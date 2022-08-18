Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Ford Ordered to Pay $1.7B to Family of Georgia Couple Killed in Truck Crash, Plans to Appeal
Ford Motor Co. has announced plans to appeal a verdict ordering the company to pay $1.7 billion to the family of a Georgia couple killed while driving one of their vehicles. The verdict was reached late last week after the deceased's children, Adam and Kim Hill, sued the motor-vehicle corporation over the 2014 rollover crash, which killed their parents Melvin and Voncile Hill.
WISN
Full freeway closure after shooting in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office announced a full freeway closure was underway on northbound 175, with all traffic diverted off at Fond du Lac Avenue. This all happened just before noon on Thursday. Deputies were investigating a reported shooting where a driver shot at another car. No injuries have been...
3 Killed, 2 Injured In Fiery Crash Involving 'Several' Indiana State University Football Players
Three young men, believed to be students from Indiana State University, were killed on Sunday in a fiery car crash. Five people were in the vehicle early Sunday morning when it went off the road and hit a tree on State Road 46 at Main Street in Riley, Indiana, according to a statement from the Vigo County Sheriff's Office. The vehicle caught fire before first responders arrived to help.
Fox17
Officials: Iowa woman's death caused by her 5 Great Danes
Authorities in Iowa say a woman whose body was found dead in a ditch was killed by her own dogs. According to NBC affiliate KTIV, Clay County Sheriff's Office said that on Monday, the body of Mindy Kiepe was found in a ditch by a man who initially thought she'd been involved in a motorcycle accident.
WISN
Milwaukee mom shot by neighbor during alleged dispute
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee mom of six is recovering at home after she suffered a gunshot wound to her left shoulder. It happened Sunday morning when Gertrude Byrd said she was sitting on her porch near North 79th Street and Courtland Avenue as two of her children played in the front yard.
People
Ariz. Hiker Missing After Group Was 'Swept Off Their Feet' by Flood Waters at Zion National Park
Officials are still searching for a hiker who went missing last week when a flash flood suddenly struck at Zion National Park. Jetal Agnihotri, of Tucson, Arizona, has been missing since Friday after she did not return from a hike in the Narrows, according to a press release from the National Parks Service.
Relationship with Cuomo daughter led to trooper’s transfer
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York state trooper should have been disciplined for getting romantically involved with then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s adult daughter while serving on the Democrat’s security detail, the state inspector general said in a report. The watchdog report released Friday comes two years after...
‘Then I felt the teeth’: Florida man recalls alligator attack
“I felt the equivalent of a telephone pole hit my face and then because of my stroke I felt the scales then I felt the teeth, so I knew what i was in."
Woman drives SUV onto second floor of Massachusetts mall
BRAINTREE, Mass. — Shoppers in Massachusetts were left scratching their heads after a woman drove her SUV onto the second floor of the South Shore Plaza on Thursday. Braintree police told WFXT that they were called to the mall around 11:45 a.m. for a report that a vehicle had driven inside the building. When officers arrived, they found a white Lincoln MKX stopped in a hallway on the second floor.
3 Arkansas Police Officers Suspended After Viral Video Allegedly Shows Them Beating a Suspect
An investigation has been opened into three Arkansas police officers after they were allegedly captured on viral video beating a suspect. On Sunday, around 10:40 a.m. local time, three officers — two from the Crawford County Sheriff's Department and one from the Mulberry Police Department — arrested a man who was accused of various crimes, Arkansas State Police said in a social media statement.
Alex Jones’ lawyer faces disciplinary hearing in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A lawyer for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is facing scrutiny from a Connecticut judge, who began hearing testimony Wednesday on whether the lawyer should be disciplined for giving other attorneys for Jones highly sensitive documents, including medical records of relatives of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.
Second Gentleman Celebrates Wedding Anniversary with Vice President Kamala Harris: 'What an Adventure'
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff is known to praise Vice President Kamala Harris any chance he gets — so it's fitting that on their eighth wedding anniversary, he took a moment to get sappy toward his wife. In a social media post on Monday, Emhoff, 57, wrote, "What an adventure...
Person hit and killed by semi on I-77
The accident happened after 1 a.m. in the northbound lanes near the rest area.
Authorities: Elderly woman dies days after badly beaten by daughter with broomstick
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- A woman is facing charges after she is accused of badly beating her 83-year-old mother with a broomstick. Her mother later died. Loretta Barr, 65, is facing aggravated manslaughter and assault charges. Gloucester County officials say the incident happened at an apartment in Washington Township on the 2200 block of Woodmont Circle. Investigators say Barr badly beat her mother with a broomstick, hitting her several times on her side and on her head on Aug. 6. Eyewitness News spoke with several neighbors who say they've been kept in the dark and have been trying to figure out what happened...
Colo. Senator Says He 'Cannot Continue' to Be a Republican Due to Party's Jan. 6, Stolen Election Claims
Colorado state Sen. Kevin Priola says he is switching his party registration from Republican to Democratic, citing the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol and the continued claims by Donald Trump and his supporters that the 2020 presidential election was "stolen." In a statement released Monday and shared...
Sen. Joe Manchin Says He Can Handle Attacks from Both Sides That Paint Him as 'the Hero and the Villain'
West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin says he ignores critics who see him as either a good guy or a bad guy as he weighs his votes on legislation addressing issues important to his state, like climate change and health care. Manchin's influence on the Democrats' wide-ranging economic package reshaped the...
Mystery as bloodied woman in her 20s is seen screaming for help inside cab of tractor-trailer in New Jersey
Cops in New Jersey put out an urgent appeal for help after a bloodied woman was seen screaming for help inside a truck. Surveillance footage shows the tractor-trailer pull up next to a Toyota garage parking lot by Ridge Road, South Brunswick, around 2pm Wednesday. The woman then shouted to...
California woman catches suspected great white shark's flying leap on camera
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- A California woman taking photos of whales off the coast of Pismo State Beach captured the moment a suspected great white shark made a flying leap into the air. Calli Brooks said she was at the beach for her son's junior lifeguard camp and was taking...
Woman whose decomposing body was found in Waukegan apartment identified as Bianca Haas
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The woman whose decomposing body was found inside a Waukegan apartment Thursday has been identified as Bianca Haas, 22, of Mount Prospect. She was last seen in February. Waukegan police responded to the apartment in the 100 block of Drew Lane around 1 p.m. after someone went inside the apartment and found the body. Because the body was described as "decomposing," the Waukegan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division is investigating. An autopsy was completed at the Lake County Coroner's office Friday and "results are pending further studies at this time," according to a release from the coroner's office.
The Winner Of The $1.34B Lottery Is From The Chicago Suburbs But They Still Remain A Mystery
An Illinois resident took home the $1.34B lottery ticket. The jackpot-winning ticket, which was drawn this past Friday night, was purchased at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, IL. The winning numbers for the biggest prize in state history were 13-36-45-57-67, with a Mega Ball of 14. Residents of the area say it’s crazy that the gas station at 885 E. Touhy Ave. was the one to print and sell the winning ticket. The store that sold the ticket also wins pretty big too, at least according to the Illinois Lottery. The Speedway will receive half a million dollars just for selling the ticket! This is now the second largest jackpot in over 20 years of the Mega Millions game, which only is topped by the $1.537 billion prize won in October 2018. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million. Who knows, you could have passed the winner in the city at one point or another. There’s a chance we could never know who won, as they are not required to come forward in the state of Illinois.
