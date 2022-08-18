Read full article on original website
Related
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke City Public Schools holds 20th annual back to school extravaganza
Roanoke City Public Schools (RCPS) is getting students and families ready to head back to class next week. On Saturday, Aug. 20, they hosted their 20th annual back to school extravaganza.
wfxrtv.com
Pulaski Co. school bus breaks down, delays expected
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Students at three schools in Pulaski County may be late for class Monday morning due to a broken down bus. According to Pulaski County Public Schools, Bus 45 — which serves Pulaski Elementary School, Critzer Elementary School, and Pulaski County Middle School — broke down.
wfxrtv.com
Bus driver shortage to impact 20+ routes for Roanoke City Schools
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — In schools across the country — including those in the Star City — bus driver shortages are expected to impact students’ return to the classroom. In fact, Roanoke City Public Schools called parents on Friday, Aug. 19 to tell them that more than 20 routes would be delayed on Tuesday, Aug. 23, which is the first day of the new school year.
wfxrtv.com
First Impressions hair studios offer free haircuts, school supplies at back-to-school event
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — First Impressions Barbershop and First Impressions Hair Design teamed up to host their annual back-to-school event in Roanoke on Sunday, where they provided free haircuts and hairstyling, gave out school supplies, and donated everyday necessities. “Everybody looks nice, everybody feels nice, so we just like...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Rescue Mission names new sponsor for Drumstick DASH
UPDATE 12:21 p.m.: Monday morning brought some major news about this year’s Drumstick DASH in downtown Roanoke, including the name of the 5K’s new sponsor. The Rescue Mission of Roanoke held a news conference downtown on Monday, Aug. 22, announcing that Pinnacle Bank will sponsor the 2022 Drumstick DASH.
wfxrtv.com
‘Wheel of Fortune LIVE!’ bringing Mark Walberg to Roanoke’s Berglund Center
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — When “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” — an all-new theatrical experience — comes to the Berglund Center next month, it will also bring a celebrity guest with it: Mark L. Walberg, the longtime host of PBS’ “Antique Roadshow.”. “Like most...
wfxrtv.com
First week of Rockbridge Co. gas station explosion trial wraps up with more testimony
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The first week of trial for a Roanoke man facing multiple manslaughter charges in connection with a 2019 explosion at a Rockbridge County gas station came to a close on Friday. On May 10, 2019, an explosion at the South River Market killed four...
wfxrtv.com
Rockbridge Co. gas station explosion trial enters second week
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — More than 30 witnesses have taken the stand in the trial for a Roanoke man facing multiple counts of manslaughter after he allegedly overfilled fuel tanks at a Rockbridge County gas station in 2019, which prosecutors say resulted in a deadly explosion. The explosion...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfxrtv.com
Red Lobster suddenly closes Roanoke location
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — After more than four decades of feeding the Star City community, a well-known restaurant chain permanently shut down its only location in Roanoke over the weekend. A spokesperson for Red Lobster confirms the restaurant on Franklin Road was unable to reach a new lease agreement...
wfxrtv.com
Residents react to manhunt in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The search for Shawn Tolbert has pushed through Craig, Giles, and Montgomery counties after he reportedly led police on a chase, crashed his vehicle, and escaped into the woods last week. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a man — believed to be...
wfxrtv.com
DMV, VSP provide free VIN etching to deter theft
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is working with the Virginia State Police’s (VSP) Help Eliminate Auto Theft (HEAT) to make it harder for thieves to steal cars. They will be offering free permanent engraving of a vehicle identification number (VIN) onto the...
wfxrtv.com
WFXR’s Wing Week: The Hatch Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — All week long, we are talkin’ chicken — or, should we say, chicken wings — for WFXR’s Wing Week!. Each day leading up to the 13th annual Roanoke Wing Fest, WFXR News will highlight one of the many food vendors participating in the event.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfxrtv.com
Former Roanoke councilman, Robert Jeffrey Jr., sentenced to 2.5 years
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — There was plenty of tension both inside and outside of the courtroom on Monday during the sentencing hearing for a former member of the Roanoke City Council, Robert Jeffrey Jr. Back in March, Jeffrey was found guilty of two count of obtaining money under false...
wfxrtv.com
Friday Night Blitz Previews: Galax Maroon Tide
GALAX, Va. (WFXR) — It’s been a familiar story the past six seasons. Galax has been the bridesmaid, but never the bride since winning it all in 2015. Each year, the Maroon Tide falling to Riverheads in the Class 1 championship. For the team’s 11 seniors, this is...
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Summer weather for the next few days
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The summer-like warmth is making a comeback in Southwest and Central Virginia for the next few days. An area of high pressure will build into the region Tuesday, bringing dry and fair weather along with it. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies overhead with afternoon highs in the lower and middle 80s. Overnight lows will be in the mid-50s in the mountain and into the lower and middle 60s elsewhere. Wednesday will be a rinse-and-repeat forecast. Enjoy the sunshine and mostly dry weather while it lasts!
Comments / 0