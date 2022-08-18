Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
American Legion baseball Reacts to the Explosion of Baseball ClubsRussell KlickerSaint Louis, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
Wood River Police Department Along With Other Agencies Conduct Search For Missing ManMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
This Coffee Shop in Missouri is Fairy-Tale Themed and it is StunningTravel MavenSaint Louis, MO
Related
St. Louis Cardinals: Yadier Molina needs to get his priorities straight
For the second time this season, St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina left the team to spend time in Puerto Rico. Shouldn’t he be putting baseball first?. On Saturday, the Cardinals put Yadier Molina on the restricted list for “business matters,” a vague description for an odd situation. Apparently, Molina wanted to attend the potential championship-winning game of the Vaqueros de Bayamon, the Puerto Rican league basketball team he owns. (The team did indeed win the title Saturday night.)
Cardinals: 3 insane stats from Albert Pujols miraculous run to close in on 700
St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols has been on a tear of late, and has 693 career home runs as he closes in on another milestone. Pujols’ career has brought with it a number of statistics many never thought possible, or assumed wouldn’t be reached again. The home runs are just the beginning, but reaching 700 would put a cap on a career that will surely earn him a spot in Cooperstown.
NL Playoff Picture: 3 pretenders that have no chance at a World Series
These three teams are alive in the NL playoff picture but have no shot at winning a World Series. Some teams in the National League are mainstays. This year’s NL playoff picture includes several of them in contention. We have the defending champion Atlanta Braves making a strong push....
Braves: Marcell Ozuna vows to learn from his mistakes in latest Instagram story
Atlanta Braves slugger Marcell Ozuna promises to be a better man in his latest Instagram story. Since being arrested for a DUI on Friday morning, struggling Atlanta Braves player Marcell Ozuna has taken to Instagram, vowing to learn from the mistakes he has made over the last 15 months. Ozuna...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB Weather Report for Tuesday, August 23 (What's the Forecast for Every MLB Team and Matchup Today?)
We have a full slate of MLB games set to take place today, including a double-header between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs. Before placing your bets, it's important to take a look at what the weather forecast is calling for. Luckily for you, we have all the information you need one spot.
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, August 23 (Boston's Pitching Will Let Them Down)
Blue Jays -1.5 (+100) 9.5 (Over -110/Under -110) Josh Winckowski (5.19 ERA) will get the start for the Red Sox today, and he's struggled heavily in recent starts. He's allowed at least five earned runs in three of his last seven starts, including vigin up six earned runs against the lowly Pittsburgh Pirates in his last start.
MLB Best Bets Today (Mets to Beat Up on Frankie Montas at Yankee Stadium)
I went away for a little bit, but I’m so happy to be back on the column. While we’re nearing the final month of the MLB regular season and have some important matchups to consider, there’s also great picks to be had from games with nothing to do with the playoffs, which is where two of mine come from today.
MLB・
Top WNBA Picks and Predictions Today (Liberty To Give Sky Another Close Call)
Despite a little hiccup on Sunday, we’re still having a great start to the WNBA playoffs. We’re over .500, are up a couple units and are feeling good heading into tonight. There’s only one game tonight, but it’s a deciding Game 3. The Sky and Liberty will battle it out from Wintrust Arena with a spot in the next round on the line. Whether the defending champs move on or the upstart Liberty advance, we have you covered.
RELATED PEOPLE
Mikal Bridges Tweets have us thinking about a Kevin Durant trade
Mikal Bridges’ cryptic Tweets have us thinking about a Kevin Durant-Phoenix Suns trade. On Monday, the talk of the NBA world surrounded Kevin Durant after Shams Charania of The Athletic dropped a column with updates on virtually every team who has shown even a modicum of interest (subscription required) in trading for the Brooklyn Nets star.
Watch: Nasty brawl between Jaguars, Steelers fans got ugly really quick
A nasty brawl took place in the stands of TIAA Bank Stadium during the Jacksonville Jaguars-Pittsburgh Steelers preseason game. The start of the 2022 NFL regular season is a matter of weeks away. Before that, teams are participating in three preseason games each to get a look at which players are deserving to make the 53-player roster to start the campaign. Even though it is the preseason, you are still going to find fans fighting in the stands.
The Atlanta Falcons previous matchup with each 2022 opponent
Taking a look at the previous matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and each of their 2022 opponents. We are quickly approaching the start of the NFL regular season, which means one thing, Atlanta Falcons football is almost here!. We have not seen them take the field in a meaningful game...
The Cleveland Browns cut the 5 right players this week
The Cleveland Browns have cut five move players but none that warranted a spot. The Cleveland Browns had a solid outing against the Philadelphia Eagles, with both teams mostly playing their immediate backups throughout the game. The Browns had a lot of guys look really good in their limited time and really only a few looked objectively bad.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vikings trade for a QB, which is bad news for Kellen Mond
The Minnesota Vikings have traded for quarterback Nick Mullens, previously of the Las Vegas Raiders. This isn’t great news for current backup Kellen Mond. Mond was selected with the 67th-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, which at the time was seen as a warning sign for longtime Minnesota starter Kirk Cousins.
ABC to televise 2023 women’s national championship basketball game
ABC will televise the championship game of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament for the first time in 2023. The game
FanSided
276K+
Followers
523K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0