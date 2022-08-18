ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Bandera County authorities investigating after discovery of human remains

SAN ANTONIO — Bandera County authorities are investigating a Wednesday-evening discovery of human remains as a homicide case, according to officials. Matt King, chief deputy with the local sheriff's office, told KENS 5 a passerby stumbled on the remains along a roadway near Red Bluff Creek and contacted authorities. Investigators say they appear to have been burned, but haven't been able to determine if the victim was a man or a woman, citing advanced decomposition.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Uvalde, TX
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Texas Education
San Angelo LIVE!

Grisly Border Find: Three Bodies Pulled from the Rio Grande Wednesday

EAGLE PASS – Border Patrol agents assigned to the Del Rio Sector recovered the bodies of three deceased migrants within a four-hour span Wednesday Aug. 17. Agents encountered the body of a deceased male floating in the Rio Grande River south of the Eagle Pass Port of Entry at approximately 8:40 a.m. Two hours later, boat patrol agents discovered the body of another deceased male floating in the Rio Grande River near the same area. At 12:20 p.m., agents encountered a third deceased male in the same area. The bodies were turned over to local authorities. The cause of death is still under…
EAGLE PASS, TX
Bandera Bulletin

Skeletal remains discovered off Red Bluff Ranch Road

An autopsy has been ordered for skeletal remains discovered off Red Bluff Ranch Road, says Bandera County Chief Deputy Matt King. King said the body, for which gender could not be determined, appeared to have been wrapped in a tarp and set on fire. He added the department was alerted...
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
