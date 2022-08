JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have cut their third kicker of training camp, letting go Ryan Santoso on Tuesday after three preseason games. The Jaguars, who previously cut Andrew Mevis and Elliott Fry, are expected to be awarded former Los Angeles Chargers kicker James McCourt off waivers later Tuesday. He was waived Monday, and the Jags have the top spot in the claiming process.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 25 MINUTES AGO