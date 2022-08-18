Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto says, "12 weeks and no real action from the governor to prevent another mass shooting"Ash JurbergUvalde, TX
Beto O’Rourke Cursed at a Heckler on His Recent Town hall EventTom HandyMineral Wells, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Governor Abbott Asked to Change State’s Gun Law - He Said it was UnconstitutionalTom HandyUvalde, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Related
People
30 Uvalde Shooting Survivors Given Catholic School Scholarships to Help 'Long Road to Recovery'
Thirty students from Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas have been awarded full scholarships to attend a nearby Catholic school this year. Catholic Extension, a Chicago-based nonprofit, made the announcement August 15, the first day of school at Sacred Heart Catholic School. "Catholic Extension is committed to the ongoing care...
LULAC donates $500,000 to Uvalde victims’ families
"So what we decided... was enough is enough, we had heard calls from all over the state of Texas, that the families were getting frustrated, that nobody who had set up these funds was actually distributing them," Rosales explained.
Uvalde school shooting: $27B class action lawsuit announced for victims, survivors
UVALDE, Texas — Civil rights attorney Charles Bonner on Sunday announced a class-action lawsuit seeking accountability for the May 24 massacre at Robb Elementary School that left 19 students and two teachers dead in Uvalde, Texas. “What we intend to do (is) to help serve this community, and that...
Bandera County authorities investigating after discovery of human remains
SAN ANTONIO — Bandera County authorities are investigating a Wednesday-evening discovery of human remains as a homicide case, according to officials. Matt King, chief deputy with the local sheriff's office, told KENS 5 a passerby stumbled on the remains along a roadway near Red Bluff Creek and contacted authorities. Investigators say they appear to have been burned, but haven't been able to determine if the victim was a man or a woman, citing advanced decomposition.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel 25
Texas immigration attorney and federal magistrate arrested for human smuggling
KINNEY COUNTY, Texas — An immigration attorney and federally appointed magistrate in Texas was arrested and charged with smuggling of a human and resisting arrest. Timothy D. Japhet was arrested Saturday afternoon in Kinney County by Constable Jimmy Fullen. Four adult men were detained alongside Japhet. It is unknown...
KSAT 12
Poison’s Bret Michaels offers Uvalde victims’ families free tickets to Sunday’s concert at Alamodome
UVALDE, Texas – The front man for the 80s rock band Poison has offered free tickets to Sunday’s show at the Alamodome for families of the Uvalde Robb Elementary School shooting victims. Bret Michaels extended the offer after an interview with Uvalde Radio’s Robert Miguel. “There’s not...
Texas school district adds more armed teachers to campus
This year, the school district has added new remote locks to its exterior and classroom doors.
In Texas, resentment builds as border crackdown ensnares local drivers
BRACKETTVILLE, Texas — The web of state highway troopers that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has woven at the border has ensnared local drivers pulled over by officers searching for smugglers and people who've slipped across the border. Abbott’s election-year attempt to thwart illegal immigration, called Operation Lone Star, has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSAT 12
Devine man sentenced to 50 years in prison for shooting, killing 2 people
SAN ANTONIO – A Devine man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for a 2021 shooting that left two people dead and one wounded. Fernando Rojas, 39, pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to the Bexar County District Attorney’s...
Grisly Border Find: Three Bodies Pulled from the Rio Grande Wednesday
EAGLE PASS – Border Patrol agents assigned to the Del Rio Sector recovered the bodies of three deceased migrants within a four-hour span Wednesday Aug. 17. Agents encountered the body of a deceased male floating in the Rio Grande River south of the Eagle Pass Port of Entry at approximately 8:40 a.m. Two hours later, boat patrol agents discovered the body of another deceased male floating in the Rio Grande River near the same area. At 12:20 p.m., agents encountered a third deceased male in the same area. The bodies were turned over to local authorities. The cause of death is still under…
Bandera Bulletin
Skeletal remains discovered off Red Bluff Ranch Road
An autopsy has been ordered for skeletal remains discovered off Red Bluff Ranch Road, says Bandera County Chief Deputy Matt King. King said the body, for which gender could not be determined, appeared to have been wrapped in a tarp and set on fire. He added the department was alerted...
KENS 5
Burned body found off rural road southeast of Bandera
Two people who were looking for lost property made the discovery. The body is so decomposed that a speculation on the I.D. cannot be made.
People
308K+
Followers
49K+
Post
166M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0