ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Yadier Molina needs to get his priorities straight

For the second time this season, St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina left the team to spend time in Puerto Rico. Shouldn’t he be putting baseball first?. On Saturday, the Cardinals put Yadier Molina on the restricted list for “business matters,” a vague description for an odd situation. Apparently, Molina wanted to attend the potential championship-winning game of the Vaqueros de Bayamon, the Puerto Rican league basketball team he owns. (The team did indeed win the title Saturday night.)
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Cardinals: 3 insane stats from Albert Pujols miraculous run to close in on 700

St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols has been on a tear of late, and has 693 career home runs as he closes in on another milestone. Pujols’ career has brought with it a number of statistics many never thought possible, or assumed wouldn’t be reached again. The home runs are just the beginning, but reaching 700 would put a cap on a career that will surely earn him a spot in Cooperstown.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
FanSided

MLB Best Bets Today (Mets to Beat Up on Frankie Montas at Yankee Stadium)

I went away for a little bit, but I’m so happy to be back on the column. While we’re nearing the final month of the MLB regular season and have some important matchups to consider, there’s also great picks to be had from games with nothing to do with the playoffs, which is where two of mine come from today.
MLB
FanSided

Top WNBA Picks and Predictions Today (Liberty To Give Sky Another Close Call)

Despite a little hiccup on Sunday, we’re still having a great start to the WNBA playoffs. We’re over .500, are up a couple units and are feeling good heading into tonight. There’s only one game tonight, but it’s a deciding Game 3. The Sky and Liberty will battle it out from Wintrust Arena with a spot in the next round on the line. Whether the defending champs move on or the upstart Liberty advance, we have you covered.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miles Mikolas
Person
Jordan Montgomery
FanSided

Mikal Bridges Tweets have us thinking about a Kevin Durant trade

Mikal Bridges’ cryptic Tweets have us thinking about a Kevin Durant-Phoenix Suns trade. On Monday, the talk of the NBA world surrounded Kevin Durant after Shams Charania of The Athletic dropped a column with updates on virtually every team who has shown even a modicum of interest (subscription required) in trading for the Brooklyn Nets star.
PHOENIX, AZ
FanSided

Watch: Nasty brawl between Jaguars, Steelers fans got ugly really quick

A nasty brawl took place in the stands of TIAA Bank Stadium during the Jacksonville Jaguars-Pittsburgh Steelers preseason game. The start of the 2022 NFL regular season is a matter of weeks away. Before that, teams are participating in three preseason games each to get a look at which players are deserving to make the 53-player roster to start the campaign. Even though it is the preseason, you are still going to find fans fighting in the stands.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

The Atlanta Falcons previous matchup with each 2022 opponent

Taking a look at the previous matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and each of their 2022 opponents. We are quickly approaching the start of the NFL regular season, which means one thing, Atlanta Falcons football is almost here!. We have not seen them take the field in a meaningful game...
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

The Cleveland Browns cut the 5 right players this week

The Cleveland Browns have cut five move players but none that warranted a spot. The Cleveland Browns had a solid outing against the Philadelphia Eagles, with both teams mostly playing their immediate backups throughout the game. The Browns had a lot of guys look really good in their limited time and really only a few looked objectively bad.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb#The St Louis Cardinals#The New York Yankees#The Milwaukee B
FanSided

Vikings trade for a QB, which is bad news for Kellen Mond

The Minnesota Vikings have traded for quarterback Nick Mullens, previously of the Las Vegas Raiders. This isn’t great news for current backup Kellen Mond. Mond was selected with the 67th-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, which at the time was seen as a warning sign for longtime Minnesota starter Kirk Cousins.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

FanSided

276K+
Followers
523K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy