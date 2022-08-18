ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford Ordered to Pay $1.7B to Family of Georgia Couple Killed in Truck Crash, Plans to Appeal

Ford Motor Co. has announced plans to appeal a verdict ordering the company to pay $1.7 billion to the family of a Georgia couple killed while driving one of their vehicles. The verdict was reached late last week after the deceased's children, Adam and Kim Hill, sued the motor-vehicle corporation over the 2014 rollover crash, which killed their parents Melvin and Voncile Hill.
Full freeway closure after shooting in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office announced a full freeway closure was underway on northbound 175, with all traffic diverted off at Fond du Lac Avenue. This all happened just before noon on Thursday. Deputies were investigating a reported shooting where a driver shot at another car. No injuries have been...
3 Killed, 2 Injured In Fiery Crash Involving 'Several' Indiana State University Football Players

Three young men, believed to be students from Indiana State University, were killed on Sunday in a fiery car crash. Five people were in the vehicle early Sunday morning when it went off the road and hit a tree on State Road 46 at Main Street in Riley, Indiana, according to a statement from the Vigo County Sheriff's Office. The vehicle caught fire before first responders arrived to help.
Officials: Iowa woman's death caused by her 5 Great Danes

Authorities in Iowa say a woman whose body was found dead in a ditch was killed by her own dogs. According to NBC affiliate KTIV, Clay County Sheriff's Office said that on Monday, the body of Mindy Kiepe was found in a ditch by a man who initially thought she'd been involved in a motorcycle accident.
Milwaukee mom shot by neighbor during alleged dispute

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee mom of six is recovering at home after she suffered a gunshot wound to her left shoulder. It happened Sunday morning when Gertrude Byrd said she was sitting on her porch near North 79th Street and Courtland Avenue as two of her children played in the front yard.
Woman drives SUV onto second floor of Massachusetts mall

BRAINTREE, Mass. — Shoppers in Massachusetts were left scratching their heads after a woman drove her SUV onto the second floor of the South Shore Plaza on Thursday. Braintree police told WFXT that they were called to the mall around 11:45 a.m. for a report that a vehicle had driven inside the building. When officers arrived, they found a white Lincoln MKX stopped in a hallway on the second floor.
3 Arkansas Police Officers Suspended After Viral Video Allegedly Shows Them Beating a Suspect

An investigation has been opened into three Arkansas police officers after they were allegedly captured on viral video beating a suspect. On Sunday, around 10:40 a.m. local time, three officers — two from the Crawford County Sheriff's Department and one from the Mulberry Police Department — arrested a man who was accused of various crimes, Arkansas State Police said in a social media statement.
Authorities: Elderly woman dies days after badly beaten by daughter with broomstick

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- A woman is facing charges after she is accused of badly beating her 83-year-old mother with a broomstick. Her mother later died. Loretta Barr, 65, is facing aggravated manslaughter and assault charges. Gloucester County officials say the incident happened at an apartment in Washington Township on the 2200 block of Woodmont Circle. Investigators say Barr badly beat her mother with a broomstick, hitting her several times on her side and on her head on Aug. 6. Eyewitness News spoke with several neighbors who say they've been kept in the dark and have been trying to figure out what happened...
Woman whose decomposing body was found in Waukegan apartment identified as Bianca Haas

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The woman whose decomposing body was found inside a Waukegan apartment Thursday has been identified as Bianca Haas, 22, of Mount Prospect. She was last seen in February. Waukegan police responded to the apartment in the 100 block of Drew Lane around 1 p.m. after someone went inside the apartment and found the body. Because the body was described as "decomposing," the Waukegan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division is investigating. An autopsy was completed at the Lake County Coroner's office Friday and "results are pending further studies at this time," according to a release from the coroner's office. 
The Winner Of The $1.34B Lottery Is From The Chicago Suburbs But They Still Remain A Mystery

An Illinois resident took home the $1.34B lottery ticket. The jackpot-winning ticket, which was drawn this past Friday night, was purchased at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, IL.  The winning numbers for the biggest prize in state history were 13-36-45-57-67, with a Mega Ball of 14. Residents of the area say it’s crazy that the gas station at 885 E. Touhy Ave. was the one to print and sell the winning ticket. The store that sold the ticket also wins pretty big too, at least according to the Illinois Lottery. The Speedway will receive half a million dollars just for selling the ticket! This is now the second largest jackpot in over 20 years of the Mega Millions game, which only is topped by the $1.537 billion prize won in October 2018. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million. Who knows, you could have passed the winner in the city at one point or another. There’s a chance we could never know who won, as they are not required to come forward in the state of Illinois. 
