Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia College on Top 5 List of Best Public Schools in the CountryChannelocityCharlottesville, VA
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy VirginiaTravel MavenVirginia State
UVA's plastic surgery dept. soon to be led by a top breast reconstruction expert: Scott T. HollenbeckWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
Best Places To Retire in Virginia with Only Social SecurityChannelocityVirginia State
Unveiling: The Origin of Charlottesville Monuments documents the removal of the Lee StatueCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
Related
pagevalleynews.com
Page Valley Fair celebrates 70 years with parade, rides, demo derby and Confederate Railroad
LURAY, Aug. 22 — While the 70th edition of the Page Valley Agricultural and Industrial Fair officially kicked off on Saturday, fair activities get into full swing tonight as Monday features “Kid’s Night”. All school-aged children will be admitted FREE on Monday night, as well as...
northernvirginiamag.com
The 6 Best Heritage Festivals Coming to Northern Virginia This Year
One of the great things about NoVA is the diversity of cultures, and you can experience food and fun from many of them at these festivals. Northern Virginia is a true melting pot, where people from different cultures and backgrounds are intertwined in day-to-day life. That also means the region is host to some exciting cultural celebrations. Make sure pop into these heritage festivals for international celebrations of food, music, and entertainment.
Everything you need to know about the Sunflower Festival in Buchanan
BUCHANAN, Va. (WFXR) — Imagine 20 acres of sunflowers, live music, shopping, and food all in one place. In just a few weeks, that vision will become a reality when the seventh annual Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival returns to Botetourt County! According to organizers, the festival takes place from Sept. 9 through Sept. 18 […]
Augusta Free Press
Rockfish River Rodeo to bring bull riders, barrel racing and more to Nelson County
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Rockfish River Rodeo comes to Nelson County on Labor Day weekend and features professional bull riders and bucking bulls from across the nation. This new event is coming to Blue Toad Hard Cider in Roseland on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UV Cavalier Daily
Grit to open first on-Grounds location this fall
Grit Coffee, a popular coffee shop with locations on the Corner, Charlottesville, Crozet and Richmond, announced it will open its first on-Grounds shop in an Instagram post on Saturday. Since the coffee shop opened in 2008 on the University Corner, the coffee and pastry company has remained highly popular with...
WSLS
SURVEY: What’s the best hiking trail in Southwest/Central Virginia?
As the weather is slowly beginning to cool down, we’re starting to look for more ways to be active outside. Now, we want your input on the best hiking trail in Southwest or Central Virginia – especially those trials with incredible views. From Roaring Run to McAfee Knob,...
PhillyBite
Best Seafood Restaurants in Virginia
VIRGINIA - The best seafood restaurants in Virginia are a dime a dozen, but you may be surprised by just how good they are. The state has access to large bodies of water, such as the Atlantic Ocean and the Chesapeake Bay, making Virginia's seafood a highly prized commodity. However, Virginia seafood is also incredibly competitive, and to make our list of the best Virginia seafood restaurants, a restaurant must have some special qualities.
Augusta Free Press
Shenandoah National Park Artist-in-Residence to present public program on plein air painting
Shenandoah National Park Artist-in-Residence Ken Michael Heyman will hold a plein air painting drop-in event at Jewell Hollow Overlook (mile 36.4 on Skyline Drive) from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. The public is invited. Heyman will show some of the paintings he has created in Shenandoah and will demonstrate...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs19news
Lake Anna celebrates 50 years of being built
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Lake Anna celebrated its 50-year anniversary on Friday. The 17-mile-long lake was created in 1972 following Dominion Energy's closing of the dam. A planned celebration will take place on Aug. 20 to celebrate the existence of the lake at the Lake Anna Tap House...
thetrek.co
54 Miles of Shenandoah National Park in July: Front Royal to Lewis Mountain Campground, Part 1
In late July, I set out with a hiking partner to complete the section of the Appalachian Trail through Shenandoah National Park in Virginia. This is a distance of about 108 miles. Although we ended this section hike halfway through for various reasons, we had some great moments. Overall the hike was very rewarding, and it was a bummer to head home early. I was hoping that this would complete the state of Virginia for me, but now I’m looking forward to completing this section the next time I can get out there. This section hike brought my total Appalachian Trail mileage hiked to somewhere around 1,750.
Va. producer wins 2022 Atlantic Seaboard Wine Association competition
A sparkling wine made by a producer in the heart of Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, 15 minutes from Harrisonburg, was named Best in Show in the 17th annual Atlantic Seaboard Wine Association competition. The 2019 Blanc de Noirs was produced by CrossKeys Vineyards in Mount Crawford, Virginia. It was one...
WHSV
Fundraiser for HPD detective Gavin Lam
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham Union No. 27 held a fundraiser for a Harrisonburg Police Department detective Monday evening at Pale Fire Brewery in Harrisonburg. Gavin Lam suffered a stroke earlier this year. On his road to recovery, the community came together to help his family out with financial strains.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC12
James River Regional Cleanup to include seven localities across central Va.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The James River Advisory Council (JRAC) is holding the 23rd Annual James River Regional Cleanup in September. The cleanup spans over 75 miles of the James River. There will be 12 different cleanup sites in seven different localities, including:. Appomattox and Buckingham Counties. Chesterfield County.
wcyb.com
Pair of Southwest Virginians not letting age stop them from rounds of golf
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — On Tuesday morning at Clear Creek Golf Course, 95-year-old George Dickert pulls up in his silver Mazda. He pulls his golf clubs out of his truck and straps them to the back of the golf cart. Soon after, his close friend George Kilgore, 90, pulls...
moderncampground.com
Great American Tiny House Show Announced for October in Virginia
Those interested in adding a tiny house to their campground or business should not miss the Great American Tiny House Show in Virginia this October. With the successes of the 2018 East Coast events, the organizers are anticipating attracting thousands of attendees to view various tiny home builds from around the region.
NBC 29 News
Rivanna River Body Identified
As UVA students start to pour back into town and on grounds, businesses on The Corner are bracing for a much needed return to normal. The Lawn and Range rooms on UVA Grounds get AC for the first time ever. Updated: 13 hours ago. For the first time ever, students...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom celebrates 30 years of connecting children with agriculture
The program, housed at Virginia Farm Bureau Federation since 1992, has connected children with agricultural concepts through professional development and resources for educators, school grants, teacher awards, volunteer initiatives and fundraisers. In the last year, a record-breaking $430,000 was raised to support AITC activities. Tammy Maxey, who has led Virginia...
Lancaster Farming
Virginia Farmers Get More Support for Winter Cover Crops
Enhanced financial incentives are being offered to Virginia growers willing to plant cover crops this fall through the Virginia Agricultural Cost-Share Program. The maximum per-acre payment for a nonharvestable rye cover crop has jumped from $60 to $90 per acre as part of a record $123 million earmarked for the cost-share program this fiscal year.
NBC12
Shenandoah National Park reinstates mandatory mask-wearing in buildings
SHENANDOAH, Va. (WWBT) - Shenandoah National Park has reinstated mandatory mask-wearing in park buildings effective Monday, Aug. 22. The masking policy update is in response to high transmission rates in the area of the park. Everyone over two must wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, in all common areas and shared workspaces in buildings owned, leased or otherwise controlled by the National Park Service like park visitor centers, administrative offices, lodges, gift shops and restaurants.
Flooding Hits Parts Of Nelson – More Than 4.5″ Of Rain – Nelson Public Schools Closed Monday
Updated : 7:05 PM Nelson County has closed public schools for Monday – August 22, 2022 due to flooded and washed out roads. In about two hours more 4 & 1/2″ of rain fell in portions of Nelson County late Sunday morning into the early afternoon. The rains were so heavy that many roads have been closed, particularly in Eastern Nelson County. Glade Road has collapsed about 1/4 to 1/2 mile north of the James River Road intersection. A truck fell into the collapsed area, but the occupants got out ok.
Comments / 0