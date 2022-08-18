ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix adapting 'The Decameron' from 'Orange is the New Black' creator

By Fred Topel
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Netflix announced a new series based on Giovanni Boccaccio's The Decameron on Thursday. Orange is the New Black creator Jenji Kohan will executive produce Kathleen Jordan's adaptation.

Described as a period drama soap opera, The Decameron is set in 1348 Florence, Italy, during the Black Death. Nobles quarantine with their servants in the countryside and debauchery ensues, leading to violence.

"I can't wait for people to meet this ridiculous group of characters," Jordan said in a statement. "I'm sure Giovanni Boccaccio would be... confused?"

Boccaccio published The Decameron in the 1350s as a satire of the upper class in the aftermath of the epidemic. The controversial satire was condemned by the Catholic Church for its depictions of religion and sex.

Mike Uppendahl will direct the show. The Decameron will be eight episodes.

Kohan created Weeds for Showtime. While Orange and Glow, which she executive produced, were on, Kohan signed an overall deal with Netflix which has also produced Teenage Bounty Hunters, Worn Stories and Social Distance.

Jordan worked with Kohan on Bounty Hunters and the Lifetime show American Princess.

ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

