed in crash
RILEY, Ind. (WISH) — The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office on Monday released the names of the five Indiana State University students who were involved in a fatal crash Sunday on State Road 46. Just after 1:30 a.m., the vehicle left the road, hit a tree, and caught on...
Fort Wayne Festiv-ale set for August 27
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A fundraiser for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation next weekend will surely pique the interest of foodies alike. Fort Wayne Festiv-ale is Saturday, August 27 starting at 7:30 p.m., VIP ticket holders can enter the event at 6 p.m. The event is happening at the concourse at Parkview Field. Learn more about the event in the interview above, and click here to purchase tickets.
City shuts down water in trailer park over missed payments
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Residents of a Waynedale trailer park were left without water most of the day Monday after the city of Fort Wayne said the owner went months without paying the bill. The water was turned back on hours after WANE 15 began to look into...
‘Barbie Car’ unites Fort Wayne family
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- When you think of restored cars, the words timeless, classic, and vintage come to mind. But what about ‘Barbie Car?’ A 1990 Volkswagen Cabriolet caught the eye of one man who has restored many cars. Mike Bracht, had help from his oldest daughter on...
1700s come alive at the Old Fort
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 1700s are coming alive next weekend at the Historic Old Fort for Post Miami – 1755. Learn more about what to expect during the free event in the interview above. Post Miami – 1755 both Saturday and Sunday next weekend. Both days...
Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo celebrates World Goat Day
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re a fan of goats, the zoo is where you need to be Sunday. It’s World Goat Day, and the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is celebrating accordingly. One reason to celebrate goats, Keeper Kennedy Reynolds said, is because they were...
Science Sunday: Energy
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Science Central is the place to be for all things fun and science. Executive Director Martin Fisher stopped by the WANE 15 studios to demonstrate an experiment about energy with Sierra Tufts and Rex Smith. Watch it above. Science Central will be closed for...
WNDU
Argos teen dies in Marshall County crash
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Argos teen died on Saturday night after a two-vehicle crash in southern Marshall County. Marshall County officials say 17-year-old Emily J. Carr was headed east in her Chrysler on 18th Road around 4:30 p.m. when she was hit by another vehicle that was traveling south on U.S. 31.
