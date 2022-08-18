Read full article on original website
Shela Magnus
4d ago
I think he needs to stay in jail for a little while. this is his 3rd offense in a month
Reply(1)
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wbiw.com
Woman arrested after police notice erratic driver on State Road 37
BEDFORD – A West Lafayette woman was arrested on Saturday on drug charges after a Bedford Police officer on routine patrol at 11:54 p.m. conducted a traffic stop at State Road 37 and Dixie Highway. The officer stopped the driver of a black Mitsubishi Eclipse traveling north on State...
wbiw.com
Bedford man breaks protective order and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Thursday after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a home at 202 Graves Addition Road. A woman reported she had an active protective order in place against 28-year-old Tyler Frazier. The woman told the deputies, Frazier had attempted to call...
wbiw.com
Mitchell man arrested after striking woman and pointing firearm at her
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested after Mitchell Police officers were called to 1207 West Brook Street on Friday after a report a male had hit a woman in the face and pointed a firearm at her. When police arrived they spoke to the woman and then 21-year-old...
wbiw.com
Bedford woman arrested after refusing to leave a local hospital
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested after refusing to leave St. Vincent Dunn Hospital on Friday, August 19th. According to a probable cause affidavit, Bedford Police officers responded to the hospital after a report 45-year-old Dara Hagemier, who went to the hospital earlier in the day and was requesting to be evaluated for psychiatric issues.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbiw.com
Bedford Police arrest a woman after responding to a verbal domestic fight
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested Thursday afternoon after Bedford Police officers were called to 2111 H Street after a report of a verbal domestic fight. Officers saw 45-year-old Shannon Rishforth and another woman arguing in front of the home upon their arrival. One woman told police that...
wbiw.com
Intoxicated Bedford woman strikes man with fist and tv remote, arrest made
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested Friday after Bedford Police officers received a report of a physical fight at 802 O Street. When police arrived they found a male and female on the porch who appeared to “be disheveled.”. The female was 47-year-old Maria Kindall, of Bedford...
wbiw.com
Two police departments join forces to serve an active warrant, two arrested
ORLEANS – Two people were arrested on drug charges after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies and officers with the Mitchell Police Department responded to a home at 11:20 p.m. on Saturday at 4378 Stonington Road in Orleans to serve an active warrant on a male. When police arrived...
WTHI
Terre Haute man arrested in Sullivan County allegedly had thousands in cash, 420 grams of pot and LSD
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man arrested in Sullivan County over the weekend will face several drug-related charges. It started on Saturday when Indiana State Police pulled over a car driven by Jakob Carlson, 21, of Terre Haute. Carlson was allegedly speeding. Police said the trooper noticed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shooting investigation underway at TH apartment complex
TERRE HAUTE , Ind.- A shooting investigation is underway at a Terre Haute apartment complex. Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse confirms three people were transported to the hospital for gunshot wounds suffered in the incident late Sunday night. One victim is in serious condition.
vincennespbs.org
Jasper man arrested for multiple charges
A Jasper man is charged with Domestic Battery, Strangulation and Disorderly Conduct. Jasper Police investigated a reported incident at 6:06 PM on Sunday night on Clay Street. Upon investigation it was determined that 32-year-old Jordan E. Dunn allegedly committed the crimes in the presence of a child. Dunn was booked...
3 dead, 2 hospitalized after single-vehicle crash in Riley
UPDATE from the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, 8/22/22:. The names of the victims in Sunday’s fatal crash on St Rd 46 are being released and are as follows- 19 year old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township OH.
WIBC.com
Drugs, Guns, & Cash – What Cops Found in a New Albany Home
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A man from New Albany is headed to federal prison for trafficking drugs and illegal guns. Court documents say Cornelio Moran-Miranda, 39, pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute meth and possession of an illegal firearm. On June 1st of last year, New Albany police conducted a search of Moran-Miranda’s house.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbiw.com
Bedford man arrested after sending Facebook messages in violation of protective order
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Thursday, August 8th after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy received a complaint of a violation of a protective order. When police arrived at the station they spoke to two females in the squad room. One female said at 1:53 a.m. that morning she received a Facebook message from 41-year-old Jason Evans.
14news.com
Huntingburg man accused of trying to break into several homes
HUNTINGBURG Ind. (WFIE) - A Huntingburg man is accused of trying to break into about five homes. Around 8 Sunday night, Jasper police say they responded to South Meridian Road when they got a call about a man trying to break in. They say they then got another call about...
wbiw.com
No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday at State Road 60 West and US 50 West
BEDFORD – No one was injured in a two-vehicle accident Friday at 5:18 p.m. at the intersection of State Road 60 West and US 50 West. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department report, Ames Jones, 18, of Noblesville, was driving a red Toyota Corolla and had stopped in the west lane of US 50 West and then attempted to turn onto State Road 60 East.
Man fires shot near Columbus park after fight
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A 33-year-old man was arrested Friday evening after shooting a gun in the air near a park. Columbus police responded to a report of a fight involving several children in the 400 block of Pence Street, near State Street, around 7 p.m. Police arrived and saw...
wbiw.com
Police pursuit led to a two hour stand-off on I-65
INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis woman has been arrested after leading police on a vehicle pursuit on I-65 after Indiana State Troopers were called to the scene of a minor rear-end crash southbound on I-65 at the 128-mile marker, near the Boone / Hendricks County Line. Prior to troopers arriving...
MyWabashValley.com
UPDATE: Three shot at Terre Haute apartment complex overnight
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Multiple police agencies were on the scene of a triple shooting at an apartment complex on the southside of Terre Haute late Sunday night. Our reporter on the scene reports seeing police, fire and EMS crews outside of an apartment on Sweetwater Court. That’s in the Willow Crossings apartment complex (formerly Garden Quarter) behind Ivy Tech.
wamwamfm.com
Jasper Man Arrested for Domestic Battery
The Jasper police department received a 911 call in reference to a physical domestic case. Upon arrival, law enforcement conducted an investigation and found that Jordan Dunn had battered his spouse in the presence of minors. Through the investigation, the officers also determined that Dunn had strangled the female victim.
Fatal teen gun battle may not have been over attempted robbery
INDIANAPOLIS — Early Sunday morning IMPD homicide detectives were investigating whether a teenager was wounded inside a downtown convenience store-gas station after he said was set upon by a group of armed robbers before he killed one of the alleged attackers. But the foster parent of the dead 19-year-old tells FOX59 News there was no […]
Comments / 4