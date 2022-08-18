ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairhope, AL

Litter becoming a problem in Fairhope retention pond

By Blake Brown
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ODssR_0hMN24jp00

FAIRHOPE, Ala. ( WKRG ) – It’s a piece of land the City of Fairhope purchased about 10 years ago. It’s now a large retention pond situated along Morphy Avenue collecting drainage from several shopping centers along Highway 98, but it’s also catching a lot more than water.

“It tends to collect a lot of trash just from the nature of it being near the shopping center,” said Kim Burmeister with the City of Fairhope.

Heavy rains prompt Flash Flood Warnings for Mobile and Baldwin counties

That’s why city officials are installing booms to prevent trash from entering waterways nearby. That installation will happen in the coming weeks.

“What lands on the ground eventually winds up in the water which winds up in our local streams and Mobile Bay ultimately,” she explained.

Storms like we saw Thursday don’t help the situation as moving water pulls everything in it’s path. Some of it ending up in the pond. Trash is easy to find in and around the retention pond, but soon city officials hope less of it makes it to the area.

A crew will pick up trash twice a month around the pond. Crews will then study the trash that’s collected to determine where it’s coming from and what can be done to prevent the problem before it makes it this far.

“What we can do upstream, who we need to contact or who we need to work with upstream to keep it from becoming litter in the first place,” said Burmeister. “Once it’s thrown out it doesn’t just go away. It ends somewhere in something’s backyard.”

Fairhope High School’s environmental club will also help with the project. The city said it’s a team effort to make sure litter doesn’t trash our communities.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Hammerhead shark thrashes in water at Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Just one week after we showed you dramatic video of a hammerhead shark hunting a stingray at Orange Beach, a WKRG News 5 viewer sent us another video of a hammerhead shark thrashing in the water at the popular tourist destination. You can hear a mother tell her son to […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

Remembering Hurricane Fredric and the impact on Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hurricane Fredric was one of the strongest storms to hit the Alabama Gulf Coast, according to the National Weather Service. Fredric hit on Sept. 12, 1979, near the Bayou La Batre area. Hurricane Fredric Facts Hurricane Fredric formed on Aug. 29, 1979, as a tropical depression in the eastern Atlantic sea. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

New building could replace Olde Towne Daphne courtyard

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A proposed development in Olde Towne Daphne is back on the agenda for planning officials this week. “This is my area to walk through here, but it’s going to be a wind tunnel. I just can’t see my customers wanting to sit out here anymore,” said Dorothy Overstreet who owns and […]
DAPHNE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
City
Fairhope, AL
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Society
City
Mobile, AL
Fairhope, AL
Society
Fairhope, AL
Government
OBA

Gulf Shores close to finalizing response to state on bridges

Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Mayor Robert Craft said at a recent council meeting the city would soon be drafting a letter laying out its case for the Alabama Department of Transportation to move forward with plans to build a new bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway. The council is meeting today, Aug. 22, in an executive session to discuss the city’s response.
GULF SHORES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Baldwin County EMA alerts residents to potential flooding

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency on Monday published a warning to residents that flooding could be a possible problem this week because of expected heavy rainfall. The agency posted the following to social media:. “Rainfall will continue across Baldwin County through the week. Showers...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Litter#Gulf Coast#Mobile Bay#Urban Construction
WKRG News 5

How to find your voting precinct in Escambia County, Fla.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Primary Elections in Florida are set to take place on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Voters must go to their assigned precinct to cast their ballot in the election. In order to find their voting precinct, Escambia County voters can go to escambiavotes.gov to use their precinct finder application. Once on […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Shooting at Central Plaza Tower: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a shooting happened at Central Plaza Tower Monday morning. At around 10:40 a.m., officers were called to the apartment complex off Bay Shore Avenue. Officers determined that one person was injured after a man started firing at them. The person “did not sustain any […]
MOBILE, AL
OBA

Safe Harbor Sportsman continues recovery from Sally

Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Safe Harbor Sportsman announced the expansion and rebuild of the marina in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally. “We are thrilled to introduce the newest state-of-the-art floating concrete and timber dock system, complete with upgraded amenities, to the Alabama Gulf Coast,” Bryan Walden, general manager of Safe Harbor Sportsman, said. “It has been a long journey back from the devastation caused in September 2020, but we have done it and are excited to offer a world-class facility and boating experience to our incredible and resilient members, partners and the Gulf Coast community.”
ORANGE BEACH, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
WKRG News 5

Mobile SPCA receives grant from service firm

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mississippi foundation is offering $10,000 worth of support to the Mobile SPCA, according to a news release. HORNE and the HORNE Community Foundation members voted to give two non-profit organizations grants. Youth Town in Pinson, Tenn. received $50,000 from HORNE and the Mobile SPCA received $10,000. According to the release, […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

‘Fully involved mobile home’ fire in Fairhope: home, camper & shed ‘total loss’

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department along with several other fire departments responded to a “fully involved mobile home” fire early Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the FVFD. According to the post, the volunteer department and Daphne Fire Department responded to a “structure fire” off of Highway 181 near […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
utv44.com

Baldwin County building multi-million-dollar recycling facility amid growth

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Rapid growth in Baldwin County continues to put a strain on the area's resources, and the county's landfills are no exception. A new multi-million dollar recycling facility is on the way as county officials seek to ease their landfill burden and help its own municipalities.
WKRG News 5

Police officer killed in Baldwin Co. wreck

UPDATE (11:09 p.m.) State representative Shane Stringer posted a message on his Facebook page identifying the police officer killed as a Mount Vernon Police officer. He also went on to say he is praying for the Mount Vernon community during this time of loss. UPDATE (10:16 p.m.): Summerdale Police Chief Kevin Brock confirmed that a police […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

NBC 15 Exclusive: 2 new schools coming to West Mobile

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Overcrowded conditions in Mobile public schools are forcing the school district to build two new schools in West Mobile. We learned today a new high school and a middle school are all part of the plan to deal with the continued growth in Mobile County.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Florida Primary 2022: Results and Updates

(WKRG) — Florida voters head to the polls on Aug. 23 for the 2022 primaries. Among state-wide races, Democrats will decide who faces the well-funded incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. We’re also tracking local elections, including contests for Pensacola mayor and three contentious Okaloosa County School Board seats. Four candidates are vying for Pensacola […]
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Man shot, killed at Scottsdale Court identified

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police identified the man shot and killed Saturday, Aug. 20 at Scottsdale Court.  Jamies Johnson, 32, was identified as the man killed inside his home off Scottsdale Court near Overlook Road. Mobile Police were called to the scene around 9:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting during a domestic […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

49K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy