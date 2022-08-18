ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, VA

wfxrtv.com

Pulaski Co. school bus breaks down, delays expected

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Students at three schools in Pulaski County may be late for class Monday morning due to a broken down bus. According to Pulaski County Public Schools, Bus 45 — which serves Pulaski Elementary School, Critzer Elementary School, and Pulaski County Middle School — broke down.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Bus driver shortage to impact 20+ routes for Roanoke City Schools

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — In schools across the country — including those in the Star City — bus driver shortages are expected to impact students’ return to the classroom. In fact, Roanoke City Public Schools called parents on Friday, Aug. 19 to tell them that more than 20 routes would be delayed on Tuesday, Aug. 23, which is the first day of the new school year.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke Rescue Mission names new sponsor for Drumstick DASH

UPDATE 12:21 p.m.: Monday morning brought some major news about this year’s Drumstick DASH in downtown Roanoke, including the name of the 5K’s new sponsor. The Rescue Mission of Roanoke held a news conference downtown on Monday, Aug. 22, announcing that Pinnacle Bank will sponsor the 2022 Drumstick DASH.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Rockbridge Co. gas station explosion trial enters second week

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — More than 30 witnesses have taken the stand in the trial for a Roanoke man facing multiple counts of manslaughter after he allegedly overfilled fuel tanks at a Rockbridge County gas station in 2019, which prosecutors say resulted in a deadly explosion. The explosion...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Red Lobster suddenly closes Roanoke location

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — After more than four decades of feeding the Star City community, a well-known restaurant chain permanently shut down its only location in Roanoke over the weekend. A spokesperson for Red Lobster confirms the restaurant on Franklin Road was unable to reach a new lease agreement...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Residents react to manhunt in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The search for Shawn Tolbert has pushed through Craig, Giles, and Montgomery counties after he reportedly led police on a chase, crashed his vehicle, and escaped into the woods last week. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a man — believed to be...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

DMV, VSP provide free VIN etching to deter theft

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is working with the Virginia State Police’s (VSP) Help Eliminate Auto Theft (HEAT) to make it harder for thieves to steal cars. They will be offering free permanent engraving of a vehicle identification number (VIN) onto the...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

WFXR’s Wing Week: The Hatch Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — All week long, we are talkin’ chicken — or, should we say, chicken wings — for WFXR’s Wing Week!. Each day leading up to the 13th annual Roanoke Wing Fest, WFXR News will highlight one of the many food vendors participating in the event.
ROANOKE, VA
NewsBreak
Education
wfxrtv.com

Friday Night Blitz Previews: Galax Maroon Tide

GALAX, Va. (WFXR) — It’s been a familiar story the past six seasons. Galax has been the bridesmaid, but never the bride since winning it all in 2015. Each year, the Maroon Tide falling to Riverheads in the Class 1 championship. For the team’s 11 seniors, this is...
GALAX, VA
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Summer weather for the next few days

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The summer-like warmth is making a comeback in Southwest and Central Virginia for the next few days. An area of high pressure will build into the region Tuesday, bringing dry and fair weather along with it. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies overhead with afternoon highs in the lower and middle 80s. Overnight lows will be in the mid-50s in the mountain and into the lower and middle 60s elsewhere. Wednesday will be a rinse-and-repeat forecast. Enjoy the sunshine and mostly dry weather while it lasts!
VIRGINIA STATE

