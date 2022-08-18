Litter becoming a problem in Fairhope retention pond

FAIRHOPE, Ala. ( WKRG ) – It’s a piece of land the City of Fairhope purchased about 10 years ago. It’s now a large retention pond situated along Morphy Avenue collecting drainage from several shopping centers along Highway 98, but it’s also catching a lot more than water.

“It tends to collect a lot of trash just from the nature of it being near the shopping center,” said Kim Burmeister with the City of Fairhope.

That’s why city officials are installing booms to prevent trash from entering waterways nearby. That installation will happen in the coming weeks.

“What lands on the ground eventually winds up in the water which winds up in our local streams and Mobile Bay ultimately,” she explained.

Storms like we saw Thursday don’t help the situation as moving water pulls everything in it’s path. Some of it ending up in the pond. Trash is easy to find in and around the retention pond, but soon city officials hope less of it makes it to the area.

A crew will pick up trash twice a month around the pond. Crews will then study the trash that’s collected to determine where it’s coming from and what can be done to prevent the problem before it makes it this far.

“What we can do upstream, who we need to contact or who we need to work with upstream to keep it from becoming litter in the first place,” said Burmeister. “Once it’s thrown out it doesn’t just go away. It ends somewhere in something’s backyard.”

Fairhope High School’s environmental club will also help with the project. The city said it’s a team effort to make sure litter doesn’t trash our communities.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.