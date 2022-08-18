ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishersville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northernvirginiamag.com

The 6 Best Heritage Festivals Coming to Northern Virginia This Year

One of the great things about NoVA is the diversity of cultures, and you can experience food and fun from many of them at these festivals. Northern Virginia is a true melting pot, where people from different cultures and backgrounds are intertwined in day-to-day life. That also means the region is host to some exciting cultural celebrations. Make sure pop into these heritage festivals for international celebrations of food, music, and entertainment.
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Everything you need to know about the Sunflower Festival in Buchanan

BUCHANAN, Va. (WFXR) — Imagine 20 acres of sunflowers, live music, shopping, and food all in one place. In just a few weeks, that vision will become a reality when the seventh annual Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival returns to Botetourt County! According to organizers, the festival takes place from Sept. 9 through Sept. 18 […]
BUCHANAN, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
City
Fishersville, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Lynchburg, VA
UV Cavalier Daily

Grit to open first on-Grounds location this fall

Grit Coffee, a popular coffee shop with locations on the Corner, Charlottesville, Crozet and Richmond, announced it will open its first on-Grounds shop in an Instagram post on Saturday. Since the coffee shop opened in 2008 on the University Corner, the coffee and pastry company has remained highly popular with...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
PhillyBite

Best Seafood Restaurants in Virginia

VIRGINIA - The best seafood restaurants in Virginia are a dime a dozen, but you may be surprised by just how good they are. The state has access to large bodies of water, such as the Atlantic Ocean and the Chesapeake Bay, making Virginia's seafood a highly prized commodity. However, Virginia seafood is also incredibly competitive, and to make our list of the best Virginia seafood restaurants, a restaurant must have some special qualities.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry#Gems#Minerals
cbs19news

Lake Anna celebrates 50 years of being built

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Lake Anna celebrated its 50-year anniversary on Friday. The 17-mile-long lake was created in 1972 following Dominion Energy's closing of the dam. A planned celebration will take place on Aug. 20 to celebrate the existence of the lake at the Lake Anna Tap House...
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
thetrek.co

54 Miles of Shenandoah National Park in July: Front Royal to Lewis Mountain Campground, Part 1

In late July, I set out with a hiking partner to complete the section of the Appalachian Trail through Shenandoah National Park in Virginia. This is a distance of about 108 miles. Although we ended this section hike halfway through for various reasons, we had some great moments. Overall the hike was very rewarding, and it was a bummer to head home early. I was hoping that this would complete the state of Virginia for me, but now I’m looking forward to completing this section the next time I can get out there. This section hike brought my total Appalachian Trail mileage hiked to somewhere around 1,750.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Fundraiser for HPD detective Gavin Lam

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham Union No. 27 held a fundraiser for a Harrisonburg Police Department detective Monday evening at Pale Fire Brewery in Harrisonburg. Gavin Lam suffered a stroke earlier this year. On his road to recovery, the community came together to help his family out with financial strains.
HARRISONBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NBC12

James River Regional Cleanup to include seven localities across central Va.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The James River Advisory Council (JRAC) is holding the 23rd Annual James River Regional Cleanup in September. The cleanup spans over 75 miles of the James River. There will be 12 different cleanup sites in seven different localities, including:. Appomattox and Buckingham Counties. Chesterfield County.
VIRGINIA STATE
moderncampground.com

Great American Tiny House Show Announced for October in Virginia

Those interested in adding a tiny house to their campground or business should not miss the Great American Tiny House Show in Virginia this October. With the successes of the 2018 East Coast events, the organizers are anticipating attracting thousands of attendees to view various tiny home builds from around the region.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Rivanna River Body Identified

As UVA students start to pour back into town and on grounds, businesses on The Corner are bracing for a much needed return to normal. The Lawn and Range rooms on UVA Grounds get AC for the first time ever. Updated: 13 hours ago. For the first time ever, students...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom celebrates 30 years of connecting children with agriculture

The program, housed at Virginia Farm Bureau Federation since 1992, has connected children with agricultural concepts through professional development and resources for educators, school grants, teacher awards, volunteer initiatives and fundraisers. In the last year, a record-breaking $430,000 was raised to support AITC activities. Tammy Maxey, who has led Virginia...
VIRGINIA STATE
Lancaster Farming

Virginia Farmers Get More Support for Winter Cover Crops

Enhanced financial incentives are being offered to Virginia growers willing to plant cover crops this fall through the Virginia Agricultural Cost-Share Program. The maximum per-acre payment for a nonharvestable rye cover crop has jumped from $60 to $90 per acre as part of a record $123 million earmarked for the cost-share program this fiscal year.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Shenandoah National Park reinstates mandatory mask-wearing in buildings

SHENANDOAH, Va. (WWBT) - Shenandoah National Park has reinstated mandatory mask-wearing in park buildings effective Monday, Aug. 22. The masking policy update is in response to high transmission rates in the area of the park. Everyone over two must wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, in all common areas and shared workspaces in buildings owned, leased or otherwise controlled by the National Park Service like park visitor centers, administrative offices, lodges, gift shops and restaurants.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BlueRidgeLife

Flooding Hits Parts Of Nelson – More Than 4.5″ Of Rain – Nelson Public Schools Closed Monday

Updated : 7:05 PM Nelson County has closed public schools for Monday – August 22, 2022 due to flooded and washed out roads. In about two hours more 4 & 1/2″ of rain fell in portions of Nelson County late Sunday morning into the early afternoon. The rains were so heavy that many roads have been closed, particularly in Eastern Nelson County. Glade Road has collapsed about 1/4 to 1/2 mile north of the James River Road intersection. A truck fell into the collapsed area, but the occupants got out ok.

Comments / 0

Community Policy